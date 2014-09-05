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Indonesia has huge potential for Bitcoin and as the number of Bitcoin users is expanding in the country, some companies are looking to explore the market well; one of them is Bitcoin.co.id. This company is Indonesia’s rising Bitcoin website, has now entered into a partnership with Indomaret to help Indonesia’s over 238 million residents to fund their Bitcoin.co.id accounts.
The company says that with the new partnership with Indomaret, Indonesians will now have access to Bitcoin at more than 10,000 Indomaret convenience stores across the country. According to a representative from the firm customers in Indonesia can now get a chance to top up Indonesian Rupiah on their Bitcoin.co.id account and then trade for Bitcoin as well.
Headquartered in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, Indomaret came to existence in 1988 when the first official Indomaret store opened its doors for customers and since then it has not looked back. Currently, it has more than 10,000 stores in Indonesia and caters the requirements from its customers giving them competitive services.
Indonesia Has Huge Prospects for Bitcoin
In his statement to media Bitcoin.co.id’s co-founder Oscar Darmawan said that he is very hopeful for Indonesian Bitcoiners as the number of investors and merchants who accept Bitcoin in the country is expanding like never before. Though the country still does not many companies that accept Bitcoin, there is no doubt about the fact that it is making inroads.
Another reason behind the slow growth of Bitcoin in the country is that taking the cognizance of the situation Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia, issued a statement about Bitcoin through their Department of Communication’s Executive Director: Difi Ahmad Johansyah. It warned the users about the digital currencies; this gave negative impact on users.
The company says that with the new partnership with Indomaret, Indonesians will now have access to Bitcoin at more than 10,000 Indomaret convenience stores across the country. According to a representative from the firm customers in Indonesia can now get a chance to top up Indonesian Rupiah on their Bitcoin.co.id account and then trade for Bitcoin as well.
Headquartered in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, Indomaret came to existence in 1988 when the first official Indomaret store opened its doors for customers and since then it has not looked back. Currently, it has more than 10,000 stores in Indonesia and caters the requirements from its customers giving them competitive services.
Indonesia Has Huge Prospects for Bitcoin
In his statement to media Bitcoin.co.id’s co-founder Oscar Darmawan said that he is very hopeful for Indonesian Bitcoiners as the number of investors and merchants who accept Bitcoin in the country is expanding like never before. Though the country still does not many companies that accept Bitcoin, there is no doubt about the fact that it is making inroads.
Another reason behind the slow growth of Bitcoin in the country is that taking the cognizance of the situation Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia, issued a statement about Bitcoin through their Department of Communication’s Executive Director: Difi Ahmad Johansyah. It warned the users about the digital currencies; this gave negative impact on users.