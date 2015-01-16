USDJPY: End Of Week Technicals - Breakdown to Ranging Reversal

This trading week ended with some interesting results and setups for
some pairs. So, let's describe some of the interesting moments for USDJPY.
------------------
USDJPY
D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging; neatest support level is 116.08:
- D1 price broke 118.05 support
- Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below on close D1 bar
- Price broke Senkou Span A line and cxame to inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo
H4 price is on breakout with ranging between 117.75 resistance and 115.85 support levels.If H4 price will break 117.75 resistance level together with Chinkou Span line to be crossed with the price from below to above so we may see the market rally within the primary bearish condition.
If H4 price will break 115.85 support so the primary bearish will be continuing
- Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 115.85 support for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch H4 price to break 117.75 resistance for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
|Resistance
|Support
|117.75
|116.06
|119.94
|115.85
|N/A
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish