🔴 LAST DAY | Nova Launch Pricing Ends Today May 20, 2026

After today Nova DNA Trader goes to $199. Permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 TODAY ONLY

Today Is The Last Day. The Math Is Simple. Do Not Overthink This.

Nova DNA Trader is $69 today.

Tomorrow it is $199.

Same EA. Same seven built-in forex pairs. Same 16 years of tested data. Same live signal running right now on a real account. Same free updates going forward. Same everything.

The only thing that changes tomorrow is the number you pay.

That is a $130 difference for the exact same product. There is no version of this where waiting makes financial sense. There is no upcoming sale. There is no next campaign. The price goes up today and stays there.

The Free Demo Changes Nothing About The Math

You can still download the demo for free today and run any of the seven pairs in the Strategy Tester before you buy. 16 years of data. Every trade visible. Every drawdown visible. Full picture before you spend anything.

But the demo does not stop the clock. The price changes today regardless of whether you have tested it yet.

So if you have been sitting on the fence, this is the post that should end that. Not because of pressure. Because the math is completely clear and it has been for 30 days.

$69 today. $199 tomorrow. Same product. Your choice.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 Today Only

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.