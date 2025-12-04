Discussing the article: "Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 05): The Logging module from Python, Log Like a Pro"

Check out the new article: Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 05): The Logging module from Python, Log Like a Pro.

Integrating Python's logging module with MQL5 empowers traders with a systematic logging approach, simplifying the process of monitoring, debugging, and documenting trading activities. This article explains the adaptation process, offering traders a powerful tool for maintaining clarity and organization in trading software development.

Logging is very crucial in any modern device, program, or software. It is simply the process of keeping records of everything that has happened in the lifetime of a particular operation.

  • Computers keep records of software usage, connections, and system events.
  • Our browsers keep the history of the sites we visit and how we interact with them.

Keeping these records is essential for many important reasons, including troubleshooting, debugging, auditing, monitoring performance, and understanding the behavior of our systems over time.

image source: pexels.com

In the algorithmic trading space, logging is very important as well as it helps us:

  1. Monitor trading decisions, we can see what happened and when Expert Advisors opened, modified, or closed a position — and why, etc.
  2. Validate and ensure our logic is firing exactly as intended during all market conditions.
  3. Track down complex logic to see where a calculation went wrong or why a trade was rejected, and more.

Author: Omega J Msigwa

