New York State Department of Financial Services to Present a keynote speech at Money20/20 Conference

NYDFS superintendent Benjamin Lawsky is going to present his Views at Money 20/20 Conference . Money20/20 Conference is the world’s largest event for payments and financial services innovation.According to the organizers the event will explore every aspect of how individuals and businesses manage, spend and borrow money as these are all undergoing a fundamental and transformational shift recently.According to official website of Money 20/20 the speakers are going to explore the factors that have been prompting changes in payments and financial services. Many companies select Money20/20 as the venue for noteworthy announcements, and to showcase their solutions - Money20/20 attendees are going to benefit from rich and in-person interactions.A lot of events take place in five days at Money20/20 Conference: keynotes, panels, case studies, research, demos, exhibits and networking opportunities, etc. The part which is going to be played at the event byIn their official announcement the organizers of Money20/20 say that they are big supporters of cryptocurrencies and their underlying distributed payment protocols and that is the reason they have invited Lawsky who recently came to news after he brought in specific guidelines to regulate the digital currency.