Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.6
Trading Systems

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.6

5 June 2025, 09:00
Mikoto Hamazono
Mikoto Hamazono
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Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.60 Recommended Set Files Collection

Introduction

Thank you for using Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.60. This article introduces 10 recommended set files designed for diverse risk preferences and trading objectives.

Version 3.6 introduces a new Dynamic Threshold Engine, adaptive session-based AI logic, and a real-time AI Decision Panel for greater transparency and robust performance. Enhanced consensus control (All-Agree or 2-of-3 voting), improved trailing and risk features, and highly adaptive volatility handling are now standard.

Each set file is tuned for a particular risk style or money management approach. Beginners should start with "1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set". More advanced users may explore other set files for different aggressiveness, trailing, or profit/risk ratios.

Important: You must replace the OpenAI API key with your actual key before use.

Manual available here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761209


📑 Set Files Guide

**What are Set Files (*.set)?**

Set files are preset configuration files that save and load all EA Input parameters at once.
You can easily switch between configurations using "Load" and "Save" buttons in the MT5 Inputs screen. This prevents configuration errors and ensures consistent application of recommended settings.

Download the complete set files package here:

📁ExoScalp_SetFiles_v3.6.zip  12 kb


Common Settings (Shared Across All Set Files)

Parameter Value Reason
Arrow1_Model Model_o4_mini_2025_04_16 Fast, high-performance GPT model (First Arrow)
Arrow1_Temp 1.0 Fixed temperature for o-family models
OpenAI_API_Key xx-xxxx-xxxx API key (must be set)
AnalysisTimeframe 15 Minutes Optimal for scalping and micro-trend detection
UseDynamicThreshold true Enables dynamic ATR/session-based entry filter
BaseThreshold 0.2 Standard base threshold for signal filtering
UseSessionLogic true AI adapts to Asian/London/NY trading hours
EnableDailyDrawdown true Strict daily loss cap for all strategies
EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before broker day-end
UseAutoGMTOffset true Auto GMT offset calculation
EnableTradeCSV true CSV logging for all trades
MaxCSVLines 2000 Maximum trade log lines
DebugVerboseLogs false Standard debug verbosity


1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set

Purpose: Balanced and safe configuration for most accounts. Recommended as the initial set file for all users.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true All three AI models must agree (maximizes signal reliability and reduces noise entries)
RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk per trade; suits most account sizes for steady growth
EnableDailyDrawdown true Protects from catastrophic losses in volatile conditions
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Trading halts if daily loss exceeds 5% (institutional risk management)
UseTrailingStop false Fixed SL/TP (simple for new users, no trailing complexity)
EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before swap time to avoid overnight gaps and spread widening
OvernightCloseTime 20:00 Prevents exposure to after-hours volatility
UseDynamicThreshold true Entry criteria adapt automatically to volatility/session for best timing
BaseThreshold 0.2 Balanced entry sensitivity for a mix of frequency and quality
UseSessionLogic true Session-aware prompt adjusts for Asian/London/NY dynamics
AnalysisTimeframe 15 15-minute chart: optimal for scalping and micro-trends
UseATRForSLTP true SL/TP adapts to volatility (ATR-based logic), not fixed distance
SL_ATR_Factor 1.2 Moderate buffer from entry price; avoids normal fluctuations
TP_ATR_Factor 2.6 Take profit is >2x risk; ensures positive expectancy
StopLossPips 50.0 Backup SL in pips; rarely triggered unless market is extreme
TakeProfitPips 100.0 Backup TP for failsafe
SpreadThresholdPip 3.0 Prevents entry if spread is wider than 3 pips
UseFixedLot false Dynamic lot based on risk (not fixed)
FixedLotSize 0.01 Used only if fixed lot is enabled
CooldownBars 5 Waits 5 bars after a trade closes before new entry (avoids overtrading in clusters)
EnableReinquiry true AI is re-queried if loss exceeds threshold (dynamic protection)
ReinquiryATRMultiplier 1.5 Reinquiry triggers at 1.5x ATR drawdown
VolatilityLookback 100 ATR percentile context for volatility regime
PriceHistoryBars 20 Price action summary for AI prompt
InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique order ID; no collision with other EAs
InpUserComment "" Order comment (blank for default)


2. Majority_Voting_Aggressive.set

Purpose: Higher entry frequency for active traders. Uses 2-of-3 model consensus to capture more trades, accepting slightly higher risk of noise entries.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree false 2/3 voting increases signal frequency, suitable for robust/active portfolios
RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk (balances opportunity and safety)
EnableDailyDrawdown true Same robust risk management as default
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 5% max daily loss
UseTrailingStop false Fixed SL/TP (trailing optional for advanced users)
EnableOvernightFilter true Minimizes gap/spread risks
UseDynamicThreshold true ATR/session adaptation is ON for best timing
CooldownBars 5 Anti-overtrading logic remains in place
EnableReinquiry true AI double-check for early loss-cuts
VolatilityLookback 100 Contextual volatility for session filter
InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique order ID


3. Majority_Voting_High_Risk.set

Purpose: Maximized profit potential for aggressive traders. 2/3 consensus and higher risk per trade for larger gains (and larger drawdowns).

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree false More frequent entries
RiskPercent 1.5 Higher per-trade risk for faster growth, suited for high-risk appetite
EnableDailyDrawdown true Protects from consecutive losses even at high risk
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Safety net for aggressive profiles
UseDynamicThreshold true Signal quality still maintained with dynamic filtering
UseSessionLogic true Best session-matching for volatility bursts
UseTrailingStop false Static exit logic for simplicity
CooldownBars 5 Prevents trade clustering
EnableReinquiry true Early loss-cut protocol is ON
InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique order ID



4. Consensus_Conservative.set

Purpose: Maximum capital protection. All entries require unanimous AI consensus with very low risk per trade. Recommended for cautious or long-term accounts.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true Requires all three AI signals to agree (eliminates most false positives)
RiskPercent 0.5 Minimal position size; ideal for capital preservation or large accounts
EnableDailyDrawdown true Critical for avoiding major loss streaks
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Hard stop for daily loss, even at low risk
UseDynamicThreshold true Prevents poor entries during abnormal volatility
UseTrailingStop false No trailing; conservative profile prefers simplicity
EnableOvernightFilter true Prevents overnight exposure (swap/spread events)
BaseThreshold 0.2 Conservative entry level—avoids micro-trends
StopLossPips 50.0 Backup SL for additional safety
TakeProfitPips 100.0 Backup TP to lock in profits
SL_ATR_Factor 1.2 Stop loss adjusts for volatility, but remains tight
TP_ATR_Factor 2.6 Risk:Reward is greater than 2:1
SpreadThresholdPip 3.0 Never enters in high spread situations
CooldownBars 5 Forces pause between trades
EnableReinquiry true Protective AI-driven early exit if loss exceeds threshold
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking


5. Standard_Stable.set

Purpose: Alternative robust default. Identical to Standard_Consensus_Mode for control group testing, basket trading, or multi-pair deployment.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true Unanimous only for lowest risk of overtrading
RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk—useful for comparing multiple sets
EnableDailyDrawdown true Drawdown cap ensures safety
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Hard daily loss cap
UseDynamicThreshold true Dynamic volatility filter for best timing
UseTrailingStop false No trailing—simple and stable
EnableOvernightFilter true Overnight risk mitigation
CooldownBars 5 Pause between trades for robustness
EnableReinquiry true AI early-exit enabled
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking


6. Majority_Voting_Moderate.set

Purpose: Balanced opportunity vs. safety. 2/3 AI consensus with slightly elevated risk. Good for moderate-growth, medium-frequency strategies.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree false Majority voting provides more trades than full consensus
RiskPercent 1.2 Moderately higher per-trade risk for enhanced growth
EnableDailyDrawdown true Risk control for extra safety at higher trade rate
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Daily limit—no excessive drawdown
UseDynamicThreshold true Prevents trades in untradeable regimes
UseTrailingStop false No trailing (for users wanting fixed exits)
EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before market rollover
CooldownBars 5 Minimizes trade clustering risk
EnableReinquiry true Extra AI loss-protection
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking




7. Majority_Voting_Max_Risk.set

Purpose: Maximum profit and maximum risk. For experienced or high-risk traders only. 2-of-3 AI consensus and the highest risk setting in the collection.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree false More entries for high-frequency trading
RiskPercent 2.0 Very high risk; maximum position sizing for rapid account growth (or loss)
EnableDailyDrawdown true Absolute protection against "blow-up" risk
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Stops all trades if daily loss exceeds 5%
UseDynamicThreshold true Even at high frequency, dynamic filtering protects against bad regimes
UseTrailingStop false No trailing; pure static take-profit and stop-loss
EnableOvernightFilter true Prevents disaster during low-liquidity periods
CooldownBars 5 Cooldown helps prevent loss streaks
EnableReinquiry true Extra AI review for losing positions
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking


8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set

Purpose: Capital protection with profit locking. All AI must agree for entry, risk is very low, and trailing stop is enabled to secure profits as soon as the market moves in your favor.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true Highest signal quality (all models must agree)
RiskPercent 0.5 Very conservative—minimal drawdown possible
UseTrailingStop true Locks in profit once trade is in positive territory
TrailingStartPips 20.0 Trailing activates after 20 pips gain
TrailingStopPips 15.0 Maintains at least 15 pips profit unless trend reverses
EnableDailyDrawdown true Enforces daily loss cap even at low risk
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Safety net remains active
EnableOvernightFilter true Trades closed before swap/spread spikes
UseDynamicThreshold true Adaptive to volatility/session context
CooldownBars 5 Trade clustering avoided
EnableReinquiry true AI double-check on losing trades
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking


9. Majority_Voting_Standard.set

Purpose: Standard majority mode. 2-of-3 AI agreement and standard 1% risk per trade. For users who want more signals than consensus-only but still controlled risk.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree false More trade opportunities than consensus mode
RiskPercent 1.0 Industry standard per-trade risk
EnableDailyDrawdown true Prevents large loss clusters
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Robust daily cap
UseDynamicThreshold true Keeps entries optimal to regime/session
UseTrailingStop false No trailing—straightforward exit
EnableOvernightFilter true Safe for all sessions
CooldownBars 5 Prevents trade stacking
EnableReinquiry true Protection from runaway losses
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking


10. Standard_Consensus_Alt.set

Purpose: Alternative version for strict consensus. Same as #1/#5, for use as a backup or in multi-EA comparisons.

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true Strictest entry filter, lowest risk
RiskPercent 1.0 Standard per-trade risk
EnableDailyDrawdown true Ensures safety for backup/multi-EA users
DailyDrawdownPercent 5.0 Daily loss never exceeds 5%
UseDynamicThreshold true Session/volatility adaptation on by default
UseTrailingStop false Classic take-profit/stop-loss exits only
EnableOvernightFilter true Closes positions before swap events
CooldownBars 5 Prevents overtrading
EnableReinquiry true AI-driven early-exit protection
InpMagicNumber 123456 Order tracking


Notes:

  • Each set file is tailored for a different risk appetite and trading approach
  • You must replace OpenAI_API_Key with a valid API key
  • Always test on a demo account before live trading
  • Adjust parameters if market conditions change or if you have a preferred risk style

How to Use Set Files

  1. Download: Download each set file and save to MT5's "MQL5\Presets" folder
  2. API Key Setup: Replace "OpenAI_API_Key" with your actual API key (Required)
  3. Load: Click "Load" button in EA settings screen and select the appropriate set file
  4. Choose Style: Pick a set file that matches your preferred risk style

Recommended Usage by Trading Style

Trading Style Recommended Set Files Characteristics
Beginners / Safety First 1. Standard_Consensus_Mode.set
4. Consensus_Conservative.set
5. Standard_Stable.set
8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set
10. Standard_Consensus_Alt.set		 Low risk, all-agree entries, capital preservation
Frequent Trading / Balanced 2. Majority_Voting_Aggressive.set
6. Majority_Voting_Moderate.set
9. Majority_Voting_Standard.set		 More trades, moderate risk, good for diversification
High Profit Potential 3. Majority_Voting_High_Risk.set
7. Majority_Voting_Max_Risk.set		 Aggressive, higher drawdown potential, not for beginners
Profit Protection 8. Consensus_with_Trailing.set Trailing stop for locked-in gains


Steps to Start Trading

  1. Demo Testing: Test for at least one week without real funds to verify operation
  2. Start Small: Set UseFixedLot=true and begin with 0.01 lots
  3. Gradual Adjustment: Once stable, increase RiskPercent from 0.5% → 1.0% → desired level
  4. Regular Review: Check performance monthly and adjust settings as needed

Important Considerations

  • 🔴 API Key is Required: EA will not function without an OpenAI API key
  • 🟡 Choose Risk Style: Use an appropriate set file for your risk profile
  • 🟢 VPS Recommended: VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation
  • 🔵 Prioritize Risk Management: Always limit daily losses with DailyDrawdownPercent

Version 3.60 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA
Enjoy safe and efficient automated trading 🚀

Files:
J-AES_v3.6_set_Files.zip  11 kb
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