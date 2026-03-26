Discussing the article: "Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 03): Schedule Module from Python, the OnTimer Event on Steroids"
Great article! I see this as a kind of behaviour manager that helps structure the interaction between different components.
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Check out the new article: Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 03): Schedule Module from Python, the OnTimer Event on Steroids.
The schedule module in Python offers a simple way to schedule repeated tasks. While MQL5 lacks a built-in equivalent, in this article we’ll implement a similar library to make it easier to set up timed events in MetaTrader 5.
Programming is intended to make our life easier by letting us automate many of the crucial and sometimes boring/repetitive tasks that we often want computers to carry out without any human interaction(s). A good example is the autosave function that we see in many text editors, instead of having to worry about saving documents every time you write a new word, text editors handle the saving process automatically so that you can focus on writing and not worry about losing your work once the unexpected happens.
This is not different in the trading space, where numerous repetitive activities and tasks aid in trading that we want to automate using some lines of code.
Author: Omega J Msigwa