WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 12 - 19 for Scalping Trading

The short term trader is also not immune from the competition that bank and hedge fund professionals offer, but has a greater margin of error. This canbe as much a negative as it is a positive, unless the trader has learned the essential lessons from the “trading school of hard knocks”. This is why the ultimate qualification for any successful trader is a QBE : qualified by experience.Scalpers who contend with automated systems run by banks and hedge funds are like lambs running with wolves.









Each style of FX trading has its benefits and disadvantages

Scalping traders would find it difficult to become successful medium term traders

The school of hard knocks is the best training ground for trading success

Forex Scalping Trading System - the article for newbies

VIDEO: Scalping Gold & Kiwi - mql5.com blog post

Threw A Grid Over EURUSD At Retail Sales Announcement - - mql5.com blog post

Turismo Speed Scalping - the thread started by TurismoTek on bigmiketrading forum

Investing With Forex trading: Scalping - the article

Forex Scalping - article for newbies

Scalping - Video. What should retail investors look for when "scalping?"

Forex Scalping Strategies - The scalping on the DOM





Position traders maintain their open positions for many hrs or days. The scaping traders to make good use of the leverage that is available in the FX market , stays open for just several hrs, minutes or perhaps seconds. But carry out numerous trades during the day.

The scalping (on the DOM) strategy consists in three simple step:



firstly finding out which way is the tendency;



next start looking the price levels where the current market pauses,



searching within the DOM making your scalping trades.

Will Scalping Forex Make You Rich? youtube video

- trading example (video)