FX Adaptive: Quick Setup and Launch Guide

Quick Setup and Launch Guide for FX Adaptive



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177755

Congratulations on purchasing FX Adaptive! The algorithm is максимально simplified for launch (“Plug-and-Play” — just attach it and run), so you do not need to load any third-party .set files. All core settings are already built into the EA.

Follow this simple guide to launch the system:

Step 1. Open a chart and attach the EA

Open the chart of the currency pair or instrument you want to trade in MetaTrader 5.

Switch the chart timeframe to H1 or to the timeframe specified in the preset name.

or to the timeframe specified in the preset name. Drag the FX_Adaptive EA from the “Navigator” window onto the open chart. The settings window will appear (Inputs tab).

Step 2. Select the broker preset (Most Important!)

The EA contains separate built-in presets for Alpari and IC Markets. There is no longer a separate broker selector — now you only need to choose the preset in the appropriate field.

Alpari Setup Profile : if you trade with Alpari, double-click the value and select the pair that matches the chart currently open.

: if you trade with Alpari, double-click the value and select the pair that matches the chart currently open. IC Markets Setup Profile : if you trade with IC Markets, double-click the value and select the required preset for the open chart.

: if you trade with IC Markets, double-click the value and select the required preset for the open chart. Note: if you opened a GBPUSD chart, then the selected preset must also be GBPUSD. The EA will automatically apply the optimal settings for that pair.

IMPORTANT: You must not select presets in both Alpari Setup Profile and IC Markets Setup Profile at the same time. Only one option should be selected. Leave Custom Settings in the other field, otherwise the EA will fail initialization and will not start.

Example of the correct setup:

If you use Alpari, select the required preset in Alpari Setup Profile and leave Custom Settings in IC Markets Setup Profile.

If you use IC Markets, select the required preset in IC Markets Setup Profile and leave Custom Settings in Alpari Setup Profile.

IMPORTANT FOR PORTFOLIO TRADING: The EA trades only the symbol of the chart it is attached to. If you want to run the full portfolio, you need to open a separate chart for each pair and attach the EA to each one individually, selecting the corresponding preset each time.

Step 3. Time Filter setup

Reference Time : control time used by the system as a reference point for internal processes. It is recommended to leave it unchanged.

: control time used by the system as a reference point for internal processes. It is recommended to leave it unchanged. Use Time Filter : enables or disables the time filter. If set to false , the EA trades without additional time restriction.

: enables or disables the time filter. If set to , the EA trades without additional time restriction. Live Mode Only: restricts the algorithm to work only after launch on the live chart. It is recommended to leave it true.

Step 4. Money Management

This is where you define your risk level and working trade volumes.

Initial Balance ($) : enter the trading balance allocated to this EA. This amount is used as the starting point for initial calculations.

: enter the trading balance allocated to this EA. This amount is used as the starting point for initial calculations. Risk Per Trade (%) : risk per trade as a percentage of capital. Used when risk is configured manually.

: risk per trade as a percentage of capital. Used when risk is configured manually. Use Preset Risk Settings : uses the built-in risk profile from the selected preset instead of a manually defined risk. It is recommended to keep it true .

: uses the built-in risk profile from the selected preset instead of a manually defined risk. It is recommended to keep it . Magic Number: unique identifier for orders and positions opened by this EA instance. This value must be different on every chart.

Step 5. Visualization

Show Trade Levels : displays entry, stop, and target levels on the chart.

: displays entry, stop, and target levels on the chart. Show Monthly Stats : shows monthly trading statistics on the screen.

: shows monthly trading statistics on the screen. Stats Decimal Places : sets the number of decimal places shown in the statistics display.

: sets the number of decimal places shown in the statistics display. Show Portfolio Dashboard: enables a convenient portfolio dashboard for monitoring the system.

Step 6. Rollover SL Protection

This feature protects your trades from spread widening during the nightly rollover period, when brokers may significantly increase spreads and this can sometimes trigger Stop Loss by accident.

Enable Rollover SL Protection : enables position protection during rollover. Be sure to keep it true .

: enables position protection during rollover. Be sure to keep it . Time to REMOVE SL / RESTORE SL: server time for temporarily removing and restoring Stop Loss. Do not change these values unless necessary.

Step 7. Launch and save your profile

Make sure the “Allow Algo Trading” checkbox is enabled in the Common tab. Click OK. In the top panel of MetaTrader, enable the “Algo Trading” button so it turns green. A smiling face in the upper-right corner of the chart or a green icon confirms that FX Adaptive has started successfully.

💡 Tip: How to avoid setting everything up again?

Once all charts are configured, save them. In the top-left corner of the terminal click File -> Profiles -> Save As.... Choose any name, for example My_Portfolio. Later, you will be able to restore all charts with all settings in one click by selecting this profile from the menu.

Short description of all parameters

Below is a short description of the exposed input parameters of the EA. These descriptions are intended to help with configuration and do not reveal the internal trading logic of the system.

Preset Selector

Alpari Setup Profile — selects a ready-made settings profile for Alpari for a specific instrument and timeframe.

— selects a ready-made settings profile for Alpari for a specific instrument and timeframe. IC Markets Setup Profile — selects a ready-made settings profile for IC Markets for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Time Filter

Reference Time — control date and time used by the system as a reference point for internal processes.

— control date and time used by the system as a reference point for internal processes. Use Time Filter — enables or disables the EA time filter.

— enables or disables the EA time filter. Live Mode Only — limits the algorithm to work only after launch on the live chart.

Money Management

Initial Balance — starting balance used to calculate working trade volume.

— starting balance used to calculate working trade volume. Risk Per Trade — risk per trade as a percentage of capital.

— risk per trade as a percentage of capital. Use Preset Risk Settings — uses the built-in risk profile from the selected preset instead of manual risk settings.

— uses the built-in risk profile from the selected preset instead of manual risk settings. Magic Number — unique identifier for orders and positions opened by this EA instance.

Trend Confirmation Filter

Enable Trend Confirmation — enables an additional market direction check before entry.

— enables an additional market direction check before entry. Confirmation Smoothing Period — smoothing period for the trend confirmation block.

— smoothing period for the trend confirmation block. Directional Period — evaluation period for directional market movement.

— evaluation period for directional market movement. Confirmation Threshold Level — minimum confirmation strength required to validate a signal.

Price Structure Settings

Signal Detection Level — base sensitivity of the trade signal detection block.

— base sensitivity of the trade signal detection block. Detection Range Scale — scale of the range used for market structure analysis.

— scale of the range used for market structure analysis. Use Adaptive Mode — enables adaptive adjustment of working parameters to current market conditions.

— enables adaptive adjustment of working parameters to current market conditions. Min Signal Duration bars — minimum signal duration in bars.

— minimum signal duration in bars. Max Signal Duration bars — maximum signal duration in bars.

— maximum signal duration in bars. Enable Spike Protection — enables protection against entries during sharp price spikes.

— enables protection against entries during sharp price spikes. Spike Detection Level — sensitivity of the abnormal price spike filter.

— sensitivity of the abnormal price spike filter. Spike Cooldown Period bars — cooldown period in bars after a spike is detected.

Adaptive Signal Engine

Enable Adaptive Signal Engine — enables the main adaptive signal adjustment engine.

Stop Loss Calculator

Volatility Measurement Period — volatility measurement period used in working calculations.

— volatility measurement period used in working calculations. Stop Distance Multiplier — multiplier for the protective stop distance.

Strategy Execution

Direction Mode — selects the allowed trading direction: long only, short only, or both directions.

— selects the allowed trading direction: long only, short only, or both directions. Reward Ratio — target reward-to-risk ratio.

— target reward-to-risk ratio. Staged Exit — enables partial or staged position exit.

— enables partial or staged position exit. First Exit Size — size of the first partial exit in percent.

Momentum Filter

Apply Momentum Filter Long — enables the momentum filter for long entries.

— enables the momentum filter for long entries. Apply Momentum Filter Short — enables the momentum filter for short entries.

— enables the momentum filter for short entries. Apply Momentum Filter Reversal — enables the momentum filter for reversal signals.

— enables the momentum filter for reversal signals. Use Adaptive Momentum Mode — enables adaptive adjustment of the momentum filter.

— enables adaptive adjustment of the momentum filter. Volatility Sensitivity — sets the sensitivity of the momentum block to volatility changes.

— sets the sensitivity of the momentum block to volatility changes. Momentum Base Period — base calculation period for the momentum component.

— base calculation period for the momentum component. Momentum Calculation Period — main calculation period for the momentum signal.

— main calculation period for the momentum signal. Momentum Smoothing — smoothing strength for momentum readings.

— smoothing strength for momentum readings. Momentum Threshold — activation threshold for the momentum filter.

Market Flow Filter

Apply Flow Filter Long — enables the market flow filter for long entries.

— enables the market flow filter for long entries. Apply Flow Filter Short — enables the market flow filter for short entries.

— enables the market flow filter for short entries. Apply Flow Filter Reversal — enables the market flow filter for reversal entries.

— enables the market flow filter for reversal entries. Flow Calculation Period — calculation period for the market flow metric.

— calculation period for the market flow metric. Flow Signal Period — confirmation period for the market flow signal.

Trend Direction Filter

Apply Trend Filter Long — enables the trend filter for long entries.

— enables the trend filter for long entries. Apply Trend Filter Short — enables the trend filter for short entries.

— enables the trend filter for short entries. Apply Trend Filter Reversal — enables the trend filter for reversal scenarios.

— enables the trend filter for reversal scenarios. Trend Baseline Period — baseline period of the trend filter.

Visualization

Show Trade Levels — displays entry, stop, and target levels on the chart.

— displays entry, stop, and target levels on the chart. Show Monthly Stats — displays monthly trading statistics.

— displays monthly trading statistics. Stats Decimal Places — sets the display precision of statistics.

— sets the display precision of statistics. Show Portfolio Dashboard — enables the portfolio dashboard.

Rollover SL Protection