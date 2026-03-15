Highly Efficient Silver Trading System (XAGUSD) || Download EA

I was inspired to start creating a trading system for silver by the revolutionary " GoldBaron " project and its incredibly successful results on a real account . It's safe to say that the new and bold concepts used in this project have stood the test of time and the market. This means it's time to move on; new markets offer enormous potential for risk diversification.

Below, I'll describe the rules for entering and monitoring positions, with examples and the results I've obtained. You can download a working version of the trading bot at the end of this post, completely free of charge. Join the testing; your suggestions and recommendations for improvement are greatly appreciated!





Trading system "SilverBaron S1"



Entry is made on the hourly timeframe (H1) when the "AceTrend" indicator changes its color. Exit is carried out by StopLoss, TrailingStop, TakeProfit.

It's all very simple, isn't it?!

Results



Despite the simplicity of the trading system, we have a stable profitable result!

The key here is the effective combination of a reliable trend indicator and strict risk control. AceTrend handles market analysis, while the position management system ensures profits are protected. This combination of easy entry and sophisticated protection allows you to avoid emotional decisions and maintain a cool head even during volatile movements in the precious metals market. The best thing about this development is the transparency of its logic. You see the same signal as the bot and can monitor its performance at any time. Download the working version and test it on historical data or a demo account. Your experience and feedback will help us transform this excellent foundation into the perfect tool for real trading. Let's refine the Silver Baron together!





