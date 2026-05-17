XAUUSD Market Analysis – Monday Market Opening (18/05/2026)

Gold (XAUUSD) opens the new trading week with a clear bearish structural tone on the 2H timeframe, following multiple failed attempts to reclaim a previously significant supply/resistance zone.

The market is currently showing strong signs of distribution after the breakdown, with price action continuing to respect lower highs and lower lows, indicating that sellers are maintaining control in the short-term structure.

🔍 Market Structure Overview

Over the past sessions, price repeatedly tested the marked supply zone, which initially acted as strong support. However, once this level was broken, the market failed to reclaim it — a key signal confirming a shift in momentum.

This transition from support to resistance is now being respected by price action, reinforcing bearish continuation bias.

📉 Current Price Action Insights

✔️ Market structure remains bearish with consistent lower highs and lower lows

✔️ Every bullish retracement has been met with selling pressure at or below the resistance zone

✔️ Momentum on pullbacks remains weak, showing lack of aggressive buying interest

✔️ Sellers continue to defend the broken support zone, now acting as resistance

The inability of buyers to reclaim lost ground suggests that bullish strength is currently insufficient to reverse the broader intraday trend.

⚠️ Key Levels to Watch This Week

📌 Resistance Zone (Critical Supply Area):

This zone is the key decision point for continuation or reversal

As long as price remains below it, bearish momentum is favored

📌 Immediate Support Levels:

Watch for potential short-term liquidity grabs below recent swing lows

Any breakdown below these levels could accelerate downside expansion

📊 Potential Scenarios

🔻 Bearish Continuation Scenario (Higher Probability if structure holds)

If price continues to respect the resistance zone and fails to break above it, we may see:

Further downside continuation

Expansion into new lower liquidity areas

Strong bearish impulsive moves after minor pullbacks

🔁 Pullback & Rejection Opportunity

If price retraces back into the resistance zone:

Watch for rejection candles or bearish confirmation signals

This could present another high-probability selling opportunity in line with trend continuation

🟢 Bullish Invalidations (Only if structure shifts)

For buyers to regain control, the market would need:

A strong and clean break above the resistance zone

Follow-through momentum confirming acceptance above structure

Failure to do so keeps bullish moves corrective only

🧠 Final Thoughts

At the start of this trading week, gold remains in a technically bearish environment with structure and momentum aligned to the downside. The key focus should remain on reaction at the marked supply zone, as it continues to dictate short-term directional bias.

In current conditions, patience is essential — not every pullback is an opportunity unless confirmed by price action.

📈 Trade the structure, not the emotion.

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