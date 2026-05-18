[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time



TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points



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General Description



iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project.



The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument.



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Practical Value



The iVISTscalp5 indicator was not created as a conventional technical indicator.



The main development idea was different:



to give any person the opportunity to study market behavior through time.



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Time Language VISTmany (TLV) — Core Concepts of the Project



t(p)



t(p) are price levels where timings become activated.



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p(p)



p(p) are the main price levels generated by the iVISTscalp5 indicator.



The strongest reactions often occur:



during the interaction between t(p) and p(p).



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Within the TLV (Time Language VISTmany) framework



the market is viewed as a system where not only price and volume matter, but also:



time structures of movement.



That is why the foundation of the indicator is based on:



Liquidity Activation Points (timings)



— time points where the market has an increased probability of activating movement.









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What is iVISTscalp5



iVISTscalp5 is a nonlinear forecasting system for financial instruments.



The indicator allows traders to:



forecast movement activation time

analyze probable direction

estimate average movement range

study the interaction between price and time

analyze Momentum Clusters

study timing intersections





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Installing the Indicator in MT5



MQL5 → Indicators → iVISTscalp5



Set the bar history in the MT5 terminal to at least 10000 bars:



Tools → Options → Max bars in chart = 10000



After that, restart MT5 and attach iVISTscalp5 to the chart.



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One of the Main Goals of the Indicator



is the research of market behavior.



That is why the indicator is recommended to be constantly tested:



inside the MT5 Strategy Tester



to study financial market behavior and its relationship with time.



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Why Is This Important?



Only through:



continuous observation

testing

repeated analysis

comparison of timing structures



can traders begin to understand:



how the market reacts to time

how price interacts with timings

how liquidity reactions are formed





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iVISTscalp5 Answers Three Key Questions



When the market is ready to move

Where a reaction is likely to occur

What type of movement can be expected





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The Indicator Combines



Timings

Price levels

Statistical deviations



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Core Idea



The market does not move randomly.



It reacts during Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



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Timing System



Timings can be configured flexibly:



from 7 minutes and higher.



Recommended intervals:



7 minutes

33 minutes

48 minutes

54 minutes

60 minutes



Higher timings define the main impulse of the day.



Lower timings refine the entry point.



However, traders may choose any timing intervals.





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Weekly Analysis and Timing Calculation System (history_weeks)



from 5 weeks and higher.



For the 2nd and 3rd trading weeks, we recommend:



history_weeks = 5



For the first and last trading weeks, we recommend:



history_weeks = 8





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Visualization: Flags and Rays



Flags



A flag represents a forecasted impulse activation moment.



Colors



🔵 Blue → Buy



🔴 Red → Sell



Information (when hovering the mouse)



Operation (buy/sell)

Timing interval

Average movement value (points)



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Rays



Rays “float” until activation and then become visually attracted toward price.



Colors



🔵 Blue → Buy



🔴 Red → Sell



Ray Length



→ represents the average movement potential.



Information (when hovering the mouse)



Operation (buy/sell)

Timing interval (minutes)

Timing time



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Flexibility



Flags and Rays can be swapped.



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Price Channels



Daily, weekly, and monthly channels define:



trend

boundaries

reaction zones



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Volume Levels



Volume levels display trading accumulation zones.



They work as:



support/resistance

liquidity zones



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Standard Deviation



Calculated from:



daily trend

weekly structure

monthly structure



Shows:



extremes

market overheating conditions





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Balance Point (Pink Circle)



This is:



the center of all price levels generated by the indicator.



It represents:



equilibrium

the price attraction point



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Trading Rules



A timing is not a signal, but a moment of attention.



Always consider context.



Observe price reaction.



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Conditions



Extremes



Reversals or delays may occur.



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News



News events may shift reactions.



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Flat Market



Weak movement and accumulation phases are possible.



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Directional Filtering



After a strong decline:



→ ignore Sell timings.



After a strong rally:



→ ignore Buy timings.



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Retest



Price often returns to the timing starting point.



This can be used for entry opportunities.





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Additional Notes



clusters increase probability

higher timings are more important

not all timings should be traded



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Conclusion



iVISTscalp5 is not just an indicator.



It is a system for understanding the market through time.



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Web Version of the Project



In addition to the MT5 version, the project also includes:



a Web-version on the official project website. (https://vistmany.com/vistlab)





This allows traders to:



analyze timings without a terminal

study timing structures online

receive weekly forecasts

compare different financial instruments









https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15707965#post15707965

https://x.com/rosy440/status/2056146751476597129?s=20







iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System





