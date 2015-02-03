WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, January 24 - 31 for Scalping Trading: Top Technical Indicators For Scalping and Breakouts/Breakdowns Mechanics

WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, January 17 - 24 for Scalping Trading: Some Scalping Questions and Risk Management

MQL5 blogs

"The first key to risk management is to identify a key level of support and resistance. This can be done through a variety of methods mentioned in the 4th installment of the Definitive Guide to Forex Scalping. Once found, regardless if you are trading retracements, breakouts, or ranges will have a definitive area to place your stop. In the event you are looking to buy a currency pair, risk should be managed underneath a line of support. Conversely, if a trader is selling a currency pair, risk should be managed above a level of resistance."



"Scalpers seek to profit from small market movements, taking advantage of a ticker tape that never stands still during the market day.They would buy when demand set up on the bid side or sell when supply set up on the ask side, booking a profit or loss minutes later as soon as balanced conditions returned to the spread. That methodology works less reliably in our modern electronic markets for three reasons."













====="Traders love breakouts and breakdowns, but profit strategies that take full advantage of these market phenomena can take a lifetime to master. The trouble starts when we forget our game, fixate on the emotional crowd and react to their excitement or fear. A better plan is to internalize the three-step mechanics at work when a security breaks a support or resistance level, as well as the repeating patterns in play when rising or falling prices progress from one level of activity to the next"







