Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.6

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.60 Recommended Set Files Collection
Introduction
Thank you for using Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.60. This article introduces 10 recommended set files designed for diverse risk preferences and trading objectives.
Version 3.6 introduces a new Dynamic Threshold Engine, adaptive session-based AI logic, and a real-time AI Decision Panel for greater transparency and robust performance. Enhanced consensus control (All-Agree or 2-of-3 voting), improved trailing and risk features, and highly adaptive volatility handling are now standard.
Each set file is tuned for a particular risk style or money management approach. Beginners should start with "1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set". More advanced users may explore other set files for different aggressiveness, trailing, or profit/risk ratios.
Important: You must replace the OpenAI API key with your actual key before use.
Manual available here
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761209
📑 Set Files Guide
**What are Set Files (*.set)?**
Set files are preset configuration files that save and load all EA Input parameters at once.
You can easily switch between configurations using "Load" and "Save" buttons in the MT5 Inputs screen. This prevents configuration errors and ensures consistent application of recommended settings.
Download the complete set files package here:
📁ExoScalp_SetFiles_v3.6.zip 12 kb
Common Settings (Shared Across All Set Files)
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason
|Arrow1_Model
|Model_o4_mini_2025_04_16
|Fast, high-performance GPT model (First Arrow)
|Arrow1_Temp
|1.0
|Fixed temperature for o-family models
|OpenAI_API_Key
|xx-xxxx-xxxx
|API key (must be set)
|AnalysisTimeframe
|15 Minutes
|Optimal for scalping and micro-trend detection
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Enables dynamic ATR/session-based entry filter
|BaseThreshold
|0.2
|Standard base threshold for signal filtering
|UseSessionLogic
|true
|AI adapts to Asian/London/NY trading hours
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Strict daily loss cap for all strategies
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Closes positions before broker day-end
|UseAutoGMTOffset
|true
|Auto GMT offset calculation
|EnableTradeCSV
|true
|CSV logging for all trades
|MaxCSVLines
|2000
|Maximum trade log lines
|DebugVerboseLogs
|false
|Standard debug verbosity
1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set
Purpose: Balanced and safe configuration for most accounts. Recommended as the initial set file for all users.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|true
|All three AI models must agree (maximizes signal reliability and reduces noise entries)
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Standard risk per trade; suits most account sizes for steady growth
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Protects from catastrophic losses in volatile conditions
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Trading halts if daily loss exceeds 5% (institutional risk management)
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|Fixed SL/TP (simple for new users, no trailing complexity)
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Closes positions before swap time to avoid overnight gaps and spread widening
|OvernightCloseTime
|20:00
|Prevents exposure to after-hours volatility
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Entry criteria adapt automatically to volatility/session for best timing
|BaseThreshold
|0.2
|Balanced entry sensitivity for a mix of frequency and quality
|UseSessionLogic
|true
|Session-aware prompt adjusts for Asian/London/NY dynamics
|AnalysisTimeframe
|15
|15-minute chart: optimal for scalping and micro-trends
|UseATRForSLTP
|true
|SL/TP adapts to volatility (ATR-based logic), not fixed distance
|SL_ATR_Factor
|1.2
|Moderate buffer from entry price; avoids normal fluctuations
|TP_ATR_Factor
|2.6
|Take profit is >2x risk; ensures positive expectancy
|StopLossPips
|50.0
|Backup SL in pips; rarely triggered unless market is extreme
|TakeProfitPips
|100.0
|Backup TP for failsafe
|SpreadThresholdPip
|3.0
|Prevents entry if spread is wider than 3 pips
|UseFixedLot
|false
|Dynamic lot based on risk (not fixed)
|FixedLotSize
|0.01
|Used only if fixed lot is enabled
|CooldownBars
|5
|Waits 5 bars after a trade closes before new entry (avoids overtrading in clusters)
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|AI is re-queried if loss exceeds threshold (dynamic protection)
|ReinquiryATRMultiplier
|1.5
|Reinquiry triggers at 1.5x ATR drawdown
|VolatilityLookback
|100
|ATR percentile context for volatility regime
|PriceHistoryBars
|20
|Price action summary for AI prompt
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Unique order ID; no collision with other EAs
|InpUserComment
|""
|Order comment (blank for default)
2. Majority_Voting_Aggressive.set
Purpose: Higher entry frequency for active traders. Uses 2-of-3 model consensus to capture more trades, accepting slightly higher risk of noise entries.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|false
|2/3 voting increases signal frequency, suitable for robust/active portfolios
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Standard risk (balances opportunity and safety)
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Same robust risk management as default
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|5% max daily loss
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|Fixed SL/TP (trailing optional for advanced users)
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Minimizes gap/spread risks
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|ATR/session adaptation is ON for best timing
|CooldownBars
|5
|Anti-overtrading logic remains in place
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|AI double-check for early loss-cuts
|VolatilityLookback
|100
|Contextual volatility for session filter
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Unique order ID
3. Majority_Voting_High_Risk.set
Purpose: Maximized profit potential for aggressive traders. 2/3 consensus and higher risk per trade for larger gains (and larger drawdowns).
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|false
|More frequent entries
|RiskPercent
|1.5
|Higher per-trade risk for faster growth, suited for high-risk appetite
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Protects from consecutive losses even at high risk
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Safety net for aggressive profiles
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Signal quality still maintained with dynamic filtering
|UseSessionLogic
|true
|Best session-matching for volatility bursts
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|Static exit logic for simplicity
|CooldownBars
|5
|Prevents trade clustering
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|Early loss-cut protocol is ON
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Unique order ID
4. Consensus_Conservative.set
Purpose: Maximum capital protection. All entries require unanimous AI consensus with very low risk per trade. Recommended for cautious or long-term accounts.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|true
|Requires all three AI signals to agree (eliminates most false positives)
|RiskPercent
|0.5
|Minimal position size; ideal for capital preservation or large accounts
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Critical for avoiding major loss streaks
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Hard stop for daily loss, even at low risk
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Prevents poor entries during abnormal volatility
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|No trailing; conservative profile prefers simplicity
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Prevents overnight exposure (swap/spread events)
|BaseThreshold
|0.2
|Conservative entry level—avoids micro-trends
|StopLossPips
|50.0
|Backup SL for additional safety
|TakeProfitPips
|100.0
|Backup TP to lock in profits
|SL_ATR_Factor
|1.2
|Stop loss adjusts for volatility, but remains tight
|TP_ATR_Factor
|2.6
|Risk:Reward is greater than 2:1
|SpreadThresholdPip
|3.0
|Never enters in high spread situations
|CooldownBars
|5
|Forces pause between trades
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|Protective AI-driven early exit if loss exceeds threshold
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
5. Standard_Stable.set
Purpose: Alternative robust default. Identical to Standard_Consensus_Mode for control group testing, basket trading, or multi-pair deployment.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|true
|Unanimous only for lowest risk of overtrading
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Standard risk—useful for comparing multiple sets
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Drawdown cap ensures safety
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Hard daily loss cap
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Dynamic volatility filter for best timing
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|No trailing—simple and stable
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Overnight risk mitigation
|CooldownBars
|5
|Pause between trades for robustness
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|AI early-exit enabled
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
6. Majority_Voting_Moderate.set
Purpose: Balanced opportunity vs. safety. 2/3 AI consensus with slightly elevated risk. Good for moderate-growth, medium-frequency strategies.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|false
|Majority voting provides more trades than full consensus
|RiskPercent
|1.2
|Moderately higher per-trade risk for enhanced growth
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Risk control for extra safety at higher trade rate
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Daily limit—no excessive drawdown
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Prevents trades in untradeable regimes
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|No trailing (for users wanting fixed exits)
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Closes positions before market rollover
|CooldownBars
|5
|Minimizes trade clustering risk
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|Extra AI loss-protection
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
7. Majority_Voting_Max_Risk.set
Purpose: Maximum profit and maximum risk. For experienced or high-risk traders only. 2-of-3 AI consensus and the highest risk setting in the collection.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|false
|More entries for high-frequency trading
|RiskPercent
|2.0
|Very high risk; maximum position sizing for rapid account growth (or loss)
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Absolute protection against "blow-up" risk
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Stops all trades if daily loss exceeds 5%
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Even at high frequency, dynamic filtering protects against bad regimes
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|No trailing; pure static take-profit and stop-loss
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Prevents disaster during low-liquidity periods
|CooldownBars
|5
|Cooldown helps prevent loss streaks
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|Extra AI review for losing positions
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set
Purpose: Capital protection with profit locking. All AI must agree for entry, risk is very low, and trailing stop is enabled to secure profits as soon as the market moves in your favor.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|true
|Highest signal quality (all models must agree)
|RiskPercent
|0.5
|Very conservative—minimal drawdown possible
|UseTrailingStop
|true
|Locks in profit once trade is in positive territory
|TrailingStartPips
|20.0
|Trailing activates after 20 pips gain
|TrailingStopPips
|15.0
|Maintains at least 15 pips profit unless trend reverses
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Enforces daily loss cap even at low risk
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Safety net remains active
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Trades closed before swap/spread spikes
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Adaptive to volatility/session context
|CooldownBars
|5
|Trade clustering avoided
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|AI double-check on losing trades
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
9. Majority_Voting_Standard.set
Purpose: Standard majority mode. 2-of-3 AI agreement and standard 1% risk per trade. For users who want more signals than consensus-only but still controlled risk.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|false
|More trade opportunities than consensus mode
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Industry standard per-trade risk
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Prevents large loss clusters
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Robust daily cap
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Keeps entries optimal to regime/session
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|No trailing—straightforward exit
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Safe for all sessions
|CooldownBars
|5
|Prevents trade stacking
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|Protection from runaway losses
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
10. Standard_Consensus_Alt.set
Purpose: Alternative version for strict consensus. Same as #1/#5, for use as a backup or in multi-EA comparisons.
|Parameter
|Value
|Reason for Selection
|UseAllAgree
|true
|Strictest entry filter, lowest risk
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Standard per-trade risk
|EnableDailyDrawdown
|true
|Ensures safety for backup/multi-EA users
|DailyDrawdownPercent
|5.0
|Daily loss never exceeds 5%
|UseDynamicThreshold
|true
|Session/volatility adaptation on by default
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|Classic take-profit/stop-loss exits only
|EnableOvernightFilter
|true
|Closes positions before swap events
|CooldownBars
|5
|Prevents overtrading
|EnableReinquiry
|true
|AI-driven early-exit protection
|InpMagicNumber
|123456
|Order tracking
Notes:
- Each set file is tailored for a different risk appetite and trading approach
- You must replace OpenAI_API_Key with a valid API key
- Always test on a demo account before live trading
- Adjust parameters if market conditions change or if you have a preferred risk style
How to Use Set Files
- Download: Download each set file and save to MT5's "MQL5\Presets" folder
- API Key Setup: Replace "OpenAI_API_Key" with your actual API key (Required)
- Load: Click "Load" button in EA settings screen and select the appropriate set file
- Choose Style: Pick a set file that matches your preferred risk style
Recommended Usage by Trading Style
|Trading Style
|Recommended Set Files
|Characteristics
|Beginners / Safety First
|1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set
4. Consensus_Conservative.set
5. Standard_Stable.set
8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set
10. Standard_Consensus_Alt.set
|Low risk, all-agree entries, capital preservation
|Frequent Trading / Balanced
|2. Majority_Voting_Aggressive.set
6. Majority_Voting_Moderate.set
9. Majority_Voting_Standard.set
|More trades, moderate risk, good for diversification
|High Profit Potential
|3. Majority_Voting_High_Risk.set
7. Majority_Voting_Max_Risk.set
|Aggressive, higher drawdown potential, not for beginners
|Profit Protection
|8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set
|Trailing stop for locked-in gains
Steps to Start Trading
- Demo Testing: Test for at least one week without real funds to verify operation
- Start Small: Set UseFixedLot=true and begin with 0.01 lots
- Gradual Adjustment: Once stable, increase RiskPercent from 0.5% → 1.0% → desired level
- Regular Review: Check performance monthly and adjust settings as needed
Important Considerations
- 🔴 API Key is Required: EA will not function without an OpenAI API key
- 🟡 Choose Risk Style: Use an appropriate set file for your risk profile
- 🟢 VPS Recommended: VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation
- 🔵 Prioritize Risk Management: Always limit daily losses with DailyDrawdownPercent
Version 3.60 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA
Enjoy safe and efficient automated trading 🚀