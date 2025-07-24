Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5 📂 Recommended Set Files Collection

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 5 📂 Recommended Set Files Collection

Introduction

Thank you for upgrading to Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v5.

This version delivers a fully auto-adaptive AI engine with dynamic spread and quality filtering, multi-layer risk management, and auto-calibration for every market and symbol.

Each set file is engineered for its target pair (FX, Gold, Crypto), with tailored stop logic and volatility-aware safety limits.

Important: Always input your OpenAI_API_Key in the EA settings before running live – the EA will not trade without it.

📥 Download

Download all v5 presets here: 📁 J‑AES_v5_Set_Files.zip 28 kb

Set‑File List & Detailed Profiles

# File Name Symbol Trailing Base Lot RiskPercent Recommended Use Highlights / Notes 1 J-AES v5 BTCUSD H1 No Trailing.set BTCUSD No 0.01 1.0 High-volatility crypto / scalping Dynamic SL/TP, high-frequency entries. Full auto-filter for sudden volatility spikes.

Tip: Use low lot size and leverage due to crypto drawdown risk. 2 J-AES v5 BTCUSD H1 With Trailing.set BTCUSD Yes 0.01 1.0 Crypto news spikes, trending runs Trailing enabled for profit maximization and loss prevention during sharp moves.

Tip: Best for FOMC/news trading. 3 J-AES v5 XAUUSD H1 No Trailing.set XAUUSD No 0.01 1.0 Stable gold trading, day trading Small fixed lot, conservative logic. Auto-blocks trades during spread spikes.

Tip: Great for gold beginners or hybrid manual trading. 4 J-AES v5 XAUUSD H1 With Trailing.set XAUUSD Yes 0.01 1.0 Gold during news/high volatility Trailing for trend profits and event-driven moves. TP/SL auto-tuned for volatility.

Tip: Designed for aggressive gold strategies. 5 J-AES v5 EURUSD H1 No Trailing.set EURUSD No 0.01 1.0 Major FX, stable core logic Conservative design, strong on drawdown. Maximum use of AI quality filter.

Tip: Great for prop/EURUSD-focused portfolios. 6 J-AES v5 EURUSD H1 With Trailing.set EURUSD Yes 0.01 1.0 Breakout/trending on EURUSD Trailing ON for trend following. Stays stable through sudden spread changes. 7 J-AES v5 GBPJPY H1 No Trailing.set GBPJPY No 0.01 1.0 High-volatility FX (Yen cross) Aggressive for more trades, strong stop/quality filter.

Note: Do not increase lot size beyond 0.01. 8 J-AES v5 GBPJPY H1 With Trailing.set GBPJPY Yes 0.01 1.0 Trend following, larger profit targets Trailing for trending volatility. Best for drawdown control and strong moves.

Parameter Comparison Table

Parameter BTCUSD XAUUSD EURUSD GBPJPY BaseLots 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 RiskPercent 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 EnableTrailingStop Yes/No (2 types) Yes/No (2 types) Yes/No (2 types) Yes/No (2 types) TrailingATRMultiplier 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SL/TP (pips) Dynamic (ATR/volatility) Dynamic (ATR/volatility) Dynamic (ATR/volatility) Dynamic (ATR/volatility) Liquidity/Spread Filter Fully automatic Fully automatic Fully automatic Fully automatic

How to Use the Set‑Files 📑

Download the ZIP above and extract the .set files to your MT5 Presets folder. API Key: Enter your OpenAI API key in the EA parameters. Load: On the Inputs tab, click Load… and select the preset matching your symbol/risk/trailing preference. Tip: For BTC/gold, always demo both "With Trailing" and "No Trailing" before going live.

First‑Day Checklist ✅

Always demo for several days and monitor drawdown, behavior, and slippage.

for several days and monitor drawdown, behavior, and slippage. Start with BaseLot=0.01 / Risk=1.0%, EnableDailyDrawdown=true.

Use a VPS or keep MT5 running 24/5 to avoid missed trades.

Review performance monthly and adjust parameters or files as needed.

📌 Disclaimer

FX/CFD/crypto trading is high risk with no guarantee of future profits. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with risk capital. Use at your own responsibility.

Version 5 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – Next‑Gen Auto-Adaptive AI Trading 🚀