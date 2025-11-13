📊 Today's Forex Outlook - Updated for "Thursday, November 13, 2025💹"



Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.

🚨 CRITICAL MARKET ALERT: Unprecedented Trading Conditions This Week

Today marks one of the most challenging trading environments in recent forex history due to the ongoing US government shutdown. Our comprehensive analysis reveals that today's scheduled US economic data releases—including the highly anticipated October CPI (Core, Headline, and Year-over-Year) and Weekly Unemployment Claims at 8:30 AM ET—face a 60-70% probability of delay or complete cancellation.

Why This Matters for Your Trading Strategy:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has been unable to complete data collection and processing during the shutdown, creating what economists are calling an "information drought." This unprecedented situation fundamentally changes our approach to pre-release spike trading strategies.

Today's Key Economic Events (November 13, 2025):

UK GDP Monthly & Quarterly (2:00 AM ET) - The only reliable data point today. UK economic deceleration continues with 0.0% monthly growth forecast (previous: +0.1%), while the Bank of England maintains 4.00% rates with increasing dovish dissent. December rate cut probability stands at 60%. GBP/USD trading around 1.3100-1.3160 presents limited opportunities with ★★★☆☆ confidence. US CPI Data (8:30 AM ET) - HIGH RISK - NO TRADE RECOMMENDED. If miraculously released despite shutdown, expect volatility 50-100% above normal levels, spread widening of 5-7x, and severe liquidity drought. Our analysis gives this event just ★☆☆☆☆ confidence rating. The safest approach: complete avoidance of pre-release positioning.

Tomorrow's Outlook (November 14, 2025):

Assuming partial government resumption, we anticipate more reliable data releases:

US Producer Price Index (PPI) - Core & Headline (8:30 AM ET)

(8:30 AM ET) US Retail Sales - Core & Headline (8:30 AM ET)

These wholesale inflation and consumption indicators will be critical for Fed policy expectations, but their interpretation depends entirely on whether today's CPI data was released. We've prepared conditional strategies rated ★★★☆☆, with emphasis on post-release confirmation rather than anticipatory positioning.

Our Strategic Recommendation:

For experienced traders only: UK GDP offers limited scalping opportunities (15-25 pips expected). For all other events today, risk management trumps profit opportunity. The market will forgive missed opportunities but rarely forgives reckless exposure during data blackouts.

Tomorrow's PPI and Retail Sales events provide better risk-reward setups, particularly if today's uncertainty resolves. However, Friday afternoon releases carry weekend gap risk—plan accordingly.

Pre-Release Anticipation Spike Strategy Note:

Our detailed analysis follows the principle of entering positions 5-30 minutes before major releases to capture institutional positioning flows. However, this advanced technique requires certain preconditions: (1) reliable data release confirmation, (2) stable market liquidity, and (3) clear directional consensus. Today meets none of these criteria for US dollar events.

Stay safe, preserve capital, and remember: the market will be here tomorrow, but your trading account needs to be here too.





Key Economic Indicators & Pre-Release Spike Trading Strategies

⚠️ CRITICAL ALERT: US Government Shutdown Risk

US economic data releases on November 13 (CPI, Unemployment Claims) face a 60-70% probability of delay or cancellation due to the ongoing government shutdown. Exercise extreme caution or avoid trading these events entirely. November 14 data releases are more likely to proceed as scheduled.

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time ET) Target Currency Pairs Pre-Release Strategy (5-30 min before) Confidence Expected Move (pips) November 13 (Wednesday) 2:00 AM ET

UK GDP m/m (Monthly GDP) GBP/USD

EUR/GBP NEUTRAL to SELL GBP. Forecast: 0.0% (prev: +0.1%) signals UK economic slowdown. BOE rate cut probability at 60% for December. Consider selling GBP/USD at 1.3140-1.3150 resistance 20-30 minutes before release, targeting 1.3100 support. Exit at peak or -15 pips. Stop-loss: +20 pips above 1.3160. ★★★☆☆ 15 November 13 (Wednesday) 2:00 AM ET

UK Prelim GDP q/q GBP/USD

EUR/GBP NO INDEPENDENT TRADE. Quarterly GDP (+0.2% forecast vs +0.3% prev) released simultaneously with monthly data. Market focus will be on monthly figures. Strategy should be integrated with monthly GDP trade above. Downside risk if both figures disappoint. ★★☆☆☆ 12 November 13 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET

US Core CPI m/m EUR/USD

USD/JPY ⚠️ NO TRADE RECOMMENDED. Release highly uncertain due to government shutdown (60-70% delay probability). If released, expect 50-100% higher volatility than normal. Extreme spread widening (5-7x) and liquidity drought create unacceptable risk. Wait 10-15 minutes post-release if data is published. ★☆☆☆☆ 25 November 13 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET

US CPI m/m & y/y EUR/USD

USD/JPY ⚠️ NO TRADE RECOMMENDED. Same government shutdown risk as Core CPI. Forecast unavailable due to data uncertainty. Previous: +0.3% m/m, 3.0% y/y. If somehow released, market reaction will be 1.5-2x normal magnitude. Pre-release positioning is gambling, not trading. ★☆☆☆☆ 25 November 13 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET

US Unemployment Claims EUR/USD

USD/JPY NO INDEPENDENT TRADE. Weekly jobless claims are secondary to CPI at same release time. Market attention will be 95% on inflation data. If CPI is delayed, claims will have minimal impact (under 10 pips). Strategy should only be considered post-CPI as supplementary signal. ★★☆☆☆ 8 November 14 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US Core PPI m/m EUR/USD

USD/JPY CONDITIONAL BUY USD. If prior day's CPI confirmed high inflation, consider buying USD (selling EUR/USD) 20-30 minutes before PPI release. Forecast: +0.2-0.3% rebound from -0.1% suggests wholesale inflation returning. Target: +20 pips or just before release. Stop-loss: -18 pips. If CPI was delayed, avoid this trade. ★★★☆☆ 18 November 14 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US Core Retail Sales m/m EUR/USD

USD/JPY NEUTRAL to BUY USD. Forecast +0.3% (prev: +0.7%) shows deceleration but still positive growth. Control Group data is Fed's key GDP input. If prior CPI was high, strong retail + high inflation = Fed hold scenario favors USD. Enter 25-30 minutes before release. Target: +18 pips. Stop: -15 pips. Friday close adds weekend risk—take profits early. ★★★☆☆ 15





If you have questions about any specific indicator strategy or want cryptocurrency market outlooks, feel free to ask in the comments!

Trade safely and prioritize capital preservation this week.





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