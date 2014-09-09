Stretched & Stressed? Greenback On The March

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September 9th 2014 – Markets now remain quite stretched due largely to the march of the Greenback. We spoke about this all year and we are now seeing it everywhere we look.

EURUSD – Key weekly support now comes in all the way down at 1.2750 and I don’t see much further downside from there however I know that many retail clients will be long this market and feeling pain.

USDJPY – Putting in a series of pivots that in all likelihood will take us to 110 versus the Dollar and at this pace we could be there in a week or two.

NZDUSD – Putting some traders under enormous pressure as the much anticipated decline of this pair cannot seem to find any bids.

GBPUSD – Is punch drunk from both Dollar strength and the results of the Scottish polls over the weekend which showed a majority of Scots in favour of independence.

I on the other hand am neither stressed nor stretched but don’t take my word for it, just click on the MQL5 links at the bottom of the page here J If you want to follow my trades it’s only $20 per month! Better still I have opened a brand new account that will trade the same way and this account has a two week free trial. You follow this account by clicking on the red button also on the front page here.

The Daily Webinars are here and make sure that trading FX suits your risk profile. Read the risk policy here. You can read all of my daily blogs at forexstreet here.