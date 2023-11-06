在类中包装 ONNX 模型

概述

在上一篇文章中，我们用到两个 ONNX 模型来排列投票分类器。 整个源文本被归并到单一的 MQ5 文件。 整个代码被划分为多个函数。 但如果我们尝试模型换位呢？ 亦或添加其它模型？ 原文会变得更加庞大。 我们来尝试一下面向对象的方式。



1. 我们会用到什么模型呢？

在之前的投票分类器中，我们用到了一个分类模型和一个回归模型。 在回归模型中，我们在用于计算分类时，用预测价格替代预测价格走势（下跌、上涨、不变）。 然而，在这种情况下，我们不能依据分类得到概率分布，而对于所谓的“软投票”这样是不允许的。

我们已准备了 3 个分类模型。 在“如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例”一文中已用到两个模型。 第一个模型（回归）被转换为分类模型。 基于 10 个 OHLC 价格序列进行了培训。 第二个模型是分类模型。 基于 63 个收盘价序列进行了培训。

最后，还有一个模型。 该分类模型基于 30 个收盘价序列，和周期为 21 和 34 的简单移动平均线序列进行了训练。 对于图表上收盘价移动平均线与收盘价的交汇点，我们没有做出任何假设 — 所有形态都将由网络以层间系数矩阵的形式计算和记忆。



所有模型均基于 MetaQuotes-Demo 服务器上 2010.01.01 至 2023.01.01 的 EURUSD D1 数据进行训练。 所有三个模型的训练脚本都是用 Python 编写的，并附在本后。 我们不会在此提供它们的源代码，以免分散读者对我们文章主题的注意力。



2. 所有模型都需要一个基类

有三种模型。 每个在输入数据的大小和准备方面都彼此不同。 所有模型都拥有相同的接口。 所有模型的类必须继承自同一基类。

我们来尝试表示基类。

#define PRICE_UP 0 #define PRICE_SAME 1 #define PRICE_DOWN 2 class CModelSymbolPeriod { protected : long m_handle; string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_period; datetime m_next_bar; double m_class_delta; public : CModelSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const double class_delta= 0.0001 ) { m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; m_symbol=symbol; m_period=period; m_next_bar= 0 ; m_class_delta=class_delta; } ~CModelSymbolPeriod( void ) { Shutdown(); } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { return ( false ); } bool CheckInit( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const uchar & model[]) { if (symbol!=m_symbol || period!=m_period) { PrintFormat ( "Model must work with %s,%s" ,m_symbol, EnumToString (m_period)); return ( false ); } m_handle= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (model, ONNX_DEFAULT ); if (m_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "OnnxCreateFromBuffer error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void Shutdown( void ) { if (m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { OnnxRelease (m_handle); m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; } } virtual bool CheckOnTick( void ) { if ( TimeCurrent ()<m_next_bar) return ( false ); m_next_bar= TimeCurrent (); m_next_bar-=m_next_bar% PeriodSeconds (m_period); m_next_bar+= PeriodSeconds (m_period); return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( void ) { return ( DBL_MAX ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { double predicted_price=PredictPrice(); if (predicted_price== DBL_MAX ) return (- 1 ); int predicted_class=- 1 ; double last_close= iClose (m_symbol,m_period, 1 ); double delta=last_close-predicted_price; if ( fabs (delta)<=m_class_delta) predicted_class=PRICE_SAME; else { if (delta< 0 ) predicted_class=PRICE_UP; else predicted_class=PRICE_DOWN; } return (predicted_class); } };

基类可用于回归模型和分类模型两者。 我们只需要在衍生类中实现相应的方法 — PredictPrice 或 PredictClass。

基类设置模型所要操控（训练模型的数据）的品种周期。 基类还会检查采用该模型的 EA 是否基于所需品种周期操作，并创建一个 ONNX 会话来执行该模型。 基类仅在新柱线的开始处提供操作。







3. 第一个模型类

我们的第一个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.10.class.onnx，这是一个基于 EURUSD D1 的 10 个 OHLC价格序列进行训练的分类模型。

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.10.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_10_class[] class CModelEurusdD1_10Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_10Class( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_sample_size= 10 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_10_class)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10_class : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 4 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10_class : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size, 4 ); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); static matrix mm(m_sample_size, 4 ); static matrix ms(m_sample_size, 4 ); static matrix x_norm(m_sample_size, 4 ); matrix rates; if (!rates. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_OHLC , 1 ,m_sample_size)) return (- 1 ); vector m=rates.Mean( 1 ); vector s=rates.Std( 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_sample_size; i++) { mm.Row(m,i); ms.Row(s,i); } x_norm=rates.Transpose(); x_norm-=mm; x_norm/=ms; input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); } };

如上所述：“有三种模型。 在输入数据的大小和准备方面彼此间每个都有所不同“。 我们仅重新定义了两个方法 — Init 和 PredictClass。 对于其它两个模型，将在分别的两个类中重新定义相同的方法。

Init 方法调用 CheckInit 基类方法，在该处为 ONNX 模型创建会话，并显式设置输入和输出张量的大小。 这里的注释多于代码。

PredictClass 方法提供的输入数据准备与训练模型时完全相同。 输入是常规化的 OHLC 价格矩阵。







4. 我们检查一下它是如何工作的。

我们创建了一个非常紧凑的智能系统来测试我们类的性能。

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_10Class ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade; int OnInit () { if (!ExtModel.Init( _Symbol , _Period )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ExtModel.Shutdown(); } void OnTick () { if (!ExtModel.CheckOnTick()) return ; int predicted_class=ExtModel.PredictClass(); if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); } void CheckForOpen( const int predicted_class) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; if (predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN) signal= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; else { if (predicted_class==PRICE_UP) signal= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } if (signal!= WRONG_VALUE && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol ,(signal== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK ); ExtTrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,signal,InpLots,price, 0 , 0 ); } } void CheckForClose( const int predicted_class) { bool bsignal= false ; long type= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN) bsignal= true ; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && predicted_class==PRICE_UP) bsignal= true ; if (bsignal && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { ExtTrade.PositionClose( _Symbol , 3 ); CheckForOpen(predicted_class); } }

由于该模型已经基于直至 2023 年之前的价格数据进行了训练，因此我们从 2023 年 1 月 1 日启动测试。

结果如下所示：

正如我们所见，该模型功能齐全。







5. 第二个模型类

第二个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.30.class.onnx。 该分类模型的训练基于 EURUSD D1 的 30 个收盘价序列，和周期为 21 和 34 的两条简单移动平均线。

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.30.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_30_class[] class CModelEurusdD1_30Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; int m_fast_period; int m_slow_period; int m_sma_fast; int m_sma_slow; public : CModelEurusdD1_30Class( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_sample_size= 30 ; m_fast_period= 21 ; m_slow_period= 34 ; m_sma_fast= INVALID_HANDLE ; m_sma_slow= INVALID_HANDLE ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_30_class)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 3 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_sma_fast= iMA (m_symbol,m_period,m_fast_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); m_sma_slow= iMA (m_symbol,m_period,m_slow_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (m_sma_fast== INVALID_HANDLE || m_sma_slow== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : cannot create indicator" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size, 3 ); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); static matrix x_norm(m_sample_size, 3 ); static vector vtemp(m_sample_size); static double ma_buffer[]; if (!vtemp. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 ,m_sample_size)) return (- 1 ); double m=vtemp.Mean(); double s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_sma_fast, 0 , 1 ,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size) return (- 1 ); vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer); m=vtemp.Mean(); s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 1 ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_sma_slow, 0 , 1 ,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size) return (- 1 ); vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer); m=vtemp.Mean(); s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 2 ); input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); } };

如同前一个类，在 Init 方法中调用 CheckInit 基类方法。 在基类方法中，为 ONNX 模型创建一个会话，并显式设置输入和输出张量的大小。

PredictClass 方法提供 30 个先前的收盘价序列，和计算出的移动平均线。 数据的常规化方式与训练时相同。

我们来看看这个模型是如何工作的。 为此，我们只需修改测试 EA 的两行代码。



#include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_30Class ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade;

测试参数相同。

我们看到该模型是有效的。







6. 第三个模型类

最后一个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.63.class.onnx。 分类模型训练基于 EURUSD D1 的 63 个收盘价序列。

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.63.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_63_class[] class CModelEurusdD1_63Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_63Class( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 , 0.0001 ) { m_sample_size= 63 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_63_class)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63_class : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size}; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63_class : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { static vectorf input_data(m_sample_size); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); if (!input_data. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 ,m_sample_size)) return (- 1 ); float m=input_data.Mean(); float s=input_data.Std(); input_data-=m; input_data/=s; if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); } };

这是三者中最简单的模型。 这就是 PredictClass 方法的代码为何如此紧凑的原因。



我们再次更改 EA 中的两行代码。

#include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_63Class ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade;

采用相同的设置启动测试。

该模型有效。







7. 在一个 EA 中收集所有模型。 硬投票

这三种模型都展现出它们的工作能力。 现在我们试着把它们的效能结合起来。 我们安排一个模型投票。



前向声明和定义

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[ 3 ]; CTrade ExtTrade;

OnInit 函数

int OnInit () { ExtModels[ 0 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_10Class; ExtModels[ 1 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_30Class; ExtModels[ 2 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_63Class; for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) if (!ExtModels[i].Init( _Symbol , _Period )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnTick 函数

void OnTick () { for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) if (!ExtModels[i].CheckOnTick()) return ; int returned[ 3 ]={ 0 , 0 , 0 }; for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) { int pred=ExtModels[i].PredictClass(); if (pred>= 0 ) returned[pred]++; } int predicted_class=- 1 ; for ( int n= 0 ; n< 3 ; n++) { if (returned[n]>= 2 ) { predicted_class=n; break ; } } if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); }

多数票的计算根据等式 <总票数>/2 + 1。 总共 3 票，多数票为 2 票。 这就是所谓的“硬投票”。



测试结果仍采用相同的设置。





我们分别回顾一下所有三个模型的工作，即盈利和无盈利交易的数量。 第一个模型 — 11：3；第二个模型 — 6：1；第三个模型 — 16：10。

看来，在硬投票的帮助下，我们改善了结果 — 16：4。 但是，当然，我们需要查看完整的报告和测试图表。







8. 软投票

软投票与硬投票的不同之处在于，其中参考的不是得票数，而是所有三个模型中所有三个类的概率之和。 该类是以最高概率选择的。

为了确保软投票，需要进行一些修改。

基类中：

virtual int PredictClass( vector & probabilities ) { ... probabilities.Fill( 0 ); if (predicted_class<( int )probabilities.Size()) probabilities[predicted_class]= 1 ; return (predicted_class); }

在衍生类中：

virtual int PredictClass( vector & probabilities ) { ... probabilities.Assign(output_data); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); }

在 EA 中：

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum EnVotes { Two= 2 , Three= 3 , Soft= 4 }; input double InpLots = 1.0 ; input EnVotes InpVotes = Two; CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[ 3 ]; CTrade ExtTrade;

void OnTick () { for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) if (!ExtModels[i].CheckOnTick()) return ; int returned[ 3 ]={ 0 , 0 , 0 }; vector soft= vector ::Zeros( 3 ); for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) { vector prob( 3 ); int pred=ExtModels[i].PredictClass( prob ); if (pred>= 0 ) { returned[pred]++; soft+=prob; } } int predicted_class=- 1 ; if (InpVotes==Soft) predicted_class=( int )soft.ArgMax(); else { for ( int n= 0 ; n< 3 ; n++) { if (returned[n]>=InpVotes) { predicted_class=n; break ; } } } if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); }

测试设置是相同的。 在输入中，选择 ”Soft“。





结果如下。





可盈利交易 — 15，无盈利交易 — 3。 在资金方面，硬投票也比软投票更好。







我们看一下一致投票的结果，即全票为 3 的投票数。







非常保守的交易。 唯一无盈利交易在测试结束时被平仓（也许，它并非无利可图）。









重要提示：请注意，本文中所用模型仅演示如何以 MQL5 语言运用 ONNX 模型。 智能交易系统不适用于真实账户交易。





结束语

在本文中，我们展示了面向对象编程如何令编写程序变得更加容易。 模型的所有复杂性都隐藏在它们的类中（模型可能比我们作为示例提供的模型复杂得多）。 其余的“复杂性”适合 OnTick 函数的 45 行代码。

