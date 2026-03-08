⚙️ Sentinel X AI v1.01: Complete Setup & Configuration Guide
Welcome to the official setup guide for Sentinel X AI v1.01. To achieve the best possible performance and ensure that the AI engine functions perfectly, it is crucial to configure your MetaTrader 5 terminal correctly before launching the EA.
Download Manuel :
🌐 1. Required WebRequests (Crucial Step)
Because Sentinel X AI utilizes an external, lightning-fast Artificial Intelligence data center and live fundamental news feeds, you must allow WebRequests in your MT5 terminal.
How to enable:
- Open your MT5 Terminal.
- Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
- Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
- Add the following URLs by double-clicking the green + icon:
- https://api.openai.com (Required for the AI Brain)
- https://www.youtube.com (Required for the News/Trump)
🎛️ 2. Input Parameters Breakdown
Sentinel X AI is highly customizable, allowing you to tailor the dual-engine strategy to your specific risk tolerance and trading style. Below is a breakdown of every settings module.
📌 Product Overview & Trading Mode
This section handles the core identity and operational mode of the EA.
- Trading Method: Choose whether to run both engines simultaneously (Active Both) or isolate either the Sentinel-X breakout strategy or the Sentinel-IA Artificial Intelligence.
- Magic Numbers & Comments: Assign unique identifiers to the EA's trades to prevent conflict with manual trading or other robots.
💰 Lot Core Risk Sizing
Total control over your exposure and account safety.
- Lot Sizing Method: Choose between a Fixed Lot, Risk % per trade, or an advanced Balance Multiplier system scaling seamlessly as your account grows.
- Balance Risk Profile: If using the multiplier, easily switch from Safe to Aggressive risk tiers.
- Slippage & Spread Controls: Built-in safeguards that block trades if market volatility and spread suddenly spike.
📈 Sentinel-X (Breakout Strategy)
Configure the traditional, math-based institutional breakout engine.
- Range Detection: Adjust the Pivot Length and ATR limits used by the EA to lock onto price consolidations before explosive moves.
- Time & Volatility Filters: Confine breakout trading to specific high-liquidity hours and minimum volatility thresholds.
🧠 AI Brain Configuration & Management
Command the core of the Intelligence engine.
- Enable AI & Regime Filter: Turn the AI on/off and allow it to automatically block trades during choppy, range-bound markets.
- Confidence Level: Demand absolute perfection with Conservative mode or allow the AI to take more calculated risks in Aggressive mode.
- AI Order Management (New in v1.01): Grant the AI permission to manage its own pending orders, customize expiry times, and auto-clean stale positions.
🎯 Advanced TP/SL & Trailing Stop Settings
Maximize every winning trade and cut losses automatically.
- TP/SL Calculation: Force the AI to use strict fixed Pips, dynamic ATR calculations, or a Hybrid approach.
- Smart Trailing: Unique ATR-based trailing for the AI that adjusts to current market volatility, rather than static steps.
🚨 Fundamental & Trump Live Filters
Institutional-grade event protection.
- News Filter: Pause trading automatically before and after high-impact news releases to protect your account from wild, unpredictable spikes.
- Strict Trump Live Filter: A deeply specialized protocol that actively scans for live Presidential speeches and rallies, pausing the EA to avoid sudden market shocks.
🛡️ Smart Profit Protection (Capital Defender)
Safeguard the money you make.
- Partial Close Enabled: Automatically lock in 50% of your profit halfway to the Take Profit target!
- Daily Loss Limit & Pauses: Set a hard stop on bad days or force a strict "Cooldown" timeout if successive trades miss their mark.
📟 3. The On-Chart UI Panel
Sentinel X AI features a premium, non-flickering, Object-Oriented visual dashboard sitting right on your chart. Designed by professionals for professionals, the panel keeps you in absolute control without cluttering your workspace.
What the panel displays:
- Real-Time Session Detection: Instantly know whether you are trading in the London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions with color-coded status indicators.
- AI State & Status: Monitor the exact confidence level, current market regime (Trend/Range), and signal quality live as the AI computes data.
- Broker & Environment Metrics: Live tracking of current spread, ATR volatility, and fundamental countdown events.
- Profit Metrics: Daily tracking of trades, wins/losses, and accumulated profit specifically separated by the EA and AI engines.
🏦 4. Recommended Brokers (Maximize Your AI)
🏆1. Fusion Markets : https://tinyurl.com/ydv8va7j
🏆2. IC Markets : https://tinyurl.com/2t5mpx6a