Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.5

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.5 Recommended Set Files Collection

Introduction

Thank you for using Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.52. This article introduces 10 recommended set files optimized for various currency pairs and market conditions.

Version 3.5 features the advanced Three Arrows System, an AI-powered consensus mechanism that delivers more accurate trading decisions. Enhanced risk management features including daily drawdown limits, overnight filters, and CSV trade logging ensure safe and efficient operations.

Each set file is optimized for specific currency pair characteristics, volatility levels, and trading styles. Beginners should start with "①EURUSD_Standard.set". As you gain experience, explore other set files that match your trading style.

Important: You must replace the OpenAI API key with your actual key before use.

Manual available here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761209









📑 Set Files Guide

**What are Set Files (*.set)?**

Set files are preset configuration files that save and load all EA Input parameters at once.

You can easily switch between configurations using "Load" and "Save" buttons in the MT5 Inputs screen. This prevents configuration errors and ensures consistent application of recommended settings.

Download the complete set files package here:

📁ExoScalp_SetFiles_v3.5.zip 10 kb







Common Settings (Shared Across All Set Files)

Parameter Value Reason Arrow1_Model Model_o4_mini_2025_04_16 Fast response model (First Arrow) Arrow1_Temp 1.0 Fixed value for o-family models OpenAI_API_Key xx-xxxx-xxxx API key (must be configured) AnalysisTimeframe 15 Minutes Analysis on 15-minute timeframe UseAutoGMTOffset true Automatic GMT calculation enabled ManualGMTOffset 0 Not needed when auto-calculation is used EnableTradeCSV false CSV logging disabled MaxCSVLines 2000 Maximum log lines TradeCSVFileName ExoScalp_TradeLog.csv Default filename DebugVerboseLogs false Detailed logging disabled





①. EURUSD_Standard.set

Purpose: Standard configuration for EUR/USD. Optimized for low volatility and tight spread environments

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree false 2-of-3 consensus ensures moderate trading opportunities SL_ATR_Factor 1.2 Conservative SL suited for EUR/USD's stable price movements TP_ATR_Factor 2.6 Standard risk-reward ratio of approximately 1:2 RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk management setting SpreadThresholdPip 3.0 Accommodates EUR/USD's tight spreads InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique identifier for position tracking





②. GBPUSD_Volatile.set

Purpose: Medium volatility configuration for GBP/USD. Handles the Pound's larger price movements

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true All 3 models must agree for more cautious trading decisions Arrow2_Temp 0.5 More conservative judgment Arrow3_Temp 0.2 Very conservative judgment SlopeSmoothBars 4 Longer smoothing period to filter out noise DI_Flat_Threshold 7.0 Higher threshold considering volatility UseLondonSession true Active during London session when GBP is most liquid UseNYSession true Also utilizes NY session EnableNewsFilter true Careful with GBP-related news events ClosePositionsOnNews true Close positions during news events SL_ATR_Factor 1.5 Wider SL to accommodate GBP's larger movements TP_ATR_Factor 3.0 TP setting targets larger profits RiskPercent 0.8 Reduced risk considering volatility SpreadThresholdPip 4.0 Accommodates GBP's wider spreads UseTrailingStop true Enabled to secure profits UseCooldown true Prevents consecutive losses CooldownBars 6 Wait for 6 bars after loss DailyDrawdownPercent 4.0 Daily loss limited to 4% InpMagicNumber 123457 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment GBP Currency pair identification





③. USDJPY_Scalping.set

Purpose: Scalping-focused configuration for USD/JPY. Quick entry and exit strategy

Parameter Value Reason for Selection Arrow2_Enable false Disabled for faster execution Arrow3_Enable false Disabled for faster execution SlopeSmoothBars 2 Minimal smoothing for quick response UseDiffDI false Disabled for faster decisions ATRPeriod 10 Shorter period for improved responsiveness SL_ATR_Factor 0.8 Tight SL to limit losses TP_ATR_Factor 1.5 Small but consistent profit targets RiskPercent 0.5 Lower risk due to frequent trading SpreadThresholdPip 2.0 Requires tight spreads EnableReinquiry false Disabled for speed priority UseFixedLot true Fixed lot size for quick execution FixedLotSize 0.1 Lot size for scalping UseAdditionalFilter false Minimal filtering TrailingStartPips 15.0 Early trailing start at 15 pips TrailingStopPips 10.0 Tight trailing at 10 pips BreakEvenPips 10.0 Early break-even at 10 pips DailyDrawdownPercent 3.0 Strict limit due to frequent trading EnableOvernightFilter false Disabled for short-term trading InpMagicNumber 123458 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment SCALP Scalping identification





④. AUDUSD_Trend.set

Purpose: Trend-following configuration for AUD/USD. Captures medium to long-term trends

Parameter Value Reason for Selection Arrow2_Temp 0.7 Moderate creativity for trend detection SlopeSmoothBars 5 Longer smoothing to focus on trends DI_Flat_Threshold 8.0 Only trade clear trends UseNYSession true Utilize NY session trends FilterMinutesBefore 30 Ample buffer before major news NewsImportanceLevel 3 High importance events only ShowCalendarOnChart true Visualize important events ATRPeriod 20 Longer period for trend adaptation SL_ATR_Factor 2.0 Wider SL for trend continuation TP_ATR_Factor 4.0 Target large trend movements RiskPercent 1.5 Slightly higher risk for trends ReinquiryATRMultiplier 2.0 Check trend on larger reversals TrailingStartPips 40.0 Trail starts at 40 pips TrailingStopPips 30.0 Relaxed trailing at 30 pips CooldownBars 8 Longer waiting period DailyDrawdownPercent 6.0 Relaxed limit for trend following InpMagicNumber 123459 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment TREND Trend trading identification





⑤. XAUUSD_Gold.set

Purpose: High volatility configuration specifically for XAU/USD (Gold)

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true All models must agree due to high volatility Arrow2_Temp 0.4 Conservative judgment priority Arrow3_Temp 0.2 Extremely conservative SlopeSmoothBars 6 Filter out gold's noise DI_Flat_Threshold 10.0 Only clear directional movements AtrFilterFactor 1.5 Strong filtering FilterMinutesBefore 30 Essential buffer before major news FilterMinutesAfter 30 Extended wait after news ClosePositionsOnNews true Close for risk avoidance SL_ATR_Factor 2.5 Accommodate gold's large movements StopLossPips 200.0 Wide SL for gold (in points) TakeProfitPips 400.0 Wide TP for gold (in points) RiskPercent 0.5 Low risk due to high volatility SpreadThresholdPip 5.0 Gold's wide spreads ReinquiryATRMultiplier 2.5 Re-confirm on large reversals VolatilityThreshold 2000.0 Allow high volatility TrailingStartPips 100.0 Trail starts at 100 points TrailingStopPips 80.0 Wide trailing at 80 points CooldownBars 10 Extended waiting period BreakEvenPips 50.0 Break-even at 50 points DailyDrawdownPercent 3.0 Strict limit due to high volatility OvernightCloseTime 23:30 Early position closure InpMagicNumber 123460 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment GOLD Gold trading identification





⑥. EURJPY_Cross.set

Purpose: Cross-pair optimized configuration for EUR/JPY. Considers characteristics of both Euro and Yen

Parameter Value Reason for Selection SlopeSmoothBars 4 Smoothing suited for cross-pair characteristics UseLondonSession true Active during European hours UseNYSession false Avoid NY session SL_ATR_Factor 1.3 Adapted for cross-pair movements TP_ATR_Factor 2.8 Moderate profit targets SpreadThresholdPip 4.0 Standard spread for cross pairs TrailingStartPips 28.0 Trail starts at 28 pips TrailingStopPips 22.0 Maintain stop at 22 pips OvernightCloseTime 23:55 Close before date change InpMagicNumber 123461 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment CROSS Cross-pair identification





⑦. USDCAD_Conservative.set

Purpose: Conservative configuration for USD/CAD. Prioritizes stable trading

Parameter Value Reason for Selection UseAllAgree true Full consensus for certainty Arrow2_Temp 0.3 Conservative judgment Arrow3_Temp 0.2 Very conservative SlopeSmoothBars 5 Longer smoothing for stability UseNYSession true NY session only UseLondonSession false Focus on North American hours ClosePositionsOnNews true Risk avoidance priority ATRPeriod 20 Longer period for stability SL_ATR_Factor 1.0 Tighter SL to limit losses TP_ATR_Factor 2.0 Secure profit taking RiskPercent 0.5 Minimal risk exposure ReinquiryATRMultiplier 1.2 Early loss-cutting decision VolatilityThreshold 800.0 Trade only in low volatility UseTrailingStop false Fixed profit taking CooldownBars 10 Extended waiting for caution BreakEvenPips 15.0 Early break-even DailyDrawdownPercent 2.0 Strict daily limit OvernightCloseTime 22:00 Early position closure OvernightStartHour 21 Start monitoring from 21:00 InpMagicNumber 123462 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment CONS Conservative setting identification





⑧. NZDUSD_NewsFilter.set

Purpose: News filter-focused configuration for NZD/USD. Thoroughly avoids major economic releases

Parameter Value Reason for Selection FilterMinutesBefore 45 Large buffer before major news FilterMinutesAfter 30 Extended wait after news NewsImportanceLevel 1 Avoid all news including low importance ClosePositionsOnNews true Always close during news ShowCalendarOnChart true Always visualize events RiskPercent 0.8 Consider news risk VolatilityThreshold 900.0 Lower threshold for safety CooldownBars 12 Extended wait after news DailyDrawdownPercent 4.0 Moderately strict limit OvernightCloseTime 23:00 Early position closure OvernightStartHour 22 Start monitoring from 22:00 InpMagicNumber 123463 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment NEWS News-focused setting identification





⑨. USDCHF_Aggressive.set

Purpose: Aggressive configuration for USD/CHF. Active profit-seeking approach

Parameter Value Reason for Selection Arrow2_Temp 0.8 Higher for aggressive decisions Arrow3_Temp 0.5 Moderate creativity SlopeSmoothBars 2 Minimal smoothing for agility DI_Flat_Threshold 3.0 Low threshold for more opportunities AtrFilterFactor 0.7 Weak filter for aggressive entries EnableNewsFilter false No filter for maximum opportunities ATRPeriod 10 Short period for quick response SL_ATR_Factor 1.8 Wider SL for win rate improvement TP_ATR_Factor 5.0 Aggressively target large profits RiskPercent 2.0 Aggressive risk taking SpreadThresholdPip 5.0 Accept wider spreads EnableReinquiry false Disabled for speed priority UseAdditionalFilter false Minimal filters for more opportunities TrailingStartPips 50.0 Trail starts at 50 pips TrailingStopPips 40.0 Wide trailing at 40 pips BreakEvenPips 35.0 Break-even at 35 pips DailyDrawdownPercent 8.0 Relaxed for aggressive trading EnableOvernightFilter false 24-hour trading InpMagicNumber 123464 Unique identifier for position tracking InpUserComment AGGR Aggressive setting identification





⑩. MultiPair_Balanced.set

Purpose: Balanced configuration for multiple currency pairs. Emphasizes versatility

Parameter Value Reason for Selection SL_ATR_Factor 1.5 Versatile middle value TP_ATR_Factor 3.0 Versatile middle value SpreadThresholdPip 4.0 General-purpose setting ReinquiryATRMultiplier 1.7 Moderate re-confirmation level VolatilityThreshold 1200.0 Slightly higher general value TrailingStartPips 30.0 Trail starts at 30 pips TrailingStopPips 25.0 Maintain stop at 25 pips OvernightCloseTime 23:45 Standard closing time InpMagicNumber 123450 General-purpose magic number InpUserComment MULTI Multi-pair identification





Notes:

Each set file is optimized for specific currency pairs and trading styles

You must replace OpenAI_API_Key with a valid API key

Always test on a demo account before live trading

Parameter fine-tuning may be necessary as market conditions change





How to Use Set Files

Download: Download each set file and save to MT5's "MQL5\Presets" folder API Key Setup: Replace "OpenAI_API_Key" with your actual API key (Required) Load: Click "Load" button in EA settings screen and select the appropriate set file Verify Currency Pair: Ensure the set file's currency pair matches your chart's currency pair





Recommended Usage by Trading Style

Trading Style Recommended Set Files Characteristics Beginners ①EURUSD_Standard.set

⑦USDCAD_Conservative.set Stable currency pairs, conservative settings Scalping ③USDJPY_Scalping.set Fast entry and exit Trend Following ④AUDUSD_Trend.set Medium to long-term trend capture High Volatility ②GBPUSD_Volatile.set

⑤XAUUSD_Gold.set Handles large price movements Aggressive Trading ⑨USDCHF_Aggressive.set High risk, high return Universal Settings ⑩MultiPair_Balanced.set Usable across multiple pairs





Steps to Start Trading

Demo Testing: Test for at least one week without real funds to verify operation Start Small: Set UseFixedLot=true and begin with 0.01 lots Gradual Adjustment: Once stable, increase RiskPercent from 0.5% → 1.0% → desired level Regular Review: Check performance monthly and adjust settings as needed





Important Considerations

🔴 API Key is Required : EA will not function without an OpenAI API key

: EA will not function without an OpenAI API key 🟡 Verify Currency Pairs : EA won't perform optimally on pairs different from the set file name

: EA won't perform optimally on pairs different from the set file name 🟢 VPS Recommended : VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation

: VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation 🔵 Prioritize Risk Management: Always limit daily losses with DailyDrawdownPercent

Version 3.52 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA

Enjoy safe and efficient automated trading 🚀