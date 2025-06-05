Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.6

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.60 Recommended Set Files Collection

Introduction

Thank you for using Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.60. This article introduces 10 recommended set files designed for diverse risk preferences and trading objectives.

Version 3.6 introduces a new Dynamic Threshold Engine, adaptive session-based AI logic, and a real-time AI Decision Panel for greater transparency and robust performance. Enhanced consensus control (All-Agree or 2-of-3 voting), improved trailing and risk features, and highly adaptive volatility handling are now standard.

Each set file is tuned for a particular risk style or money management approach. Beginners should start with "1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set". More advanced users may explore other set files for different aggressiveness, trailing, or profit/risk ratios.

Important: You must replace the OpenAI API key with your actual key before use.

Manual available here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761209





📑 Set Files Guide

**What are Set Files (*.set)?**

Set files are preset configuration files that save and load all EA Input parameters at once.

You can easily switch between configurations using "Load" and "Save" buttons in the MT5 Inputs screen. This prevents configuration errors and ensures consistent application of recommended settings.

Download the complete set files package here:

📁ExoScalp_SetFiles_v3.6.zip 12 kb







Common Settings (Shared Across All Set Files)

Parameter Value Reason Arrow1_Model Model_o4_mini_2025_04_16 Fast, high-performance GPT model (First Arrow) Arrow1_Temp 1.0 Fixed temperature for o-family models OpenAI_API_Key xx-xxxx-xxxx API key (must be set) AnalysisTimeframe 15 Minutes Optimal for scalping and micro-trend detection UseDynamicThreshold true Enables dynamic ATR/session-based entry filter BaseThreshold 0.2 Standard base threshold for signal filtering UseSessionLogic true AI adapts to Asian/London/NY trading hours EnableDailyDrawdown true Strict daily loss cap for all strategies EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before broker day-end UseAutoGMTOffset true Auto GMT offset calculation EnableTradeCSV true CSV logging for all trades MaxCSVLines 2000 Maximum trade log lines DebugVerboseLogs false Standard debug verbosity





1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set

Purpose: Balanced and safe configuration for most accounts. Recommended as the initial set file for all users.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true All three AI models must agree (maximizes signal reliability and reduces noise entries) RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk per trade; suits most account sizes for steady growth EnableDailyDrawdown true Protects from catastrophic losses in volatile conditions DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Trading halts if daily loss exceeds 5% (institutional risk management) UseTrailingStop false Fixed SL/TP (simple for new users, no trailing complexity) EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before swap time to avoid overnight gaps and spread widening OvernightCloseTime 20:00 Prevents exposure to after-hours volatility UseDynamicThreshold true Entry criteria adapt automatically to volatility/session for best timing BaseThreshold 0.2 Balanced entry sensitivity for a mix of frequency and quality UseSessionLogic true Session-aware prompt adjusts for Asian/London/NY dynamics AnalysisTimeframe 15 15-minute chart: optimal for scalping and micro-trends UseATRForSLTP true SL/TP adapts to volatility (ATR-based logic), not fixed distance SL_ATR_Factor 1.2 Moderate buffer from entry price; avoids normal fluctuations TP_ATR_Factor 2.6 Take profit is >2x risk; ensures positive expectancy StopLossPips 50.0 Backup SL in pips; rarely triggered unless market is extreme TakeProfitPips 100.0 Backup TP for failsafe SpreadThresholdPip 3.0 Prevents entry if spread is wider than 3 pips UseFixedLot false Dynamic lot based on risk (not fixed) FixedLotSize 0.01 Used only if fixed lot is enabled CooldownBars 5 Waits 5 bars after a trade closes before new entry (avoids overtrading in clusters) EnableReinquiry true AI is re-queried if loss exceeds threshold (dynamic protection) ReinquiryATRMultiplier 1.5 Reinquiry triggers at 1.5x ATR drawdown VolatilityLookback 100 ATR percentile context for volatility regime PriceHistoryBars 20 Price action summary for AI prompt InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique order ID; no collision with other EAs InpUserComment "" Order comment (blank for default)





2. Majority_Voting_Aggressive.set

Purpose: Higher entry frequency for active traders. Uses 2-of-3 model consensus to capture more trades, accepting slightly higher risk of noise entries.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree false 2/3 voting increases signal frequency, suitable for robust/active portfolios RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk (balances opportunity and safety) EnableDailyDrawdown true Same robust risk management as default DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 5% max daily loss UseTrailingStop false Fixed SL/TP (trailing optional for advanced users) EnableOvernightFilter true Minimizes gap/spread risks UseDynamicThreshold true ATR/session adaptation is ON for best timing CooldownBars 5 Anti-overtrading logic remains in place EnableReinquiry true AI double-check for early loss-cuts VolatilityLookback 100 Contextual volatility for session filter InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique order ID





3. Majority_Voting_High_Risk.set

Purpose: Maximized profit potential for aggressive traders. 2/3 consensus and higher risk per trade for larger gains (and larger drawdowns).

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree false More frequent entries RiskPercent 1.5 Higher per-trade risk for faster growth, suited for high-risk appetite EnableDailyDrawdown true Protects from consecutive losses even at high risk DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Safety net for aggressive profiles UseDynamicThreshold true Signal quality still maintained with dynamic filtering UseSessionLogic true Best session-matching for volatility bursts UseTrailingStop false Static exit logic for simplicity CooldownBars 5 Prevents trade clustering EnableReinquiry true Early loss-cut protocol is ON InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique order ID









4. Consensus_Conservative.set

Purpose: Maximum capital protection . All entries require unanimous AI consensus with very low risk per trade. Recommended for cautious or long-term accounts.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true Requires all three AI signals to agree (eliminates most false positives) RiskPercent 0.5 Minimal position size; ideal for capital preservation or large accounts EnableDailyDrawdown true Critical for avoiding major loss streaks DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Hard stop for daily loss, even at low risk UseDynamicThreshold true Prevents poor entries during abnormal volatility UseTrailingStop false No trailing; conservative profile prefers simplicity EnableOvernightFilter true Prevents overnight exposure (swap/spread events) BaseThreshold 0.2 Conservative entry level—avoids micro-trends StopLossPips 50.0 Backup SL for additional safety TakeProfitPips 100.0 Backup TP to lock in profits SL_ATR_Factor 1.2 Stop loss adjusts for volatility, but remains tight TP_ATR_Factor 2.6 Risk:Reward is greater than 2:1 SpreadThresholdPip 3.0 Never enters in high spread situations CooldownBars 5 Forces pause between trades EnableReinquiry true Protective AI-driven early exit if loss exceeds threshold InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking





5. Standard_Stable.set

Purpose: Alternative robust default . Identical to Standard_Consensus_Mode for control group testing, basket trading, or multi-pair deployment.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true Unanimous only for lowest risk of overtrading RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk—useful for comparing multiple sets EnableDailyDrawdown true Drawdown cap ensures safety DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Hard daily loss cap UseDynamicThreshold true Dynamic volatility filter for best timing UseTrailingStop false No trailing—simple and stable EnableOvernightFilter true Overnight risk mitigation CooldownBars 5 Pause between trades for robustness EnableReinquiry true AI early-exit enabled InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking





6. Majority_Voting_Moderate.set

Purpose: Balanced opportunity vs. safety . 2/3 AI consensus with slightly elevated risk. Good for moderate-growth, medium-frequency strategies.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree false Majority voting provides more trades than full consensus RiskPercent 1.2 Moderately higher per-trade risk for enhanced growth EnableDailyDrawdown true Risk control for extra safety at higher trade rate DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Daily limit—no excessive drawdown UseDynamicThreshold true Prevents trades in untradeable regimes UseTrailingStop false No trailing (for users wanting fixed exits) EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before market rollover CooldownBars 5 Minimizes trade clustering risk EnableReinquiry true Extra AI loss-protection InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking













7. Majority_Voting_Max_Risk.set

Purpose: Maximum profit and maximum risk . For experienced or high-risk traders only. 2-of-3 AI consensus and the highest risk setting in the collection.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree false More entries for high-frequency trading RiskPercent 2.0 Very high risk; maximum position sizing for rapid account growth (or loss) EnableDailyDrawdown true Absolute protection against "blow-up" risk DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Stops all trades if daily loss exceeds 5% UseDynamicThreshold true Even at high frequency, dynamic filtering protects against bad regimes UseTrailingStop false No trailing; pure static take-profit and stop-loss EnableOvernightFilter true Prevents disaster during low-liquidity periods CooldownBars 5 Cooldown helps prevent loss streaks EnableReinquiry true Extra AI review for losing positions InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking





8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set

Purpose: Capital protection with profit locking . All AI must agree for entry, risk is very low, and trailing stop is enabled to secure profits as soon as the market moves in your favor.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true Highest signal quality (all models must agree) RiskPercent 0.5 Very conservative—minimal drawdown possible UseTrailingStop true Locks in profit once trade is in positive territory TrailingStartPips 20.0 Trailing activates after 20 pips gain TrailingStopPips 15.0 Maintains at least 15 pips profit unless trend reverses EnableDailyDrawdown true Enforces daily loss cap even at low risk DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Safety net remains active EnableOvernightFilter true Trades closed before swap/spread spikes UseDynamicThreshold true Adaptive to volatility/session context CooldownBars 5 Trade clustering avoided EnableReinquiry true AI double-check on losing trades InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking





9. Majority_Voting_Standard.set

Purpose: Standard majority mode . 2-of-3 AI agreement and standard 1% risk per trade. For users who want more signals than consensus-only but still controlled risk.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree false More trade opportunities than consensus mode RiskPercent 1.0 Industry standard per-trade risk EnableDailyDrawdown true Prevents large loss clusters DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Robust daily cap UseDynamicThreshold true Keeps entries optimal to regime/session UseTrailingStop false No trailing—straightforward exit EnableOvernightFilter true Safe for all sessions CooldownBars 5 Prevents trade stacking EnableReinquiry true Protection from runaway losses InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking





10. Standard_Consensus_Alt.set

Purpose: Alternative version for strict consensus . Same as #1/#5, for use as a backup or in multi-EA comparisons.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true Strictest entry filter, lowest risk RiskPercent 1.0 Standard per-trade risk EnableDailyDrawdown true Ensures safety for backup/multi-EA users DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Daily loss never exceeds 5% UseDynamicThreshold true Session/volatility adaptation on by default UseTrailingStop false Classic take-profit/stop-loss exits only EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before swap events CooldownBars 5 Prevents overtrading EnableReinquiry true AI-driven early-exit protection InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking





Notes:

Each set file is tailored for a different risk appetite and trading approach

You must replace OpenAI_API_Key with a valid API key

Always test on a demo account before live trading

Adjust parameters if market conditions change or if you have a preferred risk style





How to Use Set Files

Download: Download each set file and save to MT5's "MQL5\Presets" folder API Key Setup: Replace "OpenAI_API_Key" with your actual API key (Required) Load: Click "Load" button in EA settings screen and select the appropriate set file Choose Style: Pick a set file that matches your preferred risk style





Recommended Usage by Trading Style

Trading Style Recommended Set Files Characteristics Beginners / Safety First 1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set

4. Consensus_Conservative.set

5. Standard_Stable.set

8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set

10. Standard_Consensus_Alt.set Low risk, all-agree entries, capital preservation Frequent Trading / Balanced 2. Majority_Voting_Aggressive.set

6. Majority_Voting_Moderate.set

9. Majority_Voting_Standard.set More trades, moderate risk, good for diversification High Profit Potential 3. Majority_Voting_High_Risk.set

7. Majority_Voting_Max_Risk.set Aggressive, higher drawdown potential, not for beginners Profit Protection 8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set Trailing stop for locked-in gains





Steps to Start Trading

Demo Testing: Test for at least one week without real funds to verify operation Start Small: Set UseFixedLot=true and begin with 0.01 lots Gradual Adjustment: Once stable, increase RiskPercent from 0.5% → 1.0% → desired level Regular Review: Check performance monthly and adjust settings as needed





Important Considerations

🔴 API Key is Required : EA will not function without an OpenAI API key

: EA will not function without an OpenAI API key 🟡 Choose Risk Style : Use an appropriate set file for your risk profile

: Use an appropriate set file for your risk profile 🟢 VPS Recommended : VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation

: VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation 🔵 Prioritize Risk Management: Always limit daily losses with DailyDrawdownPercent

Version 3.60 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA

Enjoy safe and efficient automated trading 🚀