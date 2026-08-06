Are Order Blocks Still Profitable in 2026? An Honest Answer From Someone Who Sells the Indicator

The ICT wave peaked somewhere around 2023. The YouTube gurus moved on to the next thing, the hashtags cooled down, and now I get this question in my inbox on a regular basis: do order blocks still work in 2026, or was it all hype?

I sell an order block indicator, so you would expect an automatic "yes, buy mine". That answer would be useless to you. Here is the honest version instead: the concept still works, but the way most people learned to trade it never worked in the first place. And to prove it, I am going to lay out the complete method in this post, the same rules my indicators apply. If you never buy anything from me, you can still trade this by hand.

What an order block actually is, stripped of the mystique

Forget the secret-society framing. An order block is the last opposite candle before a strong displacement move. A bullish order block is the last bearish candle before price explodes upward. A bearish order block is the last bullish candle before price drops hard.

The logic behind it is not magic: when price leaves a level aggressively, it usually means large orders were filled there, and unfilled interest often remains at that zone. When price returns, that zone tends to produce a reaction.

If that sounds like supply and demand with better marketing, you are not wrong. The mechanics are the same ones that moved markets before anyone called them "order blocks", and they will keep operating after the branding changes again. Institutional order flow did not stop existing because a social media trend ended.

Why so many people lost money with them

Because the hype years created one specific bad habit: drawing order blocks everywhere. Every pullback candle became a "block". Every touch became an entry. When you mark twenty zones on a chart, price will always react at one of them in hindsight, and you will always have an explanation for the losses: "I picked the wrong block".

That is not a broken concept. That is a missing filter. So here is the method with the filters built in.

How to trade order blocks properly: the full method

Step 1: Find the displacement first, not the candle

Beginners hunt for the candle. That is backwards. You start by finding the displacement: an aggressive, impulsive move that breaks structure and, ideally, leaves an imbalance behind (a gap between wicks, what ICT calls a fair value gap). No displacement, no order block. A slow drift away from a level does not qualify, no matter how nice the candle looks.

Practical rule: the move away should be larger and faster than the candles around it, and it should take out a recent swing high or low. If you have to squint to see whether it was impulsive, it was not.

Step 2: Mark the zone correctly

Once you have the displacement, the order block is the last opposite candle before it started. Mark the zone from the candle's open to its extreme (the low for a bullish block, the high for a bearish one). That full range is your zone, not a single line. If the candle is huge, you can refine the zone on a lower timeframe, but when in doubt, use the full candle and demand less precision from your entry instead.

Step 3: Qualify it before you trust it

This is the filter list that separates a tradeable block from chart decoration. A block earns the right to be traded when:

It is unmitigated. Price has not returned to it yet. A zone that already got tapped has done its job; trading the third retest is trading a memory.

Price has not returned to it yet. A zone that already got tapped has done its job; trading the third retest is trading a memory. It sits on a timeframe that matters. H4 and D1 blocks are footprints of real positioning. An M5 block during the Asian session is mostly noise wearing a costume. If you trade intraday, take your zones from H1 upward and execute lower.

H4 and D1 blocks are footprints of real positioning. An M5 block during the Asian session is mostly noise wearing a costume. If you trade intraday, take your zones from H1 upward and execute lower. It agrees with the higher timeframe direction. A bullish H1 block inside a D1 downtrend is a countertrend trade. You can take those, but you should know you are doing it, and size accordingly.

A bullish H1 block inside a D1 downtrend is a countertrend trade. You can take those, but you should know you are doing it, and size accordingly. It formed during London or New York. Blocks created in dead hours rarely carry institutional weight.

Blocks created in dead hours rarely carry institutional weight. Bonus points if the displacement swept liquidity first. The strongest setups start with price dipping below an obvious low (or above an obvious high) to grab stops, and THEN displacing in the opposite direction. Sweep plus displacement plus block is the A+ version of this trade.

Notice what happens when you apply all of this: your twenty zones per chart collapse to two or three per week. That is the point. The edge was never in the quantity.

Step 4: Wait for the return, then demand a reaction

Now you wait for price to come back to the zone. Two ways to enter, pick one and stay consistent:

The limit entry: set a limit order at the 50% level of the block, stop beyond the far edge. Simple, mechanical, no screen time. You will catch every zone that works and eat the full loss on every zone that fails.

set a limit order at the 50% level of the block, stop beyond the far edge. Simple, mechanical, no screen time. You will catch every zone that works and eat the full loss on every zone that fails. The confirmation entry: when price enters the zone, drop to M5 or M15 and wait for a shift in structure in your direction (a lower-timeframe break of structure, or a clean rejection). You enter later and with a slightly worse price, but you skip a good share of the zones that fail outright.

Smaller accounts should lean toward confirmation entries: fewer trades, higher quality, and the psychological difference of not watching a naked limit order get run over.

Step 5: Stops and targets that respect the logic

Stop loss: beyond the far edge of the block, plus a spread buffer. Not inside the zone. If price trades completely through the block, the idea is invalid, and being stopped out is the system working, not failing.

Target: the nearest pool of opposing liquidity: the most recent significant high or low, or the opposite unmitigated zone. Before entering, measure it. If the distance to the logical target is less than twice your stop distance, skip the trade. A minimum 1:2 reward-to-risk filter kills more bad trades than any indicator setting.

Risk: fixed fractional, 1 to 2% per trade on a personal account, 0.5% on funded accounts. The best block on the best day still fails sometimes. Position sizing is what makes that survivable.

A worked example of the sequence

To make it concrete, this is what the A+ setup looks like in order, using a bullish case: GBPUSD on H4 dips below a prior swing low that everyone can see (liquidity sweep), then reverses and rips upward through the last minor high (displacement plus break of structure), leaving a gap behind. The last bearish H4 candle before that rip is your block. You mark open-to-low, confirm it formed during London, confirm D1 is not pointing hard against you, and set your alert. Two days later price drifts back into the zone, M15 prints a break of its own structure to the upside, you enter, stop under the block's low, target the high that started the whole move. Whether that particular trade wins or loses is irrelevant; the process is the edge, repeated across dozens of occurrences.

The real problem in 2026 is not knowledge, it is consistency

Here is the uncomfortable part. Everything above fits in one post, and most traders who studied order blocks could pass the theory exam. Where it falls apart is execution: applying the exact same rules, every day, across several pairs and timeframes, without hindsight creeping in.

Do the math on the manual workload. Four pairs, three timeframes each, checked morning and afternoon: finding displacements, marking zones, checking mitigation, setting alerts, redrawing after every session. That is a part-time job. Nobody sustains it for months. So the rules get applied on Monday, loosely on Wednesday, and not at all on Friday. Then the strategy gets blamed.

This is exactly the kind of problem an indicator should solve. Not "predicting the market", just applying fixed rules with zero fatigue and zero hindsight bias.

The tools I built for this

Order Block Indicator MT5 (MT4 version here): detects and marks order blocks with the consistent rules above on your chart. Same criteria, every candle, every day. Entry point at $94.

Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5 (MT4 version here): scans multiple timeframes simultaneously and alerts you when price approaches a relevant block, so the H4 zone does not get missed because you were staring at M15. This is the one that removes the part-time job: you do the qualifying and the risk management, it does the watching.

Both have a free demo you can run in the strategy tester before spending anything. For the deeper methodology write-up, see: How to trade using Order Blocks.

The honest close

So, are order blocks still profitable in 2026? The mechanics they describe never stopped working. What stopped working, and never really worked, was trading every candle that vaguely qualified and calling it a strategy. Apply the filters, demand displacement, trade unmitigated zones with structure behind them, and enforce 1:2 minimum. Or automate the tedious half of that.

And if your plan is to buy a tool and skip the rules: save your $94, it will not end differently. The indicator scans; the discipline is still yours.

I publish trading breakdowns like this regularly. If you want them by email, the newsletter is at doittrading.com/newsletter.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.