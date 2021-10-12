MQL4, MQL5로 프랙탈을 이용한 추세선 그리기

if (breakdown== true ) { int SleepMinutes= 240 ; static int LastTime= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>LastTime+SleepMinutes* 60 ) { LastTime= TimeCurrent (); SendNotification ( Symbol ()+ "The price has broken through the support line" ); } } if (breakup== true ) { SleepMinutes= 240 ; LastTime= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>LastTime+SleepMinutes* 60 ) { LastTime= TimeCurrent (); SendNotification ( Symbol ()+ "The price has broken through the resistance line" ); } }