VIDEO TUTORIAL - Multi Time Frame Analysis

We should now have a good understanding of how to spot trends in the forex market, stock market, and futures market. Now lets tie everything together we have learned thus far with the final concept - Multi Time frame analysis.No matter what time frame you end up using as a trader or what time frame a particular strategy calls for, it is important always to have a big picture overview of what is happening in the market. Although there are exceptions, in general most traders will tell you that if your trade setup or analysis lines up on multiple time frames, then the odds of being correct are greatly increased.

"Multiple time frame analysis is simply the process of looking at the same pair and the same price, but on different time frames. Remember, a pair exists on several time frames – the daily, the hourly, the 15-minute, heck, even the 1-minute! This means that different forex traders can have their different opinions on how a pair is trading and both can be completely correct."







