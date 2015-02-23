Yen rises during Asian hours

On Monday the greenback was lower versus the Japanese Yen.

USD/JPY was trading at 118.94, down 0.08% at time of writing. The pair was likely to find support at 118.27, Friday’s low, and resistance at 119.42, Wednesday’s high.

On Monday January central bank board minutes were released. They questioned the pace of government bond buying, holding at weaker levels seen at the start of the day.

Some Bank of Japan board members said the pace of massive Japanese government bond buying may need to stop before reaching a 2% sustained inflation goal, according to minutes published of the January meeting on Monday.

Board members also said falling oil prices should be reflected in inflation expectations, but that the underlying trend of moving from a deflation mindset is progressing steadily.

It was the first time that board members had referred to the feasibility of continuing the key part of its nearly two-year-old quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE).

In the meantime, the U.S. Dollar was up against the Euro and the British currency, with EUR/USD shedding 0.06% to hit 1.1376 and GBP/USD falling 0.05% to hit 1.5387.