WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 19 - 26 for Scalping Trading
Scalping

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 19 - 26 for Scalping Trading

29 October 2014, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
Bollinger Bands, ADX and RSI Forex Scalping Trading Strategy - the video about the strategy

forex trading system | simple 5 minute scalping - video

Forex Scalping System - youtube video

Forex Trading Strategies: A Simple Way to Scalp with Trend - video

Forex Scalping Strategy: Forex Scalping Techniques & Best Forex Day Trading Strategies! 30 minutes video

October 21st Webinar @ BMT: Basic Scalping Techniques webinar for the about 2 hours.

This Webinar was hosted by Big Mike Trading and goes over the following important points about scalping techniques:

  • The good, bad, and ugly of scalping
  • Fundamental requirements for proper scalping
  • Scalping time frames
  • Not all products scalp alike
  • Tape reading and its uses
  • Basic risk and position management for scalping
  • Basic scalping techniques
  • The importance of tracking your effort
  • Exaggerated impact of trading errors in scalping

GoldenTulip 15m Scalping - good thread on forex-factory forum:


"Scalping" in 1 day charts - thread on forex-factory forum

The Gamma Scalping Strategy for Expert Binary Traders

Webinar : Organic Scalping System Trade The Turn

Some Interesting Details about Capital Market Trading and Alfatrade

