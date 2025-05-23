Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.5
Trading Systems

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v3.5

23 May 2025, 16:58
Mikoto Hamazono
Mikoto Hamazono
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Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.5 Recommended Set Files Collection

Introduction

Thank you for using Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 3.52. This article introduces 10 recommended set files optimized for various currency pairs and market conditions.

Version 3.5 features the advanced Three Arrows System, an AI-powered consensus mechanism that delivers more accurate trading decisions. Enhanced risk management features including daily drawdown limits, overnight filters, and CSV trade logging ensure safe and efficient operations.

Each set file is optimized for specific currency pair characteristics, volatility levels, and trading styles. Beginners should start with "①EURUSD_Standard.set". As you gain experience, explore other set files that match your trading style.

Important: You must replace the OpenAI API key with your actual key before use.

Manual available here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761209



📑 Set Files Guide

**What are Set Files (*.set)?**

Set files are preset configuration files that save and load all EA Input parameters at once.
You can easily switch between configurations using "Load" and "Save" buttons in the MT5 Inputs screen. This prevents configuration errors and ensures consistent application of recommended settings.

Download the complete set files package here:

📁ExoScalp_SetFiles_v3.5.zip  10 kb


Common Settings (Shared Across All Set Files)

Parameter Value Reason
Arrow1_Model Model_o4_mini_2025_04_16 Fast response model (First Arrow)
Arrow1_Temp 1.0 Fixed value for o-family models
OpenAI_API_Key xx-xxxx-xxxx API key (must be configured)
AnalysisTimeframe 15 Minutes Analysis on 15-minute timeframe
UseAutoGMTOffset true Automatic GMT calculation enabled
ManualGMTOffset 0 Not needed when auto-calculation is used
EnableTradeCSV false CSV logging disabled
MaxCSVLines 2000 Maximum log lines
TradeCSVFileName ExoScalp_TradeLog.csv Default filename
DebugVerboseLogs false Detailed logging disabled


①. EURUSD_Standard.set

Purpose: Standard configuration for EUR/USD. Optimized for low volatility and tight spread environments

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree false 2-of-3 consensus ensures moderate trading opportunities
SL_ATR_Factor 1.2 Conservative SL suited for EUR/USD's stable price movements
TP_ATR_Factor 2.6 Standard risk-reward ratio of approximately 1:2
RiskPercent 1.0 Standard risk management setting
SpreadThresholdPip 3.0 Accommodates EUR/USD's tight spreads
InpMagicNumber 123456 Unique identifier for position tracking


②. GBPUSD_Volatile.set

Purpose: Medium volatility configuration for GBP/USD. Handles the Pound's larger price movements

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true All 3 models must agree for more cautious trading decisions
Arrow2_Temp 0.5 More conservative judgment
Arrow3_Temp 0.2 Very conservative judgment
SlopeSmoothBars 4 Longer smoothing period to filter out noise
DI_Flat_Threshold 7.0 Higher threshold considering volatility
UseLondonSession true Active during London session when GBP is most liquid
UseNYSession true Also utilizes NY session
EnableNewsFilter true Careful with GBP-related news events
ClosePositionsOnNews true Close positions during news events
SL_ATR_Factor 1.5 Wider SL to accommodate GBP's larger movements
TP_ATR_Factor 3.0 TP setting targets larger profits
RiskPercent 0.8 Reduced risk considering volatility
SpreadThresholdPip 4.0 Accommodates GBP's wider spreads
UseTrailingStop true Enabled to secure profits
UseCooldown true Prevents consecutive losses
CooldownBars 6 Wait for 6 bars after loss
DailyDrawdownPercent 4.0 Daily loss limited to 4%
InpMagicNumber 123457 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment GBP Currency pair identification


③. USDJPY_Scalping.set

Purpose: Scalping-focused configuration for USD/JPY. Quick entry and exit strategy

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
Arrow2_Enable false Disabled for faster execution
Arrow3_Enable false Disabled for faster execution
SlopeSmoothBars 2 Minimal smoothing for quick response
UseDiffDI false Disabled for faster decisions
ATRPeriod 10 Shorter period for improved responsiveness
SL_ATR_Factor 0.8 Tight SL to limit losses
TP_ATR_Factor 1.5 Small but consistent profit targets
RiskPercent 0.5 Lower risk due to frequent trading
SpreadThresholdPip 2.0 Requires tight spreads
EnableReinquiry false Disabled for speed priority
UseFixedLot true Fixed lot size for quick execution
FixedLotSize 0.1 Lot size for scalping
UseAdditionalFilter false Minimal filtering
TrailingStartPips 15.0 Early trailing start at 15 pips
TrailingStopPips 10.0 Tight trailing at 10 pips
BreakEvenPips 10.0 Early break-even at 10 pips
DailyDrawdownPercent 3.0 Strict limit due to frequent trading
EnableOvernightFilter false Disabled for short-term trading
InpMagicNumber 123458 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment SCALP Scalping identification


④. AUDUSD_Trend.set

Purpose: Trend-following configuration for AUD/USD. Captures medium to long-term trends

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
Arrow2_Temp 0.7 Moderate creativity for trend detection
SlopeSmoothBars 5 Longer smoothing to focus on trends
DI_Flat_Threshold 8.0 Only trade clear trends
UseNYSession true Utilize NY session trends
FilterMinutesBefore 30 Ample buffer before major news
NewsImportanceLevel 3 High importance events only
ShowCalendarOnChart true Visualize important events
ATRPeriod 20 Longer period for trend adaptation
SL_ATR_Factor 2.0 Wider SL for trend continuation
TP_ATR_Factor 4.0 Target large trend movements
RiskPercent 1.5 Slightly higher risk for trends
ReinquiryATRMultiplier 2.0 Check trend on larger reversals
TrailingStartPips 40.0 Trail starts at 40 pips
TrailingStopPips 30.0 Relaxed trailing at 30 pips
CooldownBars 8 Longer waiting period
DailyDrawdownPercent 6.0 Relaxed limit for trend following
InpMagicNumber 123459 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment TREND Trend trading identification


⑤. XAUUSD_Gold.set

Purpose: High volatility configuration specifically for XAU/USD (Gold)

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true All models must agree due to high volatility
Arrow2_Temp 0.4 Conservative judgment priority
Arrow3_Temp 0.2 Extremely conservative
SlopeSmoothBars 6 Filter out gold's noise
DI_Flat_Threshold 10.0 Only clear directional movements
AtrFilterFactor 1.5 Strong filtering
FilterMinutesBefore 30 Essential buffer before major news
FilterMinutesAfter 30 Extended wait after news
ClosePositionsOnNews true Close for risk avoidance
SL_ATR_Factor 2.5 Accommodate gold's large movements
StopLossPips 200.0 Wide SL for gold (in points)
TakeProfitPips 400.0 Wide TP for gold (in points)
RiskPercent 0.5 Low risk due to high volatility
SpreadThresholdPip 5.0 Gold's wide spreads
ReinquiryATRMultiplier 2.5 Re-confirm on large reversals
VolatilityThreshold 2000.0 Allow high volatility
TrailingStartPips 100.0 Trail starts at 100 points
TrailingStopPips 80.0 Wide trailing at 80 points
CooldownBars 10 Extended waiting period
BreakEvenPips 50.0 Break-even at 50 points
DailyDrawdownPercent 3.0 Strict limit due to high volatility
OvernightCloseTime 23:30 Early position closure
InpMagicNumber 123460 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment GOLD Gold trading identification


⑥. EURJPY_Cross.set

Purpose: Cross-pair optimized configuration for EUR/JPY. Considers characteristics of both Euro and Yen

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
SlopeSmoothBars 4 Smoothing suited for cross-pair characteristics
UseLondonSession true Active during European hours
UseNYSession false Avoid NY session
SL_ATR_Factor 1.3 Adapted for cross-pair movements
TP_ATR_Factor 2.8 Moderate profit targets
SpreadThresholdPip 4.0 Standard spread for cross pairs
TrailingStartPips 28.0 Trail starts at 28 pips
TrailingStopPips 22.0 Maintain stop at 22 pips
OvernightCloseTime 23:55 Close before date change
InpMagicNumber 123461 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment CROSS Cross-pair identification


⑦. USDCAD_Conservative.set

Purpose: Conservative configuration for USD/CAD. Prioritizes stable trading

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
UseAllAgree true Full consensus for certainty
Arrow2_Temp 0.3 Conservative judgment
Arrow3_Temp 0.2 Very conservative
SlopeSmoothBars 5 Longer smoothing for stability
UseNYSession true NY session only
UseLondonSession false Focus on North American hours
ClosePositionsOnNews true Risk avoidance priority
ATRPeriod 20 Longer period for stability
SL_ATR_Factor 1.0 Tighter SL to limit losses
TP_ATR_Factor 2.0 Secure profit taking
RiskPercent 0.5 Minimal risk exposure
ReinquiryATRMultiplier 1.2 Early loss-cutting decision
VolatilityThreshold 800.0 Trade only in low volatility
UseTrailingStop false Fixed profit taking
CooldownBars 10 Extended waiting for caution
BreakEvenPips 15.0 Early break-even
DailyDrawdownPercent 2.0 Strict daily limit
OvernightCloseTime 22:00 Early position closure
OvernightStartHour 21 Start monitoring from 21:00
InpMagicNumber 123462 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment CONS Conservative setting identification


⑧. NZDUSD_NewsFilter.set

Purpose: News filter-focused configuration for NZD/USD. Thoroughly avoids major economic releases

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
FilterMinutesBefore 45 Large buffer before major news
FilterMinutesAfter 30 Extended wait after news
NewsImportanceLevel 1 Avoid all news including low importance
ClosePositionsOnNews true Always close during news
ShowCalendarOnChart true Always visualize events
RiskPercent 0.8 Consider news risk
VolatilityThreshold 900.0 Lower threshold for safety
CooldownBars 12 Extended wait after news
DailyDrawdownPercent 4.0 Moderately strict limit
OvernightCloseTime 23:00 Early position closure
OvernightStartHour 22 Start monitoring from 22:00
InpMagicNumber 123463 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment NEWS News-focused setting identification


⑨. USDCHF_Aggressive.set

Purpose: Aggressive configuration for USD/CHF. Active profit-seeking approach

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
Arrow2_Temp 0.8 Higher for aggressive decisions
Arrow3_Temp 0.5 Moderate creativity
SlopeSmoothBars 2 Minimal smoothing for agility
DI_Flat_Threshold 3.0 Low threshold for more opportunities
AtrFilterFactor 0.7 Weak filter for aggressive entries
EnableNewsFilter false No filter for maximum opportunities
ATRPeriod 10 Short period for quick response
SL_ATR_Factor 1.8 Wider SL for win rate improvement
TP_ATR_Factor 5.0 Aggressively target large profits
RiskPercent 2.0 Aggressive risk taking
SpreadThresholdPip 5.0 Accept wider spreads
EnableReinquiry false Disabled for speed priority
UseAdditionalFilter false Minimal filters for more opportunities
TrailingStartPips 50.0 Trail starts at 50 pips
TrailingStopPips 40.0 Wide trailing at 40 pips
BreakEvenPips 35.0 Break-even at 35 pips
DailyDrawdownPercent 8.0 Relaxed for aggressive trading
EnableOvernightFilter false 24-hour trading
InpMagicNumber 123464 Unique identifier for position tracking
InpUserComment AGGR Aggressive setting identification


⑩. MultiPair_Balanced.set

Purpose: Balanced configuration for multiple currency pairs. Emphasizes versatility

Parameter Value Reason for Selection
SL_ATR_Factor 1.5 Versatile middle value
TP_ATR_Factor 3.0 Versatile middle value
SpreadThresholdPip 4.0 General-purpose setting
ReinquiryATRMultiplier 1.7 Moderate re-confirmation level
VolatilityThreshold 1200.0 Slightly higher general value
TrailingStartPips 30.0 Trail starts at 30 pips
TrailingStopPips 25.0 Maintain stop at 25 pips
OvernightCloseTime 23:45 Standard closing time
InpMagicNumber 123450 General-purpose magic number
InpUserComment MULTI Multi-pair identification


Notes:

  • Each set file is optimized for specific currency pairs and trading styles
  • You must replace OpenAI_API_Key with a valid API key
  • Always test on a demo account before live trading
  • Parameter fine-tuning may be necessary as market conditions change

How to Use Set Files

  1. Download: Download each set file and save to MT5's "MQL5\Presets" folder
  2. API Key Setup: Replace "OpenAI_API_Key" with your actual API key (Required)
  3. Load: Click "Load" button in EA settings screen and select the appropriate set file
  4. Verify Currency Pair: Ensure the set file's currency pair matches your chart's currency pair

Recommended Usage by Trading Style

Trading Style Recommended Set Files Characteristics
Beginners ①EURUSD_Standard.set
⑦USDCAD_Conservative.set		 Stable currency pairs, conservative settings
Scalping ③USDJPY_Scalping.set Fast entry and exit
Trend Following ④AUDUSD_Trend.set Medium to long-term trend capture
High Volatility ②GBPUSD_Volatile.set
⑤XAUUSD_Gold.set		 Handles large price movements
Aggressive Trading ⑨USDCHF_Aggressive.set High risk, high return
Universal Settings ⑩MultiPair_Balanced.set Usable across multiple pairs


Steps to Start Trading

  1. Demo Testing: Test for at least one week without real funds to verify operation
  2. Start Small: Set UseFixedLot=true and begin with 0.01 lots
  3. Gradual Adjustment: Once stable, increase RiskPercent from 0.5% → 1.0% → desired level
  4. Regular Review: Check performance monthly and adjust settings as needed

Important Considerations

  • 🔴 API Key is Required: EA will not function without an OpenAI API key
  • 🟡 Verify Currency Pairs: EA won't perform optimally on pairs different from the set file name
  • 🟢 VPS Recommended: VPS environment recommended for 24-hour stable operation
  • 🔵 Prioritize Risk Management: Always limit daily losses with DailyDrawdownPercent

Version 3.52 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA
Enjoy safe and efficient automated trading 🚀

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