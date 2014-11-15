All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends VIDEO: Forex Technical Update 15 November 2014, 19:38 Gary Comey 0 163 #oil, eurusd, eurchf, USDRUB Source To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 175 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 107 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 135 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 69 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 119 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first. Trading Systems 102 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 06 – 10, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 132 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 15 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 20 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 Designing Low Drawdown Trading Systems: Drawdown as an Input, Not an Outcome Trading Systems 33 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 25 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 20 0 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 51 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 28 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB