DCGO: DocGo Inc
1.48 USD 0.07 (4.52%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DCGO hat sich für heute um -4.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.55 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die DocGo Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCGO News
Tagesspanne
1.46 1.55
Jahresspanne
1.23 5.68
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.55
- Eröffnung
- 1.55
- Bid
- 1.48
- Ask
- 1.78
- Tief
- 1.46
- Hoch
- 1.55
- Volumen
- 190
- Tagesänderung
- -4.52%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -43.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -55.29%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K