7 factors that will strengthen the inputs of an impulse strategy

Have you noticed that the same signals sometimes work perfectly, and other times hit a stop loss without any obvious reason?

The thing is, the entry point is only part of the trade. The outcome depends not just on the scenario, but also on the market conditions at the moment of entry.

Panther Trade Scenario is based on a clear logic: where to enter, where the risk is, and where the target is. But even a proper signal can perform differently — depending on the conditions in which it appears. This is not about the strategy or the settings, but about the factors that directly affect the probability of the move developing.

Even when there is a signal, there are periods when the market simply doesn’t offer clean moves.





1. One of these periods is the start of the Asian session.

At this time, the market is usually in a low-volatility state: movement is weak, momentum is limited, and price often stays within a narrow range. In such conditions, a signal may form, but the probability of it working out is significantly lower.





2. A similar situation is seen at the start of the week.

On Monday morning, the market often acts erratically: gaps may get filled, price action looks choppy, and the structure the entry relies on has not yet formed.

In most cases, it’s best to avoid trading until 4 GMT.

However, time alone is not the only factor.





3. Even after 4 GMT, it is important to assess price action.

If the market still lacks directional movement and remains within a tight range, the probability of a strong move remains low.

The strategy behind the indicator is built around impulsive moves. But a strong move does not come out of nowhere. Before it happens, there is almost always early activity: price starts to shift, direction begins to form, and momentum builds. If this is missing, the signal appears in conditions where the move is not supported by the market.





4. These situations occur not only during the Asian session.

The market can slow down at any time, entering a low-activity phase.

If price is not moving directionally and remains in a tight range, there is no point in entering trades — regardless of the time.





5. It is also important to consider market behavior during the US trading session.

Based on observation, the main move usually forms at the beginning — from 13:30 GMT, when the main volume enters the market. The period from 13:30 to 15:00 is the phase where momentum most often builds and direction is established .

After that, the market usually does not create a new move, but continues to develop the one that started earlier.

If the entry was not taken at the start of the move, it may still be possible later, but in this case the trade structure changes: the entry happens into an already developing move, and the potential is usually lower.





6. A similar logic applies on Friday.

By the end of the week, the market becomes less “clean”: moves are more often accompanied by pullbacks and lack follow-through. This is because participants close positions ahead of the weekend.

Strong moves are still possible on this day, but they occur much less frequently. Therefore, in most cases, it makes sense to stop looking for new trades before the US session begins, and to close existing positions by Friday evening if possible.





7. Another factor is news.

Before major news releases, the market often becomes unstable: movement slows down, turns choppy, and the structure breaks down.

Opening trades about an hour before major news releases reduces the probability of a clean outcome.

After the release, the market may produce a strong move, but such moves are often short-lived and do not always develop into a sustained trend.





Panther Trade Scenario does not change this logic and does not complicate the process.

The goal is not to improve the signal, but to choose moments when market conditions allow the scenario to work. It is the combination of a clear scenario and the right conditions that brings consistency in trading — not individual successful entries.

All of these factors do not require constant analysis and, over time, become second nature.