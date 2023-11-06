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在类中包装 ONNX 模型

在类中包装 ONNX 模型

MetaTrader 5示例 |
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MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

概述

上一篇文章中，我们用到两个 ONNX 模型来排列投票分类器。 整个源文本被归并到单一的 MQ5 文件。 整个代码被划分为多个函数。 但如果我们尝试模型换位呢？ 亦或添加其它模型？ 原文会变得更加庞大。 我们来尝试一下面向对象的方式。


1. 我们会用到什么模型呢？

在之前的投票分类器中，我们用到了一个分类模型和一个回归模型。 在回归模型中，我们在用于计算分类时，用预测价格替代预测价格走势（下跌、上涨、不变）。 然而，在这种情况下，我们不能依据分类得到概率分布，而对于所谓的“软投票”这样是不允许的。

我们已准备了 3 个分类模型。 在“如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例”一文中已用到两个模型。 第一个模型（回归）被转换为分类模型。 基于 10 个 OHLC 价格序列进行了培训。 第二个模型是分类模型。 基于 63 个收盘价序列进行了培训。

最后，还有一个模型。 该分类模型基于 30 个收盘价序列，和周期为 21 和 34 的简单移动平均线序列进行了训练。 对于图表上收盘价移动平均线与收盘价的交汇点，我们没有做出任何假设 — 所有形态都将由网络以层间系数矩阵的形式计算和记忆。

所有模型均基于 MetaQuotes-Demo 服务器上 2010.01.01 至 2023.01.01 的 EURUSD D1 数据进行训练。 所有三个模型的训练脚本都是用 Python 编写的，并附在本后。 我们不会在此提供它们的源代码，以免分散读者对我们文章主题的注意力。


2. 所有模型都需要一个基类

有三种模型。 每个在输入数据的大小和准备方面都彼此不同。 所有模型都拥有相同的接口。 所有模型的类必须继承自同一基类。

我们来尝试表示基类。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- price movement prediction
#define PRICE_UP   0
#define PRICE_SAME 1
#define PRICE_DOWN 2

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Base class for models based on trained symbol and period         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
protected:
   long              m_handle;           // created model session handle
   string            m_symbol;           // symbol of trained data
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_period;           // timeframe of trained data
   datetime          m_next_bar;         // time of next bar (we work at bar begin only)
   double            m_class_delta;      // delta to recognize "price the same" in regression models

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelSymbolPeriod(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,const double class_delta=0.0001)
     {
      m_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
      m_symbol=symbol;
      m_period=period;
      m_next_bar=0;
      m_class_delta=class_delta;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Destructor                                                       |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   ~CModelSymbolPeriod(void)
     {
      Shutdown();
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| virtual stub for Init                                            |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      return(false);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Check for initialization, create model                           |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   bool CheckInit(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,const uchar& model[])
     {
      //--- check symbol, period
      if(symbol!=m_symbol || period!=m_period)
        {
         PrintFormat("Model must work with %s,%s",m_symbol,EnumToString(m_period));
         return(false);
        }

      //--- create a model from static buffer
      m_handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(model,ONNX_DEFAULT);
      if(m_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("OnnxCreateFromBuffer error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }

      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Release ONNX session                                             |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void Shutdown(void)
     {
      if(m_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         OnnxRelease(m_handle);
         m_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
        }
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Check for continue OnTick                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool CheckOnTick(void)
     {
      //--- check new bar
      if(TimeCurrent()<m_next_bar)
         return(false);
      //--- set next bar time
      m_next_bar=TimeCurrent();
      m_next_bar-=m_next_bar%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      m_next_bar+=PeriodSeconds(m_period);

      //--- work on new day bar
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| virtual stub for PredictPrice (regression model)                 |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual double PredictPrice(void)
     {
      return(DBL_MAX);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class (regression -> classification)                     |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(void)
     {
      double predicted_price=PredictPrice();
      if(predicted_price==DBL_MAX)
         return(-1);

      int    predicted_class=-1;
      double last_close=iClose(m_symbol,m_period,1);
      //--- classify predicted price movement
      double delta=last_close-predicted_price;
      if(fabs(delta)<=m_class_delta)
         predicted_class=PRICE_SAME;
      else
        {
         if(delta<0)
            predicted_class=PRICE_UP;
         else
            predicted_class=PRICE_DOWN;
        }

      //--- return predicted class
      return(predicted_class);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

基类可用于回归模型和分类模型两者。 我们只需要在衍生类中实现相应的方法 — PredictPrice 或 PredictClass。

基类设置模型所要操控（训练模型的数据）的品种周期。 基类还会检查采用该模型的 EA 是否基于所需品种周期操作，并创建一个 ONNX 会话来执行该模型。 基类仅在新柱线的开始处提供操作。


3. 第一个模型类

我们的第一个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.10.class.onnx，这是一个基于 EURUSD D1 的 10 个 OHLC价格序列进行训练的分类模型。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.10.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_10_class[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_10Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_10Class(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1)
     {
      m_sample_size=10;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_10_class))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_10_class : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (OHLC)
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size,4};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_10_class : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of classes (up, same or down)
      const long output_shape[] = {1,3};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_10_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(void)
     {
      static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size,4);    // matrix for prepared input data
      static vectorf output_data(3);                 // vector to get result
      static matrix  mm(m_sample_size,4);            // matrix of horizontal vectors Mean
      static matrix  ms(m_sample_size,4);            // matrix of horizontal vectors Std
      static matrix  x_norm(m_sample_size,4);        // matrix for prices normalize
   
      //--- prepare input data
      matrix rates;
      //--- request last bars
      if(!rates.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_OHLC,1,m_sample_size))
         return(-1);
      //--- get series Mean
      vector m=rates.Mean(1);
      //--- get series Std
      vector s=rates.Std(1);
      //--- prepare matrices for prices normalization
      for(int i=0; i<m_sample_size; i++)
        {
         mm.Row(m,i);
         ms.Row(s,i);
        }
      //--- the input of the model must be a set of vertical OHLC vectors
      x_norm=rates.Transpose();
      //--- normalize prices
      x_norm-=mm;
      x_norm/=ms;
   
      //--- run the inference
      input_data.Assign(x_norm);
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
         return(-1);
      //--- evaluate prediction
      return(int(output_data.ArgMax()));
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如上所述：“有三种模型。 在输入数据的大小和准备方面彼此间每个都有所不同“。 我们仅重新定义了两个方法 — Init 和 PredictClass。 对于其它两个模型，将在分别的两个类中重新定义相同的方法。

Init 方法调用 CheckInit 基类方法，在该处为 ONNX 模型创建会话，并显式设置输入和输出张量的大小。 这里的注释多于代码。

PredictClass 方法提供的输入数据准备与训练模型时完全相同。 输入是常规化的 OHLC 价格矩阵。


4. 我们检查一下它是如何工作的。

我们创建了一个非常紧凑的智能系统来测试我们类的性能。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double InpLots = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position

CModelEurusdD1_10Class ExtModel;
CTrade                 ExtTrade;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   if(!ExtModel.Init(_Symbol,_Period))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ExtModel.Shutdown();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(!ExtModel.CheckOnTick())
      return;

//--- predict next price movement
   int predicted_class=ExtModel.PredictClass();
//--- check trading according to prediction
   if(predicted_class>=0)
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol))
         CheckForClose(predicted_class);
      else
         CheckForOpen(predicted_class);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for open position conditions                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen(const int predicted_class)
  {
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- check signals

   if(predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN)
      signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;    // sell condition
   else
     {
      if(predicted_class==PRICE_UP)
         signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;  // buy condition
     }

//--- open position if possible according to signal
   if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED))
     {
      double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,(signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK);
      ExtTrade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,InpLots,price,0,0);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for close position conditions                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForClose(const int predicted_class)
  {
   bool bsignal=false;
//--- position already selected before
   long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
//--- check signals
   if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY && predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN)
      bsignal=true;
   if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && predicted_class==PRICE_UP)
      bsignal=true;

//--- close position if possible
   if(bsignal && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED))
     {
      ExtTrade.PositionClose(_Symbol,3);
      //--- open opposite
      CheckForOpen(predicted_class);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

由于该模型已经基于直至 2023 年之前的价格数据进行了训练，因此我们从 2023 年 1 月 1 日启动测试。

测试设置

结果如下所示：

测试结果

正如我们所见，该模型功能齐全。


5. 第二个模型类

第二个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.30.class.onnx。 该分类模型的训练基于 EURUSD D1 的 30 个收盘价序列，和周期为 21 和 34 的两条简单移动平均线。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.30.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_30_class[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_30Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;
   int               m_fast_period;
   int               m_slow_period;
   int               m_sma_fast;
   int               m_sma_slow;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_30Class(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1)
     {
      m_sample_size=30;
      m_fast_period=21;
      m_slow_period=34;
      m_sma_fast=INVALID_HANDLE;
      m_sma_slow=INVALID_HANDLE;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_30_class))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30_class : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (Close, MA fast, MA slow)
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size,3};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30_class : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of classes (up, same or down)
      const long output_shape[] = {1,3};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- indicators
      m_sma_fast=iMA(m_symbol,m_period,m_fast_period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      m_sma_slow=iMA(m_symbol,m_period,m_slow_period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      if(m_sma_fast==INVALID_HANDLE || m_sma_slow==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30_class : cannot create indicator");
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(void)
     {
      static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size,3);    // matrix for prepared input data
      static vectorf output_data(3);                 // vector to get result
      static matrix  x_norm(m_sample_size,3);        // matrix for prices normalize
      static vector  vtemp(m_sample_size);
      static double  ma_buffer[];
   
      //--- request last bars
      if(!vtemp.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,m_sample_size))
         return(-1);
      //--- get series Mean
      double m=vtemp.Mean();
      //--- get series Std
      double s=vtemp.Std();
      //--- normalize
      vtemp-=m;
      vtemp/=s;
      x_norm.Col(vtemp,0);
      //--- fast sma
      if(CopyBuffer(m_sma_fast,0,1,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size)
         return(-1);
      vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer);
      m=vtemp.Mean();
      s=vtemp.Std();
      vtemp-=m;
      vtemp/=s;
      x_norm.Col(vtemp,1);
      //--- slow sma
      if(CopyBuffer(m_sma_slow,0,1,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size)
         return(-1);
      vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer);
      m=vtemp.Mean();
      s=vtemp.Std();
      vtemp-=m;
      vtemp/=s;
      x_norm.Col(vtemp,2);
   
      //--- run the inference
      input_data.Assign(x_norm);
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
         return(-1);
      //--- evaluate prediction
      return(int(output_data.ArgMax()));
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如同前一个类，在 Init 方法中调用 CheckInit 基类方法。 在基类方法中，为 ONNX 模型创建一个会话，并显式设置输入和输出张量的大小。

PredictClass 方法提供 30 个先前的收盘价序列，和计算出的移动平均线。 数据的常规化方式与训练时相同。

我们来看看这个模型是如何工作的。 为此，我们只需修改测试 EA 的两行代码。

#include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double InpLots = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position

CModelEurusdD1_30Class ExtModel;
CTrade                 ExtTrade;

测试参数相同。

第二个模型的测试结果

我们看到该模型是有效的。


6. 第三个模型类

最后一个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.63.class.onnx。 分类模型训练基于 EURUSD D1 的 63 个收盘价序列。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.63.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_63_class[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_63Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_63Class(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,0.0001)
     {
      m_sample_size=63;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_63_class))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_63_class : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_63_class : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of classes (up, same or down)
      const long output_shape[] = {1,3};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_63_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(void)
     {
      static vectorf input_data(m_sample_size);  // vector for prepared input data
      static vectorf output_data(3);             // vector to get result
   
      //--- request last bars
      if(!input_data.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,m_sample_size))
         return(-1);
      //--- get series Mean
      float m=input_data.Mean();
      //--- get series Std
      float s=input_data.Std();
      //--- normalize prices
      input_data-=m;
      input_data/=s;
   
      //--- run the inference
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
         return(-1);
      //--- evaluate prediction
      return(int(output_data.ArgMax()));
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这是三者中最简单的模型。 这就是 PredictClass 方法的代码为何如此紧凑的原因。

我们再次更改 EA 中的两行代码。

#include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double InpLots = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position

CModelEurusdD1_63Class ExtModel;
CTrade                 ExtTrade;

采用相同的设置启动测试。

第三种模型测试结果

该模型有效。



7. 在一个 EA 中收集所有模型。 硬投票

这三种模型都展现出它们的工作能力。 现在我们试着把它们的效能结合起来。 我们安排一个模型投票。

前向声明和定义

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double  InpLots  = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position

CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[3];
CTrade              ExtTrade;

OnInit 函数

int OnInit()
  {
   ExtModels[0]=new CModelEurusdD1_10Class;
   ExtModels[1]=new CModelEurusdD1_30Class;
   ExtModels[2]=new CModelEurusdD1_63Class;

   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
      if(!ExtModels[i].Init(_Symbol,_Period))
         return(INIT_FAILED);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

OnTick 函数

void OnTick()
  {
   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
      if(!ExtModels[i].CheckOnTick())
         return;

//--- predict next price movement
   int returned[3]={0,0,0};
//--- collect returned classes
   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
     {
      int pred=ExtModels[i].PredictClass();
      if(pred>=0)
         returned[pred]++;
     }
//--- get one prediction for all models
   int predicted_class=-1;
//--- count votes for predictions
   for(int n=0; n<3; n++)
     {
      if(returned[n]>=2)
        {
         predicted_class=n;
         break;
        }
     }

//--- check trading according to prediction
   if(predicted_class>=0)
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol))
         CheckForClose(predicted_class);
      else
         CheckForOpen(predicted_class);
  }

多数票的计算根据等式 <总票数>/2 + 1。 总共 3 票，多数票为 2 票。 这就是所谓的“硬投票”。

测试结果仍采用相同的设置。

硬投票测试结果

我们分别回顾一下所有三个模型的工作，即盈利和无盈利交易的数量。 第一个模型 — 11：3；第二个模型 — 6：1；第三个模型 — 16：10。

看来，在硬投票的帮助下，我们改善了结果 — 16：4。 但是，当然，我们需要查看完整的报告和测试图表。


8. 软投票

软投票与硬投票的不同之处在于，其中参考的不是得票数，而是所有三个模型中所有三个类的概率之和。 该类是以最高概率选择的。

为了确保软投票，需要进行一些修改。

基类中：

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class (regression -> classification)                     |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(vector& probabilities)
     {
...
      //--- set predicted probability as 1.0
      probabilities.Fill(0);
      if(predicted_class<(int)probabilities.Size())
         probabilities[predicted_class]=1;
      //--- and return predicted class
      return(predicted_class);
     }

在衍生类中：

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(vector& probabilities)
     {
...
      //--- evaluate prediction
      probabilities.Assign(output_data);
      return(int(output_data.ArgMax()));
     }

在 EA 中：

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

enum EnVotes
  {
   Two=2,    // Two votes
   Three=3,  // Three votes
   Soft=4    // Soft voting
  };

input double  InpLots  = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position
input EnVotes InpVotes = Two;    // Votes to make trade decision

CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[3];
CTrade              ExtTrade;

void OnTick()
  {
   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
      if(!ExtModels[i].CheckOnTick())
         return;

//--- predict next price movement
   int    returned[3]={0,0,0};
   vector soft=vector::Zeros(3);
//--- collect returned classes
   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
     {
      vector prob(3);
      int    pred=ExtModels[i].PredictClass(prob);
      if(pred>=0)
        {
         returned[pred]++;
         soft+=prob;
        }
     }
//--- get one prediction for all models
   int predicted_class=-1;
//--- soft or hard voting
   if(InpVotes==Soft)
      predicted_class=(int)soft.ArgMax();
   else
     {
      //--- count votes for predictions
      for(int n=0; n<3; n++)
        {
         if(returned[n]>=InpVotes)
           {
            predicted_class=n;
            break;
           }
        }
     }

//--- check trading according to prediction
   if(predicted_class>=0)
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol))
         CheckForClose(predicted_class);
      else
         CheckForOpen(predicted_class);
  }

测试设置是相同的。 在输入中，选择 ”Soft“。

输入设置

结果如下。

软投票测试结果

可盈利交易 — 15，无盈利交易 — 3。 在资金方面，硬投票也比软投票更好。


我们看一下一致投票的结果，即全票为 3 的投票数。

一致投票测试结果

非常保守的交易。 唯一无盈利交易在测试结束时被平仓（也许，它并非无利可图）。

一致投票测试图形


重要提示：请注意，本文中所用模型仅演示如何以 MQL5 语言运用 ONNX 模型。 智能交易系统不适用于真实账户交易。


结束语

在本文中，我们展示了面向对象编程如何令编写程序变得更加容易。 模型的所有复杂性都隐藏在它们的类中（模型可能比我们作为示例提供的模型复杂得多）。 其余的“复杂性”适合 OnTick 函数的 45 行代码。


本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/12484

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    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (3)
    Xiaoyu Huang
    Xiaoyu Huang | 25 8月 2023 在 07:17
    非常有用的文章

    MT5 使用的是 ONNX 1.13.0 还是 1.14.0 版本？
    Too Chee Ng
    Too Chee Ng | 16 11月 2023 在 11:40

    这真的很有趣，非常感谢。

    在文章所附的 ML 文件ONNX.eurusd.D1.30.class.Training.py 中，def collect_dataset() 中有以下几行代码（第 48 - 59 行）：

        for i in tqdm(range(n - sample_size)):
        w = df.iloc[i: i + sample_size + 1]
        x = w[['close', 'ma_fast', 'ma_slow']].iloc[:-1].values

        delta = x[0][-1] - w.iloc[-1]['close']
        if np.abs(delta)<=0.0001:
           y = 0, 1, 0
        else:
           if delta>0:
              y = 1, 0, 0
           else:
              y = 0, 0, 1

    请问上述高亮显示行背后的逻辑是什么？

    分类是基于第一个样本的"ma_slow"（x[0][-1]）和新目标的 "close"（w.iloc[-1]['close']）之间的差异。此外，还会有"sample_size-1"的时间差异。

    此外：

    if delta>0:
              y = 1, 0, 0

    这不应该是y = 0,0,1 吗？即卖出信号

    同样，ONNX.eurusd.D1.10.class.Training.pydef collect_dataset()，第 45-47 行： 

            x = w[['open', 'high', 'low', 'close']].iloc[:-1].values

        delta = x[3][-1] - w.iloc[-1]['close']
    如何分类？分类是基于第四个样本的"收盘价"（x[3][-1]）和新目标的 "收盘价"（w.iloc[-1]['收盘价']）之间的差异；并且会有"sample_size-4"的时间差异。
    Too Chee Ng
    Too Chee Ng | 16 11月 2023 在 11:43
    Xiaoyu Huang #:
    非常有用的文章

    MT5 使用的是 ONNX 1.13.0 还是 1.14.0 版本？
    似乎找不到相关信息。询问的原因是什么？
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