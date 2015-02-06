US added 257,000 jobs in January

The United States added 257,000 jobs in January and the number of jobs created in November and December was revised much higher, according to BBC World News.



A separate se of data indicated that the unemployment rate edged slightly higher to 5.7%.

On Friday the US Labor Department said that an additional 147,000 jobs were added in both November and December.

January was the 11th consecutive month in which more than 200,000 jobs were created - the best run since 1994.

An average of 336,000 jobs have been created a month for the past three months - the best three-month pace in 17 years.