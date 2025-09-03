How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
Thank you, Eleni.
Thanks, I think I've noticed the issue after reading that - noticed in the journal that the currency pairs couldn't be found, and so must have been because they're not in the watchlist, I've added them so hopefully that'll be ok now. Thanks
I've just realised the comment of 'DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription'. I hadn't read this before, and so I've pressed it again and then migrated the platform again, will this cause an issue?
If you don't click it again, AFTER THE MIGRATION you will be OK.
Ok thanks. I've just noticed this comment. However, I decided to unsubscribe to that signal, I haven't been able to get it working yet, and it said in the journal that the symbol is not found for some reason, even though it is in the watch list. Is there anything else I could be doing wrong? I have tried to re migrate the data so I'll see if that works.
Нeznam kako da se preplatim
Use english please.
If you mean to renew your signal subscription, go here and click >> Renew:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I try it but not found symbol... help me
Ba Minh Nguyen:Check Market Watch in Metatrader, and allow the symbols in Market Watch.
if no symbol found so - change the broker (to be the same broker with the signal provider for example).
this is error:
2020.05.08 06:48:27.403 Signal 'xxx': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT5 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Options and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT5 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the signal you want to subscribe to and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Toolbox Window of your MT5 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal in blue color.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for --- USD button on the right side of your MT5's Terminal Window.
6. Fill in your MQL5 password and click Subscribe.
7. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
8. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
Enable real time signal subscription
Synchronise positions without confirmations
Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels option (this option should be ticked only if the signal provider advises so).
9. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
10. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put 0.
11. In the Deviation/Slippage field, put 5.0 and click OK in the Options window to close it.
12. Now you have completed the subscription procedure and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT5 platform open all day long. This is very important, because it ensures that you don’t miss any trades or modifications to trades and will save you from unnecessary losses. I strongly suggest you to use the MT5 integrated MQL5 VPS, which is cheap and easy to setup and use. Please don’t ask my advice on other VPS options, since I have not used any of them and I couldn’t help you properly. If you nevertheless use an alternative VPS option, you have to do so at your own knowledge and risk.
13. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT5 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
14. In the VPS tab, down in the Toolbox window, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
15. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months* , tick the: auto renewal option below (if you want) and click the way of payment to complete your purchase.
* MQL5 VPS subscription can always be transferred to another account, so a long term plan is more economical.
16. Finally tick the Migrate signal: account, signal and settings, option (1) and click the green Migrate button (2) to complete the migration of your signal settings to the MQL5 Virtual Server.
17. After you finished with you subscription procedure and the VPS migration, you should check that your signal subscription is active and you are copying my trades perfectly. Please go to your MT5 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
18. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
19. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-migrate with your MQL5 VPS.
Then check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, again for a: synchronization finished successfully, or a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING!
After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local computer’s MT5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
When you use a MQL5 VPS in order to copy a signal, you IGNORE the MT5 Journal tab, down in the terminal window and you only check the MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for useful information about your smooth signal copying.
So after the synchronization of your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS, the MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab must look like below: