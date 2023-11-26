IS WARREN BUFFETT PREPARING FOR A MARKET CORRECTION?





Additionally, the company posted a new cash record of around $157.2 billion, a significant increase compared to $147.4 billion in the previous quarter. This strong cash flow suggests that Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ) of Omaha, Warren Buffett, is attentive to market opportunities in the face of projections of an economic slowdown or recession in the United States.







What were the main changes made by Warren Buffett and his company?

The record cash comes from capital gains, mainly dividends, and from the sale of some shares. In the last quarter alone, 5 billion dollars in shares were sold, totaling 44 billion dollars in the last twelve months. The stocks that left the portfolio were General Motors Company (NYSE: G.M. ), Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: P.G. ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ), HP (NYSE: HPQ ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

The most significant movements were seen in Chevron Corp (NYSE: CLC ) with a -10.45% adjustment and complete sell-offs on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) and General Motors. On the revenue side, notable token purchases include Liberty Media Formula One Corp A (NASDAQ: FWONA ), Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BATRA ) and Sirius XM Holding Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI ).

Earlier this month, the company released its quarterly results, with a positive surprise on both earnings per share and revenue.









From a stock price point of view, the results supported the demand side, which is confidently heading for an attack on this year's highs, which are also all-time highs.













The closest support to look for a place to jump on the bandwagon is at the $373 level for the Class B shares.







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