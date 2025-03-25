Currencies / USGO
USGO: U.S. GoldMining Inc
9.44 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USGO exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.03 and at a high of 9.74.
Follow U.S. GoldMining Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USGO News
- U.S. GoldMining appoints mining veteran Barry Olson as special advisor
- U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Alaska road project to connect Whistler gold-copper site moves forward
- Alaska plans road infrastructure to Whistler gold-copper project
- GoldMining advances gold-copper strategy as copper prices surge
- U.S. GoldMining to begin exploration at Alaska gold-copper project
- U.S. GoldMining discloses unaudited interim financials from parent company
- U.S. GoldMining highlights Whistler project amid rising copper prices
- U.S. GoldMining Highlights Exploration Potential at the Muddy Creek Mineral System, Including Historic High Grade Rock Grab Samples up to 111.50 g/t Au, Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- U.S. GoldMining Inc. Selects Ausenco to Deliver Initial Economic Assessment At Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- U.S. GoldMining to Join Russell 3000 Index
- U.S. GoldMining Highlights Northern Exploration Targets at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- U.S. GoldMining Provides Update on Exploration Targets at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- Trump's Executive Order Fuels Investor Speculation Over Alaskan Resources - Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK)
Daily Range
9.03 9.74
Year Range
7.26 14.42
- Previous Close
- 9.45
- Open
- 9.48
- Bid
- 9.44
- Ask
- 9.74
- Low
- 9.03
- High
- 9.74
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 3.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.55%
- Year Change
- 9.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%