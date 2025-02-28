Dövizler / DCGO
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DCGO: DocGo Inc
1.45 USD 0.10 (6.45%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DCGO fiyatı bugün -6.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.43 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.55 aralığında işlem gördü.
DocGo Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCGO haberleri
- DocGo at Cantor Conference: Strategic Growth in Mobile Health
- DocGo at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Canaccord Genuity raises DocGo stock price target to $1.60 on improved cash position
- DocGo (DCGO) Q2 Revenue Falls 51%
- DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- DocGo secures contract with major NY academic medical system
- DocGo secures vaccination services contract with San Diego County
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- DocGo subsidiary wins $3.4 million VA medical transport contract
- DocGo at IAccess Alpha: Tech-Driven Mobile Healthcare Strategy
- DocGo shareholders elect three directors, approve executive compensation
- DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025
- DocGo at Goldman Sachs Conference: Expanding Home Care Services
- DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of DocGo, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- DocGo stock touches 52-week low at $1.35 amid market challenges
- DocGo Wins Compliance Management Innovation Award in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program
- This Target Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO), Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH)
- DocGo: I'm Still On The Fence On This One (NASDAQ:DCGO)
- DocGo, Inc (DCGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
1.43 1.55
Yıllık aralık
1.23 5.68
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.55
- Açılış
- 1.55
- Satış
- 1.45
- Alış
- 1.75
- Düşük
- 1.43
- Yüksek
- 1.55
- Hacim
- 818
- Günlük değişim
- -6.45%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.84%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -44.87%
- Yıllık değişim
- -56.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar