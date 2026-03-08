⚙️ Sentinel X AI v1.01: Complete Setup & Configuration Guide

Welcome to the official setup guide for Sentinel X AI v1.01. To achieve the best possible performance and ensure that the AI engine functions perfectly, it is crucial to configure your MetaTrader 5 terminal correctly before launching the EA.

Download Manuel :

🌐 1. Required WebRequests (Crucial Step)

Because Sentinel X AI utilizes an external, lightning-fast Artificial Intelligence data center and live fundamental news feeds, you must allow WebRequests in your MT5 terminal.

How to enable:

Open your MT5 Terminal. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Add the following URLs by double-clicking the green + icon: https://api.openai.com (Required for the AI Brain)

(Required for the AI Brain) https://www.youtube.com (Required for the News/Trump)





🎛️ 2. Input Parameters Breakdown

Sentinel X AI is highly customizable, allowing you to tailor the dual-engine strategy to your specific risk tolerance and trading style. Below is a breakdown of every settings module.

📌 Product Overview & Trading Mode

This section handles the core identity and operational mode of the EA.

Trading Method: Choose whether to run both engines simultaneously ( Active Both ) or isolate either the Sentinel-X breakout strategy or the Sentinel-IA Artificial Intelligence.

Choose whether to run both engines simultaneously ( ) or isolate either the Sentinel-X breakout strategy or the Sentinel-IA Artificial Intelligence. Magic Numbers & Comments: Assign unique identifiers to the EA's trades to prevent conflict with manual trading or other robots.





💰 Lot Core Risk Sizing

Total control over your exposure and account safety.

Lot Sizing Method: Choose between a Fixed Lot, Risk % per trade, or an advanced Balance Multiplier system scaling seamlessly as your account grows.

Choose between a Fixed Lot, Risk % per trade, or an advanced Balance Multiplier system scaling seamlessly as your account grows. Balance Risk Profile: If using the multiplier, easily switch from Safe to Aggressive risk tiers.

If using the multiplier, easily switch from Safe to Aggressive risk tiers. Slippage & Spread Controls: Built-in safeguards that block trades if market volatility and spread suddenly spike.





📈 Sentinel-X (Breakout Strategy)

Configure the traditional, math-based institutional breakout engine.

Range Detection: Adjust the Pivot Length and ATR limits used by the EA to lock onto price consolidations before explosive moves.

Adjust the Pivot Length and ATR limits used by the EA to lock onto price consolidations before explosive moves. Time & Volatility Filters: Confine breakout trading to specific high-liquidity hours and minimum volatility thresholds.





🧠 AI Brain Configuration & Management

Command the core of the Intelligence engine.

Enable AI & Regime Filter: Turn the AI on/off and allow it to automatically block trades during choppy, range-bound markets.

Turn the AI on/off and allow it to automatically block trades during choppy, range-bound markets. Confidence Level: Demand absolute perfection with Conservative mode or allow the AI to take more calculated risks in Aggressive mode.

Demand absolute perfection with Conservative mode or allow the AI to take more calculated risks in Aggressive mode. AI Order Management (New in v1.01): Grant the AI permission to manage its own pending orders, customize expiry times, and auto-clean stale positions.





🎯 Advanced TP/SL & Trailing Stop Settings

Maximize every winning trade and cut losses automatically.

TP/SL Calculation: Force the AI to use strict fixed Pips, dynamic ATR calculations, or a Hybrid approach.

Force the AI to use strict fixed Pips, dynamic ATR calculations, or a Hybrid approach. Smart Trailing: Unique ATR-based trailing for the AI that adjusts to current market volatility, rather than static steps.





🚨 Fundamental & Trump Live Filters

Institutional-grade event protection.

News Filter: Pause trading automatically before and after high-impact news releases to protect your account from wild, unpredictable spikes.

Pause trading automatically before and after high-impact news releases to protect your account from wild, unpredictable spikes. Strict Trump Live Filter: A deeply specialized protocol that actively scans for live Presidential speeches and rallies, pausing the EA to avoid sudden market shocks.

🛡️ Smart Profit Protection (Capital Defender)

Safeguard the money you make.

Partial Close Enabled: Automatically lock in 50% of your profit halfway to the Take Profit target!

Automatically lock in 50% of your profit halfway to the Take Profit target! Daily Loss Limit & Pauses: Set a hard stop on bad days or force a strict "Cooldown" timeout if successive trades miss their mark.

📟 3. The On-Chart UI Panel

Sentinel X AI features a premium, non-flickering, Object-Oriented visual dashboard sitting right on your chart. Designed by professionals for professionals, the panel keeps you in absolute control without cluttering your workspace.

What the panel displays:

Real-Time Session Detection: Instantly know whether you are trading in the London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions with color-coded status indicators.

Instantly know whether you are trading in the London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions with color-coded status indicators. AI State & Status: Monitor the exact confidence level, current market regime (Trend/Range), and signal quality live as the AI computes data.

Monitor the exact confidence level, current market regime (Trend/Range), and signal quality live as the AI computes data. Broker & Environment Metrics: Live tracking of current spread, ATR volatility, and fundamental countdown events.

Live tracking of current spread, ATR volatility, and fundamental countdown events. Profit Metrics: Daily tracking of trades, wins/losses, and accumulated profit specifically separated by the EA and AI engines.





🏦 4. Recommended Brokers (Maximize Your AI)

🏆1. Fusion Markets : https://tinyurl.com/ydv8va7j

🏆2. IC Markets : https://tinyurl.com/2t5mpx6a















