OLO: Olo Inc Class A

10.28 USD 0.02 (0.19%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OLO ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.26 e ad un massimo di 10.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Olo Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.26 10.28
Intervallo Annuale
4.56 10.54
Chiusura Precedente
10.26
Apertura
10.27
Bid
10.28
Ask
10.58
Minimo
10.26
Massimo
10.28
Volume
6.164 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.19%
Variazione Mensile
0.49%
Variazione Semestrale
69.36%
Variazione Annuale
108.94%
20 settembre, sabato