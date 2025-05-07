Notice of Blog Maintenance / ブログメンテナンスのお知らせ

Notice of Blog Maintenance

Due to a thorough review of the GDELT project data and efforts to enhance our AI model's prediction accuracy, the blog updates for today and tomorrow will be temporarily paused.

We appreciate your understanding and patience.



Moving forward, we aim to deliver even more precise and insightful forecasts by regularly integrating the latest technological advancements and refining our analytical processes.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to providing improved content shortly.