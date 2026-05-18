[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time
Analytics & Forecasts

[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time

18 May 2026, 14:01
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
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[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time

TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points



General Description

iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project.

The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).

The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument.



Practical Value

The iVISTscalp5 indicator was not created as a conventional technical indicator.

The main development idea was different:

to give any person the opportunity to study market behavior through time.

ivistscalp5

Time Language VISTmany (TLV) — Core Concepts of the Project

t(p)

t(p) are price levels where timings become activated.



p(p)

p(p) are the main price levels generated by the iVISTscalp5 indicator.

The strongest reactions often occur:

during the interaction between t(p) and p(p).



Within the TLV (Time Language VISTmany) framework

the market is viewed as a system where not only price and volume matter, but also:

time structures of movement.

That is why the foundation of the indicator is based on:

Liquidity Activation Points (timings)

— time points where the market has an increased probability of activating movement.


vistmany



What is iVISTscalp5

iVISTscalp5 is a nonlinear forecasting system for financial instruments.

The indicator allows traders to:

forecast movement activation time
analyze probable direction
estimate average movement range
study the interaction between price and time
analyze Momentum Clusters
study timing intersections

timings



Installing the Indicator in MT5

MQL5 → Indicators → iVISTscalp5

Set the bar history in the MT5 terminal to at least 10000 bars:

Tools → Options → Max bars in chart = 10000

After that, restart MT5 and attach iVISTscalp5 to the chart.



One of the Main Goals of the Indicator

is the research of market behavior.

That is why the indicator is recommended to be constantly tested:

inside the MT5 Strategy Tester

to study financial market behavior and its relationship with time.



Why Is This Important?

Only through:

continuous observation
testing
repeated analysis
comparison of timing structures

can traders begin to understand:

how the market reacts to time
how price interacts with timings
how liquidity reactions are formed

timings



iVISTscalp5 Answers Three Key Questions

When the market is ready to move
Where a reaction is likely to occur
What type of movement can be expected

forecasts



The Indicator Combines

Timings
Price levels
Statistical deviations

TimeTrading

Core Idea

The market does not move randomly.

It reacts during Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



Timing System

Timings can be configured flexibly:

from 7 minutes and higher.

Recommended intervals:

7 minutes
33 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
60 minutes

Higher timings define the main impulse of the day.

Lower timings refine the entry point.

However, traders may choose any timing intervals.

MarketStructure



Weekly Analysis and Timing Calculation System (history_weeks)

from 5 weeks and higher.

For the 2nd and 3rd trading weeks, we recommend:

history_weeks = 5

For the first and last trading weeks, we recommend:

history_weeks = 8

spectrum



Visualization: Flags and Rays

Flags

A flag represents a forecasted impulse activation moment.

Colors

🔵 Blue → Buy

🔴 Red → Sell

Information (when hovering the mouse)

Operation (buy/sell)
Timing interval
Average movement value (points)



Rays

Rays “float” until activation and then become visually attracted toward price.

Colors

🔵 Blue → Buy

🔴 Red → Sell

Ray Length

→ represents the average movement potential.

Information (when hovering the mouse)

Operation (buy/sell)
Timing interval (minutes)
Timing time



Flexibility

Flags and Rays can be swapped.



Price Channels

Daily, weekly, and monthly channels define:

trend
boundaries
reaction zones



Volume Levels

Volume levels display trading accumulation zones.

They work as:

support/resistance
liquidity zones



Standard Deviation

Calculated from:

daily trend

weekly structure
monthly structure

Shows:

extremes
market overheating conditions

xauusd


Balance Point (Pink Circle)

This is:

the center of all price levels generated by the indicator.

It represents:

equilibrium
the price attraction point



Trading Rules

A timing is not a signal, but a moment of attention.

Always consider context.

Observe price reaction.



Conditions

Extremes

Reversals or delays may occur.



News

News events may shift reactions.



Flat Market

Weak movement and accumulation phases are possible.



Directional Filtering

After a strong decline:

→ ignore Sell timings.

After a strong rally:

→ ignore Buy timings.



Retest

Price often returns to the timing starting point.

This can be used for entry opportunities.

retest timing



Additional Notes

clusters increase probability
higher timings are more important
not all timings should be traded



Conclusion

iVISTscalp5 is not just an indicator.

It is a system for understanding the market through time.



Web Version of the Project

In addition to the MT5 version, the project also includes:

a Web-version on the official project website. (https://vistmany.com/vistlab)



This allows traders to:

analyze timings without a terminal
study timing structures online
receive weekly forecasts
compare different financial instruments



https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15707965#post15707965

https://x.com/rosy440/status/2056146751476597129?s=20


iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).  Timing-Based Market Forecasting System


#scalping, indicator, MT5, timing, MarketStructure, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, TimeTrading