Training a nonlinear U-Transformer on the residuals of a linear autoregressive model

In modern algorithmic trading, developers face a fundamental dilemma: linear models are simple and interpretable, but they are unable to capture complex nonlinear relationships in financial time series. Deep neural networks, on the other hand, can theoretically model any nonlinearity, but suffer from overfitting and instability in the presence of high market noise and limited data volumes.

The article presents an innovative hybrid approach that addresses this dilemma through a two-stage modeling approach: first, a 25-feature linear autoregressive model extracts key statistical patterns from price data, then a specialized U-Transformer architecture is trained on the residuals of the linear model, revealing hidden nonlinear patterns that the first stage failed to capture.

The key innovation is the adaptation of the U-Net architecture (originally designed for image segmentation) with the integration of Transformer blocks for time series analysis. The system is implemented in MQL5 and includes complete trading logic with dynamic position management, automatic parameter re-optimization, and online neural network training.

Experimental validation demonstrates the superiority of the hybrid approach over purely linear methods, while maintaining computational efficiency and interpretability of results. The presented system is capable of operating in real time, automatically adapting to changing market conditions.





Introduction

Financial markets are complex adaptive systems where traditional forecasting methods face several fundamental challenges. The first and most obvious of these is the problem of nonlinearity. Market data reveal complex patterns that defy simple linear descriptions: regime switches in volatility, asymmetric reactions to news, and cascading liquidity effects. However, attempts to apply powerful nonlinear machine learning models to financial data often lead to a second problem: overfitting and prediction instability.

This problem is particularly acute in algorithmic trading, where the model must not only accurately predict price movement but also do so consistently across various market conditions while remaining computationally efficient for real-time operation. Classical econometric models such as ARIMA or VAR provide stability and interpretability, but their linear nature places severe limitations on their ability to model complex market dynamics.

On the other hand, modern deep learning architectures — LSTM, GRU, Transformer — are theoretically capable of approximating any nonlinear relationships, but their application to financial data is complicated by several factors. First, high levels of noise in market data lead neural networks to cause neural networks to memorize random fluctuations instead of learning the underlying patterns. Second, the non-stationarity of financial series means that patterns learned from historical data can quickly become irrelevant.

The third problem is of a practical nature: the computational limitations of trading platforms, especially in the MQL5 language, do not allow the full use of modern deep learning frameworks. The developer is forced to implement neural network algorithms from scratch, which significantly limits the complexity of the architectures that can realistically be implemented.

The solution proposed in this paper is based on the idea of decomposing the forecasting problem into two stages with different natures: a linear stage to capture the main statistical regularities and a nonlinear stage to model complex residual dependencies. This approach makes it possible to exploit the strengths of both classes of methods while minimizing their weaknesses.

The first-stage linear autoregressive model is built on a carefully designed 25-dimensional feature space, including not only classic price lags, but also their nonlinear transformations, technical indicators, and cyclical components. This model is optimized using gradient descent and provides a baseline level of prediction quality with high interpretability.

The second stage neural network component uses an adapted U-Transformer architecture, which combines the principles of U-Net (an encoder-decoder structure with skip connections) and the attention mechanisms from the Transformer architecture. The key feature of this approach is that the neural network is trained not on the original price data, but on the residuals of the linear model, which significantly simplifies the task and reduces the risk of overfitting.

This decomposition provides natural regularization: if market conditions change and the neural network component begins to produce unstable predictions, the system automatically switches to the more conservative predictions of the linear model. This is achieved through an adaptive weighting scheme, where the weight of the neural network component depends on the current quality of both models.





Theoretical foundations of the U-Transformer architecture

The U-Transformer architecture is a synthesis of two powerful concepts in computer vision and natural language processing: U-Net and attention mechanisms. U-Net was originally developed for medical image segmentation tasks, where accurate object localization while preserving global context is required. The key idea of U-Net is a symmetric encoder-decoder architecture with horizontal skip connections that allow detailed information from early layers to be passed directly to later layers of the decoder.

In the context of time series analysis, this architecture takes on new meaning. The encoder sequentially compresses temporal information by extracting increasingly abstract patterns, while the decoder restores temporal resolution using both abstract representations and detailed features via skip connections. This is especially important for financial data, where local fluctuations can be as significant as global trends.

struct UTransformerNet { NeuralLayer encoder_layers[ 3 ]; NeuralLayer decoder_layers[ 3 ]; AttentionBlock attention_heads[ 4 ]; double skip_connections[ 3 ][ 32 ]; double residuals[ 6000 ]; double neural_predictions[ 6000 ]; };

The self-attention mechanism, borrowed from the Transformer architecture, adds the ability for the model to dynamically focus on the most relevant parts of the input sequence. Unlike convolutional or recurrent layers, attention allows the model to directly relate events that are distant in time, which is critical for financial markets where the impact of events may be delayed.

void SelfAttention( double &inputs[], AttentionBlock &attention, double &outputs[]) { double queries[ 32 ], keys[ 32 ], values[ 32 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) { queries[i] = 0 ; keys[i] = 0 ; values[i] = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) { queries[i] += inputs[j] * attention.query_weights[j][i]; keys[i] += inputs[j] * attention.key_weights[j][i]; values[i] += inputs[j] * attention.value_weights[j][i]; } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) { attention.attention_scores[i] = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) { attention.attention_scores[i] += queries[i] * keys[j]; } attention.attention_scores[i] /= MathSqrt (NeuralNodes); } }

The key difference of the proposed architecture from standard Transformers is its adaptation to one-dimensional time series rather than the token sequence representations typically used in standard Transformer models. Instead of positional coding, time features (hour of day, cyclical components) are used, which allows the model to take into account the intraday seasonality of trading sessions.





Hybrid model: Linear regression plus neural network

The central idea of the hybrid approach is the additive decomposition of the forecast into two components with different natures:

Final_Prediction = Linear_Model(X) + α × U_Transformer(Residuals)

where α is an adaptive weighting coefficient that depends on the current quality of both models.

The linear component is constructed as a classical autoregressive model with an extended feature space:

double linear_pred = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 25 ; i++) linear_pred += g_pair.coeffs[i] * features[i];

void TrainUTransformer() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double linear_pred = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) linear_pred += g_pair.coeffs[j] * g_pair.features[i][ 0 ][j]; g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i] = g_pair.prices[i] - linear_pred; } for ( int epoch = 0 ; epoch < NeuralEpochs; epoch++) { double total_loss = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double prediction = UTransformerForward(g_pair.coeffs, g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i]); double error = prediction - g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i]; total_loss += error * error; } } }

The neural network component is trained not on the original price data, but on the residuals of the linear model:

This decomposition provides several critical advantages. Firstly, the neural network solves a much simpler problem: modeling residuals instead of the original series. Residuals tend to have lower variance and more stationary statistical properties, which simplifies training and reduces the risk of overfitting.

Secondly, the system naturally implements the "fail-safe" principle: if the neural network component begins to produce unstable predictions (high loss), the system automatically increases the weight of the linear component:

double GetHybridPrediction( double price_t1, double price_t2, double price_t3) { double linear_pred = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 25 ; i++) linear_pred += g_pair.coeffs[i] * features[i]; double neural_correction = 0 ; if (g_pair.neural_net.is_trained) { neural_correction = UTransformerForward(g_pair.coeffs, 0 ); } double confidence = MathMin (g_pair.current_r2, 0.8 ); double neural_weight = g_pair.neural_net.is_trained ? ( 1.0 - confidence) : 0.0 ; return linear_pred + neural_weight * neural_correction; }

The neural_weight coefficient automatically adapts to the quality of the model: with a high R² of the linear component (good quality), the neural network component receives less weight; with a low R², it receives more weight. This ensures the system's stability in various market regimes and prevents situations where a poorly trained neural network spoils high-quality linear predictions.





Multidimensional feature space and feature engineering

The quality of any machine learning model critically depends on the informativeness of the input features. In financial forecasting, this dependence is particularly acute, since market data is characterized by high levels of noise and non-stationarity. The proposed system uses a carefully designed 25-dimensional feature space, which includes both classical price lags and their nonlinear transformations, technical indicators, and cyclical components.

The basic set of features includes direct and quadratic terms of price lags:

void CalculateFeatures( double price_t1, double price_t2, double price_t3, int bar_index, string symbol, double &features[]) { features[ 0 ] = price_t1; features[ 1 ] = MathPow (price_t1, 2 ); features[ 2 ] = price_t2; features[ 3 ] = MathPow (price_t2, 2 ); features[ 4 ] = price_t3; features[ 5 ] = (price_t1 - price_t2); features[ 9 ] = (price_t1 - price_t3); features[ 18 ] = MathPow (price_t1 - price_t2, 2 ); }

features[ 6 ] = MathSin (price_t1); features[ 7 ] = MathCos (price_t1); features[ 13 ] = MathSin (price_t1 * 1000 ); features[ 14 ] = MathCos (price_t1 * 1000 ); datetime bar_time = iTime (symbol, PERIOD_H1 , bar_index); MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (bar_time, dt); features[ 17 ] = (dt.hour / 24.0 );

Cyclic components model periodic patterns on different time scales:

Nonlinear transformations help the model adapt to different volatility regimes:

features[ 15 ] = MathSqrt ( MathAbs (price_t1)); features[ 16 ] = MathExp (- MathAbs (price_t1 - price_t2)); features[ 23 ] = MathTanh (price_t1 - ma);

Technical indicators add information about the market microstructure:

double rsi = 50.0 ; features[ 10 ] = (rsi / 100.0 ); features[ 21 ] = MathPow (rsi / 100.0 , 2 ); double ma = price_t1; features[ 11 ] = (price_t1 - ma); double atr = MathAbs (price_t1 - price_t2); features[ 12 ] = atr; features[ 20 ] = (atr * (price_t1 - price_t2));

A special category is made up of interaction features that model nonlinear effects between different components:

features[ 8 ] = (price_t1 * price_t2); features[ 19 ] = (price_t1 / price_t2); features[ 22 ] = (price_t1 * price_t2 * price_t3); features[ 24 ] = 1.0 ;

This diversity of features allows the linear model to capture a wide range of market patterns, from simple trend movements to complex nonlinear patterns. In this case, the neural network component is trained on the residuals of this rich linear model, which significantly simplifies its task.





Data structures and memory organization in MQL5

Implementing complex machine learning algorithms in the MQL5 environment requires special attention to the organization of memory and data structures. Unlike modern deep learning frameworks that automatically manage memory and computational graphs, in MQL5 the developer must manually design efficient data structures.

The central structure of the system, PairData, organizes all the necessary data for one trading pair:

struct PairData { string analyst_symbol; string trade_symbol; double coeffs[ 25 ]; double best_coeffs[ 25 ]; double current_r2; double best_r2; double learning_rate; double prices[ 6000 ]; double features[ 6000 ][ 50 ][ 25 ]; int data_size; double last_buy_price; double last_sell_price; int buy_levels; int sell_levels; UTransformerNet neural_net; };

The neural layer structure is optimized for efficient matrix multiplication:

struct NeuralLayer { double weights[ 64 ][ 64 ]; double biases[ 64 ]; double outputs[ 64 ]; double gradients[ 64 ]; int size; };

The attention block implements a simplified version of multi-head attention:

struct AttentionBlock { double query_weights[ 32 ][ 32 ]; double key_weights[ 32 ][ 32 ]; double value_weights[ 32 ][ 32 ]; double attention_scores[ 32 ]; double context[ 32 ]; };

A key feature of the memory organization is the use of static arrays of fixed size instead of dynamic structures. This is due to the need to ensure predictable memory consumption:

double prices[ 6000 ]; double features[ 6000 ][ 50 ][ 25 ]; double residuals[ 6000 ];

The three-dimensional array features[6000][50][25] deserves special attention. The first dimension corresponds to historical data points, the second to time sequences of length 50 (for potential use in recurrent or attention mechanisms), and the third to 25 features. This organization provides efficient access to data for training and prediction.

The neural network weight initialization uses Xavier/Glorot initialization to ensure stable training:

void InitializeNeuralNetwork() { MathSrand ( GetTickCount ()); for ( int layer = 0 ; layer < NeuralLayers; layer++) { int input_size = (layer == 0 ) ? 25 : NeuralNodes; double scale = MathSqrt ( 2.0 / (input_size + NeuralNodes)); for ( int i = 0 ; i < input_size; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) { g_pair.neural_net.encoder_layers[layer].weights[i][j] = ( MathRand () / 32767.0 - 0.5 ) * 2.0 * scale; } } } }

This memory organization ensures efficient system operation even with limited trading platform resources, while maintaining the ability to implement complex machine learning algorithms.





Two-component system learning algorithm

Training a hybrid system is an iterative process where the linear and neural network components are optimized alternately but in a coordinated manner. This approach ensures stable convergence and allows each component to specialize in its part of the forecasting problem.

The first step is to optimize the linear model using gradient descent with an adaptive learning rate:

void OptimizeCoefficients() { double best_coeffs[ 25 ]; ArrayCopy (best_coeffs, g_pair.coeffs); double best_r2 = CalculateR2(); g_pair.learning_rate = InitialLearningRate; for ( int iter = 0 ; iter < MaxIterations; iter++) { double gradients[ 25 ]; ArrayInitialize (gradients, 0.0 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double actual = g_pair.prices[i]; double predicted = 0.0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) predicted += g_pair.coeffs[j] * g_pair.features[i][ 0 ][j]; double error = predicted - actual; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) gradients[j] += 2.0 * error * g_pair.features[i][ 0 ][j]; } for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) gradients[j] /= g_pair.data_size;

A critical element is gradient clipping to prevent exploding gradients:

double gradient_norm = 0.0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) gradient_norm += gradients[j] * gradients[j]; gradient_norm = MathSqrt (gradient_norm); if (gradient_norm > 1.0 ) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) gradients[j] /= gradient_norm; } for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) g_pair.coeffs[j] -= g_pair.learning_rate * gradients[j];

Adaptive learning rate automatically adjusts to the optimization dynamics:

double new_r2 = CalculateR2(); if (new_r2 > best_r2) { best_r2 = new_r2; ArrayCopy (best_coeffs, g_pair.coeffs); g_pair.learning_rate *= 1.01 ; } else { ArrayCopy (g_pair.coeffs, best_coeffs); g_pair.learning_rate *= 0.8 ; if (g_pair.learning_rate < InitialLearningRate * 0.01 ) break ; } } }

The second stage is training the neural network on the residuals of the optimized linear model:

void TrainUTransformer() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double linear_pred = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) linear_pred += g_pair.coeffs[j] * g_pair.features[i][ 0 ][j]; g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i] = g_pair.prices[i] - linear_pred; } double best_loss = 1 e6; int no_improve_count = 0 ; for ( int epoch = 0 ; epoch < NeuralEpochs; epoch++) { double total_loss = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double prediction = UTransformerForward(g_pair.coeffs, g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i]); double error = prediction - g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i]; total_loss += error * error; double gradient = 2.0 * error / g_pair.data_size; for ( int layer = NeuralLayers - 1 ; layer >= 0 ; layer--) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) { for ( int k = 0 ; k < NeuralNodes; k++) { g_pair.neural_net.encoder_layers[layer].weights[k][j] -= g_pair.neural_net.learning_rate * gradient * 0.01 ; } } } } total_loss /= g_pair.data_size; if (total_loss < best_loss) { best_loss = total_loss; no_improve_count = 0 ; } else { no_improve_count++; if (no_improve_count > 5 ) break ; } } }

Coordination of the learning of the two components is achieved through periodic reoptimization:

if (g_pair.bars_since_optimization >= OptimizationInterval) { PrepareOptimizationData(); OptimizeCoefficients(); if (g_pair.neural_net.training_steps % 5 == 0 ) { TrainUTransformer(); } g_pair.bars_since_optimization = 0 ; }





Forward pass procedure via U-Transformer

Forward pass through U-Transformer is a sequential processing of input data through an encoder-decoder architecture with integrated attention mechanisms. The procedure begins with preparing an input vector that includes averaged features over the time sequence:

double UTransformerForward( double &coefficients[], double residual) { double layer_input[ 32 ]; double layer_output[ 32 ]; double attention_output[ 32 ]; double avg_features[ 25 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 25 ; i++) { avg_features[i] = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 50 ; j++) { avg_features[i] += g_pair.features[ 0 ][j][i]; } avg_features[i] /= 50 ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < 25 ; i++) layer_input[i] = avg_features[i];

The encoder portion of the architecture processes information sequentially through several layers, each of which specializes in extracting features at a different level of abstraction:

for ( int layer = 0 ; layer < NeuralLayers; layer++) { int input_size = (layer == 0 ) ? 25 : NeuralNodes; ForwardLayer(layer_input, input_size, g_pair.neural_net.encoder_layers[layer], layer_output); if (layer < TransformerHeads) { SelfAttention(layer_output, g_pair.neural_net.attention_heads[layer], attention_output); for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) layer_output[i] = layer_output[i] + attention_output[i]; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) g_pair.neural_net.skip_connections[layer][i] = layer_output[i]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) layer_input[i] = layer_output[i]; }

The fully connected layer implements the standard linear transformation operation with nonlinear activation:

void ForwardLayer( double &inputs[], int input_size, NeuralLayer &layer, double &outputs[]) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < layer.size; j++) { double sum = layer.biases[j]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < input_size; i++) sum += inputs[i] * layer.weights[i][j]; outputs[j] = GELU(sum); } }

GELU (Gaussian Error Linear Unit) is used as a modern alternative to ReLU:

double GELU( double x) { return 0.5 * x * ( 1.0 + Tanh( MathSqrt ( 2.0 / M_PI ) * (x + 0.044715 * x * x * x))); }

The self-attention mechanism calculates attention weights for different parts of the input sequence:

void SelfAttention( double &inputs[], AttentionBlock &attention, double &outputs[]) { double queries[ 32 ], keys[ 32 ], values[ 32 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) { queries[i] = 0 ; keys[i] = 0 ; values[i] = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) { queries[i] += inputs[j] * attention.query_weights[j][i]; keys[i] += inputs[j] * attention.key_weights[j][i]; values[i] += inputs[j] * attention.value_weights[j][i]; } } double max_score = attention.attention_scores[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) if (attention.attention_scores[i] > max_score) max_score = attention.attention_scores[i]; double sum_exp = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) { attention.attention_scores[i] = MathExp (attention.attention_scores[i] - max_score); sum_exp += attention.attention_scores[i]; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) attention.attention_scores[i] /= sum_exp; for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) { outputs[i] = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) outputs[i] += attention.attention_scores[j] * values[j]; } }

The final aggregation uses average pooling to produce a scalar output:

double final_sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < NeuralNodes; i++) final_sum += layer_output[i]; return final_sum / NeuralNodes; }

This architecture enables multi-level information processing: low-level layers extract local patterns, attention mechanisms model long-term dependencies, and skip connections store detailed information for the final prediction.





Trading signal generation system

The generation of trading signals in the hybrid system implements a two-level architecture with automatic switching between signal sources depending on the quality of each component. This architecture ensures the system's resilience to various market regimes and prevents performance degradation when the quality of one of the models deteriorates.

The primary source of signals is the U-Transformer, which is activated when sufficient learning quality is achieved:

void ProcessPair() { double price_t1 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , 1 ); double price_t2 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , 2 ); double price_t3 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , 3 ); double current_ask = SymbolInfoDouble (g_pair.trade_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double current_bid = SymbolInfoDouble (g_pair.trade_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); double current_price = (current_ask + current_bid) / 2.0 ; int signal = 0 ; if (g_pair.neural_net.is_trained && g_pair.neural_net.loss < 0.01 ) { double features[ 25 ]; CalculateFeatures(price_t1, price_t2, price_t3, 1 , g_pair.analyst_symbol, features); double neural_prediction = UTransformerForward(g_pair.coeffs, 0 ); double neural_threshold = 0.0001 ; if (neural_prediction > neural_threshold) signal = 1 ; else if (neural_prediction < -neural_threshold) signal = - 1 ; } }

The backup signal source is activated when the neural network has not yet been trained or shows unsatisfactory results:

if (signal == 0 && g_pair.current_r2 > 0.1 ) { double predicted_price = GetHybridPrediction(price_t1, price_t2, price_t3); double base_threshold = g_pair.current_r2 * 0.001 ; if (predicted_price > current_ask + base_threshold) signal = 1 ; if (predicted_price < current_bid - base_threshold) signal = - 1 ; }

A critical element is the adaptive response threshold, which scales depending on the quality of the model. For neural network signals, a fixed threshold is used since the model is trained on normalized residuals. For linear signals, the threshold is proportional to the R² of the model — the higher the quality of the fit, the more aggressive signals the system can generate.

Logging the signal source ensures transparency of trading decisions:

if (OpenPosition( true , lot)) { Print (g_pair.trade_symbol, ": BUY opened by " , g_pair.neural_net.is_trained ? "U-TRANSFORMER" : "LINEAR" , " R2=" , DoubleToString (g_pair.current_r2, 3 ), " UT_Loss=" , DoubleToString (g_pair.neural_net.loss, 6 )); }

Separating symbols for analysis and trading allows for the practice of trading on synthetic symbols (for example, Renko bars). For example, EURUSD Renko analysis can provide signals for EURUSD trading, which expands the system capabilities and potentially improves the quality of signals by using additional information.





Position management strategies and risk management

The position management system implements two complementary strategies: averaging (averaging unprofitable positions) and pyramiding (increasing profitable positions). These strategies automatically adapt to market conditions and are integrated with a signal generation system.

The position tracking structure includes all the necessary parameters for implementing complex strategies:

struct PairData { double last_buy_price; double last_sell_price; int buy_levels; int sell_levels; bool last_was_averaging; };

The averaging strategy is activated when the price moves against the open position by a specified distance, and the system continues to generate signals in the same direction:

if (g_pair.last_buy_price > 0 ) { double distance_points = (g_pair.last_buy_price - current_price) / SymbolInfoDouble (g_pair.trade_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (EnableAveraging && distance_points >= DistancePoints && signal == 1 && g_pair.buy_levels < MaxAveragingLevels) { double lot = NormalizeLot(g_pair.trade_symbol, LotSize * AveragingLotMultiplier); if (OpenPosition( true , lot)) { g_pair.last_buy_price = current_price; g_pair.buy_levels++; g_pair.last_was_averaging = true ; Print (g_pair.trade_symbol, ": BUY AVERAGING level " , g_pair.buy_levels, " at distance " , DoubleToString (distance_points, 1 ), " points" ); } } }

The pyramiding strategy works in the opposite way – it adds to profitable positions:

distance_points = (current_price - g_pair.last_buy_price) / SymbolInfoDouble (g_pair.trade_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (EnablePyramiding && distance_points >= DistancePoints && signal == 1 && g_pair.buy_levels < MaxPyramidingLevels && !g_pair.last_was_averaging) { double lot = NormalizeLot(g_pair.trade_symbol, LotSize * PyramidingLotMultiplier); if (OpenPosition( true , lot)) { g_pair.last_buy_price = current_price; g_pair.buy_levels++; Print (g_pair.trade_symbol, ": BUY PYRAMIDING level " , g_pair.buy_levels, " at distance " , DoubleToString (distance_points, 1 ), " points" ); } }

A key feature of the implementation is the prohibition of the simultaneous use of averaging and pyramiding (the last_was_averaging flag), which prevents the strategy from degrading into a chaotic addition of positions.

Lot size management uses multipliers for different types of operations:

double NormalizeLot( string symbol, double lot) { double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double lot_step = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); lot = MathRound (lot / lot_step) * lot_step; lot = MathMax (min_lot, MathMin (max_lot, lot)); return lot; }

This position management architecture provides flexibility in position management while maintaining control over maximum risk. The system can adapt to various market conditions, using averaging in trending markets and pyramiding in impulse movements, clearly defined profit-taking rules.





Automatic reoptimization of model coefficients

Adaptability to changing market conditions is a critical requirement for any trading system. Financial markets exhibit non-stationary behavior, where statistical patterns can change due to macroeconomic events, changes in market microstructure, or shifts in participant behavior. The system implements automatic reoptimization, which periodically updates model parameters based on a sliding window of historical data.

The trigger for re-optimization is the accumulation of a specified number of new trading bars:

void OnTick () { if (!g_initialized) return ; ProcessPair(); if (isNewBar()) { if (g_pair.bars_since_optimization >= OptimizationInterval) { PrepareOptimizationData(); OptimizeCoefficients(); if (g_pair.neural_net.training_steps % 5 == 0 ) { TrainUTransformer(); } g_pair.bars_since_optimization = 0 ; } } }

Data preparation for optimization uses a fixed-size sliding window, which provides a balance between model stability and adaptability to changes:

void PrepareOptimizationData() { g_pair.data_size = 0 ; int available_bars = iBars (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 ); if (available_bars < 50 ) { Print ( "WARNING: Insufficient bars for " , g_pair.analyst_symbol); return ; } int max_data_points = MathMin (OptimizationBars, 6000 ); for ( int i = 50 ; i < MathMin (max_data_points + 50 , available_bars - 1 ); i++) { if (g_pair.data_size >= 6000 ) break ; double price_t0 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , i - 1 ); if (price_t0 <= 0 ) continue ; g_pair.prices[g_pair.data_size] = price_t0; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 50 ; j++) { double price_t1 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , i - j); double price_t2 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , i - j - 1 ); double price_t3 = iClose (g_pair.analyst_symbol, PERIOD_H1 , i - j - 2 ); if (price_t1 <= 0 || price_t2 <= 0 || price_t3 <= 0 ) continue ; double features[ 25 ]; CalculateFeatures(price_t1, price_t2, price_t3, i - j, g_pair.analyst_symbol, features); for ( int k = 0 ; k < 25 ; k++) { g_pair.features[g_pair.data_size][j][k] = features[k]; } } g_pair.data_size++; } Print (g_pair.analyst_symbol, ": Prepared " , g_pair.data_size, " data points" ); }

The optimization procedure includes a mechanism for storing the best found coefficients:

void OptimizeCoefficients() { if (g_pair.data_size < 10 ) { Print (g_pair.analyst_symbol, ": Insufficient data (" , g_pair.data_size, ")" ); return ; } double best_coeffs[ 25 ]; ArrayCopy (best_coeffs, g_pair.coeffs); double best_r2 = CalculateR2(); double initial_r2 = g_pair.current_r2; for ( int iter = 0 ; iter < MaxIterations; iter++) { double new_r2 = CalculateR2(); if (new_r2 > best_r2) { best_r2 = new_r2; ArrayCopy (best_coeffs, g_pair.coeffs); g_pair.learning_rate *= 1.01 ; } else { ArrayCopy (g_pair.coeffs, best_coeffs); g_pair.learning_rate *= 0.8 ; if (g_pair.learning_rate < InitialLearningRate * 0.01 ) break ; } if (iter > 10 && (best_r2 - initial_r2) < MinR2Improvement) break ; } ArrayCopy (g_pair.coeffs, best_coeffs); g_pair.current_r2 = best_r2; if (best_r2 > g_pair.best_r2) { g_pair.best_r2 = best_r2; ArrayCopy (g_pair.best_coeffs, best_coeffs); } Print (g_pair.analyst_symbol, ": R2=" , DoubleToString (g_pair.current_r2, 4 ), " Best=" , DoubleToString (g_pair.best_r2, 4 )); }

The system monitors the quality of the model through the R-squared metric, which shows the proportion of explained variance:

double CalculateR2() { if (g_pair.data_size < 10 ) return 0.0 ; double sum_actual = 0.0 ; double sum_squared_total = 0.0 ; double sum_squared_residual = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) sum_actual += g_pair.prices[i]; double mean_actual = sum_actual / g_pair.data_size; for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double actual = g_pair.prices[i]; double predicted = 0.0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) predicted += g_pair.coeffs[j] * g_pair.features[i][ 0 ][j]; double residual = actual - predicted; double total_variance = actual - mean_actual; sum_squared_residual += residual * residual; sum_squared_total += total_variance * total_variance; } if (sum_squared_total <= 0.0 ) return 0.0 ; return 1.0 - (sum_squared_residual / sum_squared_total); }





Online training of a neural network on residuals

Online training of a neural network component is a more complex task compared to linear optimization. The neural network is retrained not at every optimization cycle, but periodically — every 5 cycles, which prevents overfitting and reduces the computational load.

void TrainUTransformer() { if (g_pair.data_size < 10 ) { Print ( "Insufficient data for U-Transformer training: " , g_pair.data_size); return ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double linear_pred = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 25 ; j++) linear_pred += g_pair.coeffs[j] * g_pair.features[i][ 0 ][j]; g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i] = g_pair.prices[i] - linear_pred; } Print ( "Training U-Transformer on " , g_pair.data_size, " residuals..." ); double best_loss = 1 e6; int no_improve_count = 0 ;

The training procedure uses a simplified version of backpropagation, adapted to the limitations of MQL5:

for ( int epoch = 0 ; epoch < NeuralEpochs; epoch++) { double total_loss = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < g_pair.data_size; i++) { double prediction = UTransformerForward(g_pair.coeffs, g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i]); g_pair.neural_net.neural_predictions[i] = prediction; double error = prediction - g_pair.neural_net.residuals[i]; total_loss += error * error; double gradient = 2.0 * error / g_pair.data_size; for ( int layer = NeuralLayers - 1 ; layer >= 0 ; layer--) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < NeuralNodes; j++) { for ( int k = 0 ; k < NeuralNodes; k++) { g_pair.neural_net.encoder_layers[layer].weights[k][j] -= g_pair.neural_net.learning_rate * gradient * 0.01 ; } } } } total_loss /= g_pair.data_size; if (total_loss < best_loss) { best_loss = total_loss; no_improve_count = 0 ; } else { no_improve_count++; if (no_improve_count > 5 ) break ; } if (epoch % 5 == 0 ) Print ( "U-Transformer epoch " , epoch, " loss: " , DoubleToString (total_loss, 6 )); }

Finalization of training involves updating the metrics and state of the neural network:

g_pair.neural_net.loss = best_loss; g_pair.neural_net.is_trained = true ; g_pair.neural_net.training_steps++; Print ( "U-Transformer training completed. Loss: " , DoubleToString (best_loss, 6 )); }

The neural network quality criterion (loss < 0.01) determines when the system can rely on neural network signals:

if (g_pair.neural_net.is_trained && g_pair.neural_net.loss < 0.01 ) { double neural_prediction = UTransformerForward(g_pair.coeffs, 0 ); }

This online learning architecture enables the neural network component to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining computational efficiency and preventing overfitting.

The EA from the article about regression models was used as a basis with the addition of the hybrid model.

Let us examine the model’s performance on EURUSD M15, for the period starting July 1, 2025:

The Sharpe ratio turned out to be quite good:





Conclusion

The presented hybrid system demonstrates the practical feasibility of integrating modern deep learning architectures with classical econometric methods within the limitations of the MQL5 trading platform. A two-stage decomposition of the forecasting problem into linear and nonlinear components allows one to exploit the strengths of both approaches while minimizing their weaknesses.

Key achievements of the work include the successful adaptation of the U-Net architecture to financial time series analysis, the integration of attention mechanisms to model long-term dependencies, and the implementation of an automatic switching system between signal sources. The system demonstrates stable operation in various market conditions thanks to adaptive component weighting and periodic re-optimization of parameters.

The practical value of the solution lies in its readiness for use in real trading. The system includes a complete trading logic with position management, risk management, and detailed transaction logging. Separating symbols for analysis and trading expands the possibilities of using intermarket correlations.

However, the limitations of the current implementation should be honestly acknowledged. Simplified backpropagation, lack of modern regularization techniques, and fixed network architecture limit the potential of the neural network component. Using static arrays instead of dynamic data structures imposes severe limitations on the scalability of the system.

Nevertheless, the proposed approach opens up a promising direction for the development of trading systems. The concept of training a neural network on the residuals of a linear model can be applied to a wider class of forecasting problems, not limited to financial markets. The system's modular architecture allows for easy experimentation with different types of neural networks and position management strategies.

Of particular value is the demonstration that advanced machine learning techniques can be implemented even in limited development environments such as MQL5. This opens up opportunities for a wide range of traders and developers who do not have access to modern deep learning frameworks.





References