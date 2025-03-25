Währungen / USGO
USGO: U.S. GoldMining Inc
9.45 USD 0.23 (2.49%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von USGO hat sich für heute um 2.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die U.S. GoldMining Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USGO News
Tagesspanne
9.00 9.46
Jahresspanne
7.26 14.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.22
- Eröffnung
- 9.23
- Bid
- 9.45
- Ask
- 9.75
- Tief
- 9.00
- Hoch
- 9.46
- Volumen
- 43
- Tagesänderung
- 2.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.28%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -4.45%
- Jahresänderung
- 9.25%
