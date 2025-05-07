Notice of Blog Maintenance / ブログメンテナンスのお知らせ

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Notice of Blog Maintenance
Due to a thorough review of the GDELT project data and efforts to enhance our AI model's prediction accuracy, the blog updates for today and tomorrow will be temporarily paused.
We appreciate your understanding and patience.
Moving forward, we aim to deliver even more precise and insightful forecasts by regularly integrating the latest technological advancements and refining our analytical processes.
Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to providing improved content shortly.
ブログメンテナンスのお知らせ
本日と明日の2日間、GDELTプロジェクトのデータ精査およびAIの予測精度向上のため、ブログの更新を一時お休みさせていただきます。
ご理解とご協力を賜りますようお願い申し上げます。
今後は、最新の技術を定期的に導入し、分析プロセスを改善することで、より精度の高い洞察力のある予測をお届けできるよう努めてまいります。
引き続きのご支援を心より感謝申し上げます。