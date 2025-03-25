通貨 / USGO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
USGO: U.S. GoldMining Inc
9.22 USD 0.12 (1.28%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USGOの今日の為替レートは、-1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.09の安値と9.40の高値で取引されました。
U.S. GoldMining Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USGO News
- U.S. GoldMining appoints mining veteran Barry Olson as special advisor
- U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Alaska road project to connect Whistler gold-copper site moves forward
- Alaska plans road infrastructure to Whistler gold-copper project
- GoldMining advances gold-copper strategy as copper prices surge
- U.S. GoldMining to begin exploration at Alaska gold-copper project
- U.S. GoldMining discloses unaudited interim financials from parent company
- U.S. GoldMining highlights Whistler project amid rising copper prices
- U.S. GoldMining Highlights Exploration Potential at the Muddy Creek Mineral System, Including Historic High Grade Rock Grab Samples up to 111.50 g/t Au, Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- U.S. GoldMining Inc. Selects Ausenco to Deliver Initial Economic Assessment At Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- U.S. GoldMining to Join Russell 3000 Index
- U.S. GoldMining Highlights Northern Exploration Targets at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- U.S. GoldMining Provides Update on Exploration Targets at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
- Trump's Executive Order Fuels Investor Speculation Over Alaskan Resources - Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK)
1日のレンジ
9.09 9.40
1年のレンジ
7.26 14.42
- 以前の終値
- 9.34
- 始値
- 9.35
- 買値
- 9.22
- 買値
- 9.52
- 安値
- 9.09
- 高値
- 9.40
- 出来高
- 45
- 1日の変化
- -1.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.77%
- 1年の変化
- 6.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K