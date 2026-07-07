CSV Data Analysis (Part 6): Multi-Broker Result Normalization and Cross-Platform CSV Reconciliation

Introduction

The preceding articles in this series built an export and analysis pipeline based on a single, stable data contract: one EA, one broker, one schema. In practice, advanced strategy development rarely confines itself to that boundary. A strategy under evaluation may run simultaneously on a live account at one broker and a demo account at another for execution quality comparison. An optimization campaign may sweep the same parameters across two broker environments to detect broker‑dependent results. A portfolio of strategies may be distributed across multiple brokers for counterparty diversification, with each account contributing a separate CSV export to a consolidated reporting layer.

If CSV exports from different brokers are loaded into the same Python pipeline without preprocessing, the analysis can be silently corrupted. Two brokers quoting EURUSD with different decimal conventions will report profit figures that differ by a factor of ten. If a broker records commission in a separate DEAL_COMMISSION entry, the profit distribution differs from a broker that embeds commission in the spread. A broker in the UTC+2 time zone and a broker in the UTC+3 time zone will generate timestamp sequences misaligned by one hour when plotted together, causing temporal analysis to misattribute trades to the wrong session window.

None of these discrepancies produce an error message. The data loads cleanly, the charts render without complaint, and the analytical conclusions are wrong. The normalization layer described in this article is the structural defense against this class of silent data corruption.

Note: If you missed Part 5 of this series, you can read it here.





Sources of Schema Divergence: Taxonomy

Pip Convention and Decimal Precision

The most pervasive source of numeric divergence is the distinction between 4‑digit and 5‑digit quoting. On a 4‑digit broker, EURUSD is quoted to four decimal places; one pip equals 0.0001. On a 5‑digit broker, the same pair is quoted to five decimal places and one point equals 0.00001 while a pip remains 0.0001. Most modern brokers use 5‑digit quoting, but legacy configurations and certain exotic pairs still operate in 4‑digit mode.

When a strategy computes profit in points (as opposed to currency units), the raw point value differs by a factor of 10 between these two environments. An export that writes raw point profit without tagging the quoting convention will appear to report ten times the actual performance when loaded into an analysis pipeline calibrated for 5‑digit brokers.

Commission and Swap Accounting Models

Three distinct commission accounting models appear across MetaTrader 5 brokers:

Spread‑inclusive model: The broker’s commission is embedded within the bid‑ask spread. No DEAL_COMMISSION field carries a non‑zero value. DEAL_PROFIT on a closing deal represents the complete net P&L.

Per‑trade commission model: The broker charges a fixed dollar amount per lot per side, recorded in DEAL_COMMISSION on the opening deal. DEAL_PROFIT on the closing deal shows gross P&L before commission; the commission must be subtracted to arrive at true net profit.

Volume‑weighted commission model: A tiered commission schedule changes the per‑lot rate based on monthly volume. Commission values vary across trades of identical size, rendering a constant‑rate assumption invalid.

Symbol Naming Conventions

Symbol naming is not standardized. A single instrument can appear under many aliases:

Instrument Possible Symbol Names Euro / US Dollar EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSD., EURUSD_i, FX_EURUSD Gold / US Dollar XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDm, XAUUSD.r US 30 Index US30, DJ30, USTEC30, Dow Jones, #DJ30 Crude Oil WTI USOIL, XTIUSD, WTI, CrudeOil, OIL.WTI

Without normalization, a strategy tested on EURUSD at Broker A and EURUSDm at Broker B produces two separate groups in any groupby('Symbol') aggregation, making cross‑broker comparison impossible. The normalizer must map all variant names to a canonical form.

Timestamp Formats and Time Offsets

MetaTrader 5 operates on the server time of the connected broker, which varies by broker and changes seasonally with daylight saving time. Common server time zones include UTC+0, UTC+2 (EET/EEST depending on DST), UTC+3 (MSK or EEST depending on broker settings), and UTC‑5 (EST). The standard MQL5 TimeToString() function produces a local server time string with no embedded time zone identifier.

When exports from a UTC+2 broker and a UTC+3 broker are compared by hour‑of‑day, every trade recorded between 00:00 and 00:59 on the UTC+2 export corresponds to a trade recorded between 01:00 and 01:59 on the UTC+3 export. Timestamp normalization must convert every timestamp to UTC before any temporal analysis occurs.

Currency Denomination Mismatches

Not all brokers denominate account equity and trade profit in USD. A broker targeting European clients may denominate accounts in EUR; a UK‑focused broker may use GBP. When exports from accounts with different denomination currencies are combined without conversion, a €100 profit and a $100 profit appear identical as raw numbers despite being different outcomes. The normalization layer converts all profit and equity figures to a common denomination — USD in this implementation.





Designing the Normalization Contract

The Canonical Schema

The normalization layer’s output is a unified DataFrame conforming to a fixed canonical schema. Every row, regardless of its source broker, carries the same columns with the same semantics:

Column Type Normalized Semantics Broker_ID string Short identifier for the source broker Symbol_Canonical string Resolved instrument name (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD) Timeframe string Chart period label (unchanged from source) Test_Phase string Phase tag: Baseline, InSample, OutSample Open_Time_UTC datetime Bar or trade open time, normalized to UTC Close_Time_UTC datetime Bar or trade close time, normalized to UTC Net_Profit_USD float Profit after commission, denominated in USD Commission_USD float Commission cost in USD Gross_Profit_USD float Profit before commission, in USD Volume_Lots float Trade volume in standard lots Slippage_Points float Execution slippage in normalized points (5‑digit) Sortino_Ratio float Unchanged from source Max_Drawdown_PCT float Unchanged from source False_Flips_Whipsaws int Unchanged from source

Avg_Lag_On_Turn_Bars float Unchanged from source

Broker Profile Definitions

Each broker is described by a profile dictionary that encodes all environmental parameters needed for normalization:

BROKER_PROFILES = { "BrokerA" : { "display_name" : "Broker A (ECN)" , "server_utc_offset" : 2 , "digit_convention" : 5 , "commission_model" : "per_trade" , "commission_per_lot" : 3.50 , "account_currency" : "USD" , "symbol_map" : { "EURUSD" : "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" : "GBPUSD" , "XAUUSD" : "XAUUSD" , "US30" : "US30" , } }, "BrokerB" : { "display_name" : "Broker B (Market Maker)" , "server_utc_offset" : 3 , "digit_convention" : 5 , "commission_model" : "spread_only" , "commission_per_lot" : 0.0 , "account_currency" : "EUR" , "symbol_map" : { "EURUSDm" : "EURUSD" , "GBPUSDm" : "GBPUSD" , "GOLDm" : "XAUUSD" , "DJ30" : "US30" , } }, "BrokerC" : { "display_name" : "Broker C (STP)" , "server_utc_offset" : 0 , "digit_convention" : 4 , "commission_model" : "per_trade" , "commission_per_lot" : 5.00 , "account_currency" : "GBP" , "symbol_map" : { "EURUSD" : "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" : "GBPUSD" , "XAUUSD" : "XAUUSD" , "Dow Jones" : "US30" , } } }

This profile structure is the single point of truth for all broker‑specific parameters. Adding a new broker requires only a new entry in BROKER_PROFILES — no changes to the normalization logic itself are needed.





The MQL5 Broker-Aware Export Extension

Enriching the Export Row with Broker Metadata

The existing export schema from Parts 1 through 4 does not include fields that identify the broker environment. For multi‑broker normalization, several additional fields must be written into the export row by the MQL5 EA or indicator:

Broker_Server — AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER)

Account_Currency — AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)

Symbol_Digits — (int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS)

Commission_Per_Lot — an input variable set by the user

Slippage_Points — the measured difference between the requested price and the fill price, in points

These fields allow the Python normalizer to operate entirely from data embedded in the CSV without requiring the user to manually tag which broker produced each file.

The BrokerAwareExporter.mqh Implementation

The include file defines an extended metrics struct SBrokerAwareMetrics that carries both standard performance fields (carried over from earlier articles) and new broker environment fields.

#property strict #ifndef BROKER_AWARE_EXPORTER_MQH #define BROKER_AWARE_EXPORTER_MQH struct SBrokerAwareMetrics { string testPhase; string indicatorName; int filterPeriod; double netProfit; double sortinoRatio; double maxDrawdownPct; int falseFlipsWhipsaws; double avgLagBars; int totalTrades; string brokerServer; string accountCurrency; int symbolDigits; double commissionPerLot; double totalCommissionPaid; double avgSlippagePoints; double grossProfit; };

Two inputs are exposed to the host program:

input group "--- Broker Metadata ---" ; input double InpCommissionPerLot = 3.50 ; input long InpMagicNumber = 12345 ;

PopulateBrokerFields() reads account and symbol properties. It then scans deal history for trades matching the EA's magic number, accumulates total commission, and approximates slippage using spread when the broker reports a floating spread. The SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT constant is used to determine whether the broker’s spread is fixed or variable:

void PopulateBrokerFields(SBrokerAwareMetrics &m) { m.brokerServer = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); m.accountCurrency = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); m.symbolDigits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); m.commissionPerLot = InpCommissionPerLot; double sum_slippage = 0.0 ; double sum_commission = 0.0 ; int slippage_count = 0 ; HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); int total_deals = HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < total_deals; i++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; sum_commission += MathAbs ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION )); if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { double fill_price = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); double point_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); if (point_size > 0.0 && fill_price > 0.0 ) { double spread_pts = ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ) != 0 ) ? ( double ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ) : 0.0 ; sum_slippage += spread_pts; slippage_count++; } } } m.totalCommissionPaid = sum_commission; m.avgSlippagePoints = (slippage_count > 0 ) ? (sum_slippage / slippage_count) : 0.0 ; m.grossProfit = m.netProfit + sum_commission; }

ExportBrokerAwareRow() coordinates the export. It calls PopulateBrokerFields(), sets file flags, writes the header for new files, and appends one formatted CSV row using the Part 1 spin‑lock pattern.

void ExportBrokerAwareRow(SBrokerAwareMetrics &metrics, const string file_name, const bool use_common = true ) { string tf_str = EnumToString ( _Period ); StringReplace (tf_str, "PERIOD_" , "" ); PopulateBrokerFields(metrics); int flags = FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_WRITE | FILE_READ ; if (use_common) flags |= FILE_COMMON ; bool file_exists = FileIsExist (file_name, use_common ? FILE_COMMON : 0 ); int file_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; for ( int attempt = 0 ; attempt < 50000 ; attempt++) { file_handle = FileOpen (file_name, flags, ',' ); if (file_handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) break ; } if (file_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "[BrokerAwareExporter] Failed to open [%s]. Error: %d" , file_name, GetLastError ()); return ; } FileSeek (file_handle, 0 , SEEK_END ); if (!file_exists) FileWriteString (file_handle, BuildBrokerAwareHeader() + "

" ); FileWriteString (file_handle, BuildBrokerAwareRow(metrics, tf_str) + "

" ); FileClose (file_handle); }

Verifying the Export with a Minimal EA

To verify that the include file compiles and functions, a minimal EA (Test_BrokerAware_EA.mq5) is used. It populates a dummy SBrokerAwareMetrics struct on the first tick and calls ExportBrokerAwareRow():

void OnTick () { if (g_exported) return ; g_exported = true ; SBrokerAwareMetrics m; m.testPhase = "TestRun" ; m.indicatorName = "EMA_Crossover" ; m.filterPeriod = 14 ; m.netProfit = 500.0 ; m.sortinoRatio = 1.5 ; m.maxDrawdownPct = 12.0 ; m.falseFlipsWhipsaws = 5 ; m.avgLagBars = 2.3 ; m.totalTrades = 10 ; m.brokerServer = "" ; m.accountCurrency = "" ; m.symbolDigits = 0 ; m.commissionPerLot = InpCommissionPerLot; m.totalCommissionPaid = 0.0 ; m.avgSlippagePoints = 0.0 ; m.grossProfit = 0.0 ; string output_file = "BrokerAware_Test.csv" ; ExportBrokerAwareRow(m, output_file, true ); PrintFormat ( "[Test EA] Row exported to %s. Check MQL5/Files (Common folder)." , output_file); }

The resulting CSV contains all 17 columns — standard performance metrics plus the broker metadata — and serves as a structural verification of the schema. A sample output is shown below.

Figure 1 – Broker-Aware CSV Output. Screenshot of BrokerAware_Test.csv opened in a spreadsheet.





The Python Normalization Layer: broker_normalizer.py

The Python module applies a series of transformations to raw broker exports, producing a unified canonical DataFrame. All visualizations use a light, consistent plotting theme.

Loading and Tagging Raw Broker Exports

def load_broker_export(file_path: str , broker_id: str ) -> Optional [pd.DataFrame]: if not os.path.isfile(file_path): logging.error( f"File not found: {file_path} " ) print ( f"[Normalizer] Error: {file_path} not found." ) return None try : df = pd.read_csv(file_path, encoding= "ansi" , low_memory= False ) except UnicodeDecodeError: try : df = pd.read_csv(file_path, encoding= "utf-8" , low_memory= False ) except Exception as exc: logging.error( f"Failed to parse {file_path} : {exc} " ) return None df[ "Broker_ID" ] = broker_id logging.info( f"Loaded {len(df):,} rows from {os.path.basename(file_path)} [ {broker_id} ]" ) return df

The function attempts ANSI encoding first, falls back to UTF‑8, and tags every row with a Broker_ID column.

Pip Convention Resolution

def normalize_pip_convention(df: pd.DataFrame, broker_id: str ) -> pd.DataFrame: profile = BROKER_PROFILES.get(broker_id) if profile is None : return df if profile.get( "digit_convention" , 5 ) == 4 : point_cols = [c for c in df.columns if "Points" in c or "points" in c] for col in point_cols: if pd.api.types.is_numeric_dtype(df[col]): df[col] = df[col] * 10.0 logging.info( f"[ {broker_id} ] Scaled {col} x10 (4-digit -> 5-digit)." ) return df

All columns containing "Points" (e.g., Avg_Slippage_Points) are scaled up by a factor of 10 for 4‑digit brokers, bringing them into the 5‑digit canonical convention.

Commission Normalization (expressed in basis points)

def normalize_commission(df: pd.DataFrame, broker_id: str ) -> pd.DataFrame: profile = BROKER_PROFILES.get(broker_id, {}) commission_model = profile.get( "commission_model" , "spread_only" ) commission_per_lot = profile.get( "commission_per_lot" , 0.0 ) if "Total_Commission_Paid" not in df.columns: vol_col = next ((c for c in df.columns if "Volume" in c or "Lots" in c), None ) if commission_model == "per_trade" and vol_col and pd.api.types.is_numeric_dtype(df[vol_col]): df[ "Total_Commission_Paid" ] = df[vol_col].fillna( 0 ) * commission_per_lot * 2.0 else : df[ "Total_Commission_Paid" ] = 0.0 df[ "Total_Commission_Paid" ] = pd.to_numeric(df[ "Total_Commission_Paid" ], errors= "coerce" ).fillna( 0.0 ) vol_col = next ((c for c in df.columns if "Volume" in c or "Lots" in c), None ) if vol_col and pd.api.types.is_numeric_dtype(df[vol_col]): notional = df[vol_col].fillna( 0.0 ) * 100_000.0 df[ "Commission_BPS" ] = np.where( notional > 0 , (df[ "Total_Commission_Paid" ] / notional) * 10_000.0 , 0.0 ) else : df[ "Commission_BPS" ] = 0.0 return df

Commission is expressed as basis points of trade notional, allowing direct comparison independent of trade size and account currency.

Symbol Alias Resolution

def normalize_symbols(df: pd.DataFrame, broker_id: str ) -> pd.DataFrame: profile = BROKER_PROFILES.get(broker_id, {}) sym_map = profile.get( "symbol_map" , {}) if "Symbol" not in df.columns: df[ "Symbol_Canonical" ] = "UNKNOWN" return df df[ "Symbol_Canonical" ] = df[ "Symbol" ]. map (sym_map) unmapped_mask = df[ "Symbol_Canonical" ].isna() unmapped_symbols = df.loc[unmapped_mask, "Symbol" ].unique() for sym in unmapped_symbols: logging.warning( f"[ {broker_id} ] Unmapped symbol: ' {sym} '." ) df.loc[unmapped_mask, "Symbol_Canonical" ] = df.loc[unmapped_mask, "Symbol" ] return df

Broker‑specific symbol names (e.g., "EURUSDm", "Dow Jones") are mapped to canonical forms. Unmapped symbols are retained with their original name and logged.

Timestamp Reconciliation to UTC

def normalize_timestamps(df: pd.DataFrame, broker_id: str ) -> pd.DataFrame: profile = BROKER_PROFILES.get(broker_id, {}) utc_offset = profile.get( "server_utc_offset" , 0 ) delta = timedelta(hours=utc_offset) ts_patterns = [ "time" , "date" , "timestamp" ] ts_cols = [c for c in df.columns if any (p.lower() in c.lower() for p in ts_patterns)] for col in ts_cols: parsed = pd.to_datetime(df[col], errors= "coerce" ) if parsed.notna(). sum () > 0 : df[col + "_UTC" ] = parsed - delta logging.info( f"[ {broker_id} ] Normalized {col} " f"(offset: - {utc_offset} h)." ) return df

Timestamps are detected by name pattern, parsed, and shifted to UTC using the broker’s server offset.

Currency Conversion to USD Denomination

def normalize_currency(df: pd.DataFrame, broker_id: str ) -> pd.DataFrame: profile = BROKER_PROFILES.get(broker_id, {}) account_currency = profile.get( "account_currency" , "USD" ) monetary_cols = [ "Net_Profit" , "Total_Commission_Paid" , "Gross_Profit" ] if account_currency == "USD" : for col in monetary_cols: if col in df.columns: df[col + "_USD" ] = df[col] return df fx_rate = STATIC_FX_RATES_TO_USD.get(account_currency) if fx_rate is None : logging.warning( f"[ {broker_id} ] No FX rate for ' {account_currency} '." ) return df for col in monetary_cols: if col in df.columns: df[col + "_USD" ] = pd.to_numeric(df[col], errors= "coerce" ).fillna( 0.0 ) * fx_rate logging.info( f"[ {broker_id} ] {col} -> USD @ {fx_rate: .4 f} ." ) return df

A static exchange rate table converts profit and commission fields to USD. In production, this table should be replaced with a live or historically‑accurate FX feed.

The Unified Dataset Builder

def build_unified_dataset(broker_file_map: dict ) -> pd.DataFrame: frames = [] for broker_id, file_path in broker_file_map.items(): df = load_broker_export(file_path, broker_id) if df is None : continue df = normalize_pip_convention(df, broker_id) df = normalize_symbols(df, broker_id) df = normalize_timestamps(df, broker_id) df = normalize_commission(df, broker_id) df = normalize_currency(df, broker_id) profile = BROKER_PROFILES.get(broker_id, {}) df[ "Broker_Display" ] = profile.get( "display_name" , broker_id) frames.append(df) if not frames: raise ValueError( "No broker exports loaded." ) unified = pd.concat(frames, ignore_index= True , sort= False ) return unified

The function processes every broker in the map, applies all normalization steps, concatenates the results, and aliases columns to the canonical names.





Cross-Broker Comparative Analysis

Execution Quality Metrics

def summarize_execution_quality(unified: pd.DataFrame) -> pd.DataFrame: group_col = "Broker_Display" if "Broker_Display" in unified.columns else "Broker_ID" agg_dict = {} if "Commission_BPS" in unified.columns: agg_dict[ "Commission_BPS" ] = "mean" if "Avg_Slippage_Points" in unified.columns: agg_dict[ "Avg_Slippage_Points" ] = "mean" if "Total_Trades" in unified.columns: agg_dict[ "Total_Trades" ] = "sum" summary = unified.groupby(group_col).agg(agg_dict). round ( 4 ) print ( "

── Execution Quality Summary ──────────────────────────────" ) print (summary.to_string()) return summary

Slippage Distribution Comparison

The plot_slippage_distributions() function generates a KDE plot of Avg_Slippage_Points for each broker, overlaid on a shared axis with vertical median markers. Only brokers with at least three data points are rendered.

Figure 2 – Slippage Distribution by Broker. KDE density of normalized slippage points for three broker profiles. The overlaid distributions reveal structural differences in execution quality.





Net-of-Cost Performance Ranking

The plot_net_of_cost_ranking() function builds a grouped bar chart comparing Gross Profit vs. Net Profit (after commission) for each indicator and broker, filtered optionally by canonical symbol.

Figure 3 – Net-of-Cost Performance Ranking. Gross versus Net Profit (USD) for the EMA_Crossover indicator on EURUSD across three brokers. The difference between the Gross and Net bars represents the commission cost.





Deployment and Maintenance

The entry‑point block runs the full pipeline, saves the canonical dataset to normalized_outputs/unified_canonical.csv, prints the execution quality summary, and saves both visualization PNGs.

Broker profiles require periodic review for three reasons:

Commission schedules change; an outdated commission_per_lot will silently produce incorrect Commission_BPS.

Brokers occasionally adjust symbol naming conventions, causing unmapped entries that appear as warnings in the audit log.

Brokers in daylight‑saving jurisdictions alternate between two UTC offsets seasonally.

The normalization_audit.log file records every unmapped symbol, failed timestamp parse, and static currency conversion. The canonical CSV is directly compatible with all functions from Parts 3 and 4; the Broker_Display column adds a new grouping dimension to every chart.





Verification and Testing

Before publication, every component was verified through a systematic testing protocol.

Synthetic Test Data

A separate script, generate_test_exports.py, creates three CSV files in an exports/ directory. Each file contains 10 rows with realistic variation in Avg_Slippage_Points drawn from normal distributions, ensuring the KDE plots render meaningful density curves.

Broker A — 5‑digit, per‑trade commission, USD account, UTC+2, symbol EURUSD

Broker B — 5‑digit, spread‑only commission, EUR account, UTC+3, symbol EURUSDm

Broker C — 4‑digit, per‑trade commission, GBP account, UTC+0, symbol "Dow Jones"

Assertion-Based Validation

After running the normalizer, the following assertions confirm the correctness of each transformation:

import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv( "normalized_outputs/unified_canonical.csv" ) assert round (df[df[ "Broker_ID" ]== "BrokerB" ][ "Net_Profit_USD" ].iloc[ 0 ], 1 ) == 432.8 assert round (df[df[ "Broker_ID" ]== "BrokerC" ][ "Net_Profit_USD" ].iloc[ 0 ], 1 ) == 379.2 assert df[df[ "Broker_ID" ]== "BrokerC" ][ "Avg_Slippage_Points" ].iloc[ 0 ] > 10 assert set (df[ "Symbol_Canonical" ]) == { "EURUSD" , "US30" } assert pd.to_datetime(df[df[ "Broker_ID" ]== "BrokerA" ][ "Open_Time_UTC" ].iloc[ 0 ]).hour == 6 print ( "All assertions passed." )

Running these checks guarantees that pip convention scaling, symbol mapping, timestamp offset subtraction, commission basis‑point calculation, and currency conversion all produce the expected results.





Conclusion

A single‑broker analysis pipeline assumes a level of data uniformity that simply does not exist across real‑world brokerage environments. When CSV exports from multiple brokers are combined without preprocessing, differences in pip convention, symbol naming, time zone offsets, commission accounting, and currency denomination silently corrupt every comparative calculation. This article addressed that problem by introducing a broker‑aware export extension and a Python normalization layer that together convert heterogeneous raw data into a single, analyzable canonical dataset.

The solution rests on two complementary components. On the MetaTrader 5 side, BrokerAwareExporter.mqh enriches every exported row with broker‑specific metadata — server name, account currency, symbol digits, and measured commission and slippage — so that no manual tagging is required downstream. On the Python side, broker_normalizer.py uses a declarative broker profile registry to resolve every source of schema divergence: it scales 4‑digit point values to the 5‑digit convention, maps broker‑specific symbol aliases to canonical names, shifts timestamps to UTC, expresses commission in basis points of notional, and converts all monetary fields to USD. The output, unified_canonical.csv, conforms to a fixed schema and plugs directly into the visualization and analysis functions developed in Parts 3 and 4.

With a unified dataset, cross-broker comparisons become routine. For example: which broker has the lowest slippage, and how much commission erodes edge? How much of the theoretical edge does commission consume at each venue? Are performance rankings consistent across brokers, or do they invert under execution cost? The comparative charts — slippage distributions and net‑of‑cost rankings — expose these structural differences at a glance, while the anomaly‑free assertion suite guarantees that the normalization itself is correct.

The broker profile registry is designed to be maintained, not rewritten. Adding a new broker to the pipeline requires only a new dictionary entry; no normalization logic changes are necessary. Periodic review of the profiles, guided by the normalization_audit.log, keeps the pipeline aligned with evolving broker conditions. The entire system integrates seamlessly with the real‑time streaming from Part 5 and the optimization analytics from earlier parts, forming a complete, broker‑agnostic strategy evaluation framework.

By removing the silent data corruption that plagues multi‑broker analysis, this normalization layer allows you to focus on what the data actually says — not on whether the numbers can be trusted in the first place.





Programs used in the article: