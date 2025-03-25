Moedas / USGO
USGO: U.S. GoldMining Inc
9.25 USD 0.09 (0.96%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do USGO para hoje mudou para -0.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.09 e o mais alto foi 9.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas U.S. GoldMining Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.09 9.40
Faixa anual
7.26 14.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.34
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.25
- Ask
- 9.55
- Low
- 9.09
- High
- 9.40
- Volume
- 40
- Mudança diária
- -0.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.47%
- Mudança anual
- 6.94%
