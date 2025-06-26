Währungen / OLO
OLO: Olo Inc Class A
10.28 USD 0.02 (0.19%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OLO hat sich für heute um 0.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Olo Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
10.26 10.28
Jahresspanne
4.56 10.54
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.26
- Eröffnung
- 10.27
- Bid
- 10.28
- Ask
- 10.58
- Tief
- 10.26
- Hoch
- 10.28
- Volumen
- 6.164 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.19%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 69.36%
- Jahresänderung
- 108.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K