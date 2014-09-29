Sept 29-Oct 3 Weekly Outlook

Monday, September 29

The U.K. is to release a report on net lending, while Germany and Spain are to issue preliminary data on consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation.

The U.S. is to produce data on personal income and expenditure, as well as a private sector report on pending home sales.

Tuesday, September 30



Japan is to publish reports on household spending, retail sales and average earnings, as well as preliminary data on industrial production, and China is to publish the final reading of the HSBC manufacturing index.

The euro zone is to release preliminary data on consumer inflation and unemployment, while Germany is to publish data on retail sales and unemployment.

The U.K. is to report on preliminary business investment and the current account and is to release final data on GDP growth. The country is also to produce private sector data on house price inflation.

Switzerland is to publish its KOF economic barometer.

New Zealand is to release data on building permits, in addition to a private sector report on business confidence.

Later Tuesday, Canada is to release its monthly GDP report along with data on raw material inflation.

The U.S. is to publish data on business activity in the Chicago region and a report on consumer confidence.

Wednesday, October 1

Japan is to post the results of its Tankan manufacturing and services indices.

Markets in China are to remain closed for a holiday, but the country is to release official data on manufacturing activity.

Australia is to publish data on retail sales.

The U.K. is to publish data on manufacturing activity.

The U.S. is to release the ADP report on private sector job creation, which leads the government’s nonfarm payrolls report by two days. Late in the day, the Institute of Supply Management is to release a report on manufacturing activity.

Thursday, October 2

Markets in Hong Kong will be closed for a national holiday.

Australia is to release data on building approvals and the trade balance.

In the euro zone, Spain is to release a report on the change in the number of people unemployed, and the U.K. is to publish data on construction activity.

The ECB is to announce its benchmark interest rate. The announcement is to be followed by a press conference with President Mario Draghi.

The U.S. is to publish the weekly report on initial jobless claims, as well as data on factory orders.

Friday, October 3

Markets in China will be closed for a national holiday.

The euro zone is to release data on retail sales, while markets in German are to be closed for a holiday.

The U.K. is to publish data on service sector activity.

Both Canada and the U.S. are to report on the trade balance.

The U.S. is to terminate the week with what will be closely watched government data on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate, while the Institute of Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.