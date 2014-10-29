WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 19 - 26 for Scalping Trading

Bollinger Bands, ADX and RSI Forex Scalping Trading Strategy - the video about the strategy
Forex Scalping Strategy: Forex Scalping Techniques & Best Forex Day Trading Strategies! 30 minutes videoOctober 21st Webinar @ BMT: Basic Scalping Techniques webinar for the about 2 hours.
This Webinar was hosted by Big Mike Trading and goes over the following important points about scalping techniques:
- The good, bad, and ugly of scalping
- Fundamental requirements for proper scalping
- Scalping time frames
- Not all products scalp alike
- Tape reading and its uses
- Basic risk and position management for scalping
- Basic scalping techniques
- The importance of tracking your effort
- Exaggerated impact of trading errors in scalping
