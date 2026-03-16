Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 2): Stop Management Positions During News Releases

Introduction

In Part 1 we introduced a news-filter that blocks new trade entries during high‑impact events. That layer reduces entry exposure to abnormal volatility, but does not address the remaining issue: trades opened before the news window still experience widened spreads, transient spikes, and temporary distortions that can trigger SL/TP levels prematurely. Closing all positions before every news event is often not acceptable — it breaks trade structure, skews statistics, and conflicts with longer‑term logic.

This article addresses that specific engineering problem: how to add a controlled, reversible stop‑management layer that temporarily suspends stop‑loss and take‑profit levels for already open positions during the restricted news window and then restores them deterministically afterwards. The success criteria are explicit: actions must occur once per news window (no repeated modifications), original SL/TP values must be preserved and restored when technically possible, broker stop‑distance rules must be respected (no invalid placements), and the mechanism must be filterable by the EA (magic number) and clearly scoped (and the single‑symbol behavior is documented). The goal is mitigation of premature stop‑outs — not prediction of market direction.





Solution, objective, and principles

The objective of Part 2 is strictly defined to temporarily suspend stop-loss and take-profit levels during the restricted news window and restore them safely once the window ends.

This approach does not attempt to interpret the direction of the news. It only prevents premature stop-outs caused by abnormal market conditions.

Principles of stop restoration

The restoration logic is deterministic:

If price has not crossed the original stored stop-loss or take-profit level, the stop is restored exactly at its original value.

If price has already moved beyond the original stop-loss level, the stop is restored at the nearest valid level just in front of the current price.

The same logic is applied to take-profit levels.

This ensures:

no invalid stop placement,

no broker rejection due to crossed price levels,

no restoration of logically impossible values, and

preservation of original trade structure whenever technically feasible.

The mechanism remains rule-based.

Engineering Requirements

Because this approach modifies live positions, the implementation must directly or indirectly handle several non-trivial cases:

Multiple open trades across symbols,

broker minimum stop-distance constraints, and

price already beyond the original stop or target at restoration time.

To remain robust, the system must:

Safely store original SL/TP values before removal,

track which trades are currently in a suspended state,

avoid repeated or unnecessary modification attempts, and

restore stops only once per event cycle.

Strategy persistence and controlled modification logic are therefore core components of this part.

Solution Overview and Scope of the Article

The solution introduced in this article adds a stop-management layer that activates only when the restricted news window is active.

The workflow is:

Detect active news window [from part 1] Store original SL/TP values Remove SL/TP levels temporarily Track suspended state Detect the end of the window Restore SL/TP deterministically Reset the state safely

This structure allows the trading strategy to regain full control immediately after the news window ends without permanently altering the trade's intended structure.

Limitations of the Stop-Suspension Approach

Although effective, this approach is not without limitations.

Exposure without hard protection: during the restricted window, trades temporarily have no stop-loss protection. Extreme or sustained directional moves can increase floating drawdown. It is recommended to keep the news restriction window short, e.g, 3—10 minutes. Gap risk: if a significant price gap occurs during the suspension period, restoration may occur at a less favorable level. Not a volatility prediction system: this mechanism does not predict market reaction or direction. It simply mitigates premature stop-outs caused by abnormal spreads or transient spikes. Broker execution constraints: Stop restoration must comply with broker minimum distance rules and symbol-specific constraints. Strategy compatibility: this approach may not be suitable for ultra-short-term scalping systems where immediate stop presence is mandatory.

The purpose of this layer is not to eliminate risk but to address a specific structural weakness in automated trading during high-impact events.





Implementation

Before we begin the implementation steps, we must first outline the workflow structure.

Workflow Structure

Detection phase:

Identify upcoming news events [part 1 of the article already covers this and part 2 will make use of it], and

check if the current time falls within the news window [read about news windows in part 1].

Suspension phase:

Loop through open positions,

save original SL/TP in an in-memory array,

remove SL/TP, and

mark trade as suspended.

Monitoring phase:

Prevent duplicate modifications, and

maintain suspension state until restore time.

Restoration phase:

For each suspended trade, if the price has not crossed the original SL/TP, restore the exact values, but if price has crossed the original SL/TP, restore at the nearest valid level in front of the price, and

clear suspension state.

Visual Diagram

Step 1: Designing the stop-state container

Before we can remove or store anything, the system must answer a simple question: where will we store the original SL and TP values once we remove them?

If we remove stops without storing them safely, restoration becomes impossible.

Why a tracking structure is necessary

When the news window begins, multiple trades may already be open with different tickets, different stop-loss levels, and different take-profit levels. Each trade must remember its own original configuration. We therefore introduce a state container that will

store the ticket number,

store the original stop-loss, and

store the original take-profit.

This ensures restoration is precise per trade, not approximate.

Stop state structure

We define a structthat acts as a container for each suspended trade.

Required code:

struct SavedStops { ulong ticket; double sl; double tp; };

The storage array

Because there may be multiple open trades, we use an array of this structure:

SavedStops savedStops[]; // Each element of this array represents one suspended trade

The Suspend-State Flag

In addition to storing stop values, we must track whether the system is currently inside a suspension cycle. This prevents:

repeated stop removals,

duplicate restoration attempts, and

unnecessary position modification.

We introduce a boolean state flag:

bool newsSuspended = false ;

Why this design matters:

This small foundation guarantees deterministic restoration, per-ticket tracking, no cross-trade confusion, and separation between detection logic and modification logic.

At this stage, nothing is removed yet. We are only building the memory system the EA will rely on.

All global variables should be placed before the OnInit() function definition, looking like this:

#property copyright "soloharbinger" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soloharbinger" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; struct SavedStops { ulong ticket; double sl; double tp; }; SavedStops savedStops[]; bool newsSuspended = false ; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Step 2: Suspension phase—Removing Stops During News

Now that we have a structure to store stop data, we can implement the actual removal phase.

When the news window becomes active,

iterate through open positions,

store original SL/TP values,

remove SL/TP from the broker, and

mark the system as suspended.

Guarding against duplicate suspension

If we remove stops on every tick while the news is active, we would repeatedly overwrite stored values, attempt repeated modifications, risk broker rejection, and corrupt the stored original levels. Therefore, the suspension logic must only execute once per news cycle.

We use:

if (newsSuspended) { return ; }

The SuspendStops() Function:

void SuspendStops( bool suspend) { if (suspend == newsSuspended) return ; newsSuspended = suspend; if (suspend) { ArrayResize (savedStops, 0 ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); //--- If needed, filter by magic number here if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { int idx = ArraySize (savedStops); ArrayResize (savedStops, idx + 1 ); savedStops[idx].ticket = ticket; savedStops[idx].sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); savedStops[idx].tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); if (trade.PositionModify(ticket, 0.0 , 0.0 )) { PrintFormat ( "Frozen trade #%I64u: SL/TP removed for news." , ticket); } } } } else { for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (savedStops); k++) { RestoreStops(savedStops[k].ticket, savedStops[k].sl, savedStops[k].tp); } ArrayResize (savedStops, 0 ); } }

At this stage, trades remain open, and no stops are active. The original levels are stored in memory.

Step 3: Restoration phase—Deterministic Stop Recovery

When the news window ends, we must restore stops safely. But restoration is not simply

trade.PositionModify(ticket, originalSL, originalTP);

Because the price may have moved.

If the price has crossed the original stop level, the broker will reject it, or worse, we would restore an invalid logical state. So restoration must be price-aware and broker-compliant.

Restoration Logic Principles

For each suspended trade:

Select the position by ticket. Retrieve current market price. Compare price against stored SL/TP. If the original level is still valid, restore it exactly. If crossed, restore at the nearest valid level in front of the price. Respect broker stop-distance rules.

The Restore Function:

bool RestoreStops( ulong ticket, double sl, double tp) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ( false ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double price = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) : SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double minStopDist = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ) * point; if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if (sl != 0 && price <= sl) sl = price - minStopDist; if (tp != 0 && price >= tp) tp = price + minStopDist; } else { if (sl != 0 && price >= sl) sl = price + minStopDist; if (tp != 0 && price <= tp) tp = price - minStopDist; } if (trade.PositionModify(ticket, sl, tp)) { PrintFormat ( "Restored SL/TP for #%I64u | SL=%.5f, TP=%.5f" , ticket, sl, tp); return true ; } else { PrintFormat ( "Failed to restore SL/TP for #%I64u | Error=%d" , ticket, GetLastError ()); return false ; } }

What this does:

For every suspended trade:

Restores original SL/TP if still valid,

adjusts to nearest level if price already crossed, and

respects broker minimum stop-distance.





Integration section—Part 2 added to Part 1

We will:

Add suspension inputs. Add state variables. Attach the SuspendStops() and RestoreStops() functions. Integrate into OnTick() using state transition logic.

Use the part 1 code as a reference.

Add new suspension input to existing inputs

input bool SuspendStopsDuringNews = false ;

input bool EnableNewsFilter = false ; input int NewsMinutesBefore = 5 ; input int NewsMinutesAfter = 5 ; input bool RestrictNewTradesDuringNews = true ; input bool CloseOpenTradesBeforeHighImpactNews = false ; input string SymbolCurrencyOverride = "" ; enum ENUM_NEWS_IMPORTANCE_MODE { NEWS_HIGH_ONLY = 0 , NEWS_MODERATE_ONLY, NEWS_HIGH_AND_MODERATE }; input ENUM_NEWS_IMPORTANCE_MODE NewsImportanceMode = NEWS_HIGH_ONLY; input int CacheReloadHours = 6 ;

Add the earlier struct and global variables



MqlCalendarValue TodayEvents[]; datetime lastCalendarLoad = 0 ; CTrade trade; struct SavedStops { ulong ticket; double sl; double tp; }; SavedStops savedStops[]; bool newsSuspended = false ;

Attach the Suspend and Restore functions from earlier

Place earlier suspend and restore functions below part 1 functions.

4. Integrate into OnTick

Why OnTick must be restructured:

Part 1 currently uses bool isNews, a close-trade latch, and a reset when news ends. This works for closing trades, but part 2 introduces something more advanced: we now need to detect exactly when the news window starts and exactly when it ends. This is because stop removal must happen once when the news window begins and once when the news window ends.

We introduce two variables:

currentNewsState // what the system sees right now lastNewsState // what the system saw on the previous tick

If those two values differ, a transition occurred. The transition is either news just started or news just ended.

Final OnTick Function

Below is an integration that replaces part 1 of the news block area. This keeps part 1 and part 2 unified.

void OnTick () { if (EnableNewsFilter) { static bool lastNewsState = false ; bool currentNewsState = (EnableNewsFilter && IsNewsTime( _Symbol )); if (currentNewsState != lastNewsState) { if (currentNewsState) { Print ( "--- NEWS WINDOW STARTED ---" ); if (CloseOpenTradesBeforeHighImpactNews) { Print ( "Closing all trades due to high impact news setting." ); CloseAllTradesForSymbol( _Symbol ); } if (SuspendStopsDuringNews) { Print ( "Freezing trade management (SL/TP)." ); SuspendStops( true ); } } else { Print ( "--- NEWS WINDOW ENDED ---" ); if (SuspendStopsDuringNews) { Print ( "Restoring normal trade management." ); SuspendStops( false ); } } lastNewsState = currentNewsState; } } }

We removed the tradesClosedForThisNewsWindow latch variable, eliminated the per-tick close check, and replaced it with a state transition model, one execution per window start or window end.

New system behavior

When the news window starts, it optionally closes trades and optionally removes SL/TP. When the news window ends, simply restore SL/TP.

Below is an image showing news filter configuration.





News filter settings



Example of Print statement output during the news window operation



Important Notice

At the beginning of your entry logic or trade processing logic, call

if (!CanOpenNewTrade( _Symbol )) return ;

Create a magic number so that all implementations will only affect trades taken by this EA.

input int magicNumber = 12345 ; //--- in SuspendStops and CloseAllTradesForSymbol, filter by magic: if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magicNumber)

This implementation is designed for single-symbol EAs. It will not work correctly for multi-symbol EAs [trading multiple symbols at once], as stop restoration relies on the chart's current symbol.





Conclusion

We closed the engineering gap between “blocking new entries” and “safely managing existing positions” around news. The delivered design is deterministic and integration‑ready: a per‑ticket SavedStops container to persist original SL/TP in memory, a suspension flag and state‑transition model that ensures one‑time execution at news window start/end, SuspendStops() to remove SL/TP once, and RestoreStops() to recover stops price‑sensitively while honoring broker minimum distances. The mechanism preserves original trade structure whenever feasible and degrades predictably (placing the nearest valid level) when price has crossed the stored level.

Practical constraints are explicit: use a magic number to limit scope, expect single‑symbol operation as implemented, and accept temporary exposure during the suspension window. This layer is not a volatility predictor — it is a narrowly scoped, rule‑based mitigation that prevents false stop‑outs caused by spreads and spikes while keeping the EA's statistical integrity intact. In the next part we will add persistent storage so suspended stops survive terminal or EA restarts.

Below is an image showing print statements of a news window in action.