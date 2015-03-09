NZDUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 08.03 - 15.03: Daily Bearish Breakdown
Weekly Trends

9 March 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
D1 price is on primary bearish for trying to break 0.7421 (D1) support level on close daily bar for the bearish to be continuing:
  • The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and below Senkou Span A line
  • Chinkou Span line is located to be very close to the price for future possible breakdown on D1 timeframe
  • Nearest support levels are 0.7421 (D1)
  • Nearest resistance levels are 0.7612 (D1)

W1 price is on secondary ranging within the primary bearish

MN price is located inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo for ranging bearish

If D1 price will break 0.7421 support level on close bar so the primary bearish market condition will be continuing with good breakdown
If D1 price will break 0.7612 resistance level so we may see the secondary market rally with the possibility to the reversal of the price movement from bearish to the bullish condition
If not so it will be bearish ranging between 0.7421 and 0.7612 levels

  • Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 0.7612 for possible buy trade
  • Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.7421 support level for possible sell trade
  • Trading Summary: bearish

UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on NZDUSD price movement for this coming week)

2015-03-08 21:45 GMT (or 23:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Manufacturing Sales]

2015-03-10 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]

2015-03-10 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - PPI]

2015-03-11 05:30 GMT (or 07:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Industrial Production]

2015-03-11 20:00 GMT (or 22:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

2015-03-12 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Retail Sales]

2015-03-12 21:30 GMT (or 23:30 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Business NZ Manufacturing Index]

2015-03-13 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on NZDUSD price movement

Resistance
 Support
0.7612 (D1)
0.7421 (D1)
0.7889 (W1)
0.7175 (W1)
0.8834
0.7175 (MN1)



SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown
