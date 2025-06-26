Valute / OLO
OLO: Olo Inc Class A
10.28 USD 0.02 (0.19%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OLO ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.26 e ad un massimo di 10.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Olo Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.26 10.28
Intervallo Annuale
4.56 10.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.26
- Apertura
- 10.27
- Bid
- 10.28
- Ask
- 10.58
- Minimo
- 10.26
- Massimo
- 10.28
- Volume
- 6.164 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 69.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 108.94%
20 settembre, sabato