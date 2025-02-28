Valute / DCGO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DCGO: DocGo Inc
1.45 USD 0.10 (6.45%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DCGO ha avuto una variazione del -6.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.43 e ad un massimo di 1.55.
Segui le dinamiche di DocGo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCGO News
- DocGo at Cantor Conference: Strategic Growth in Mobile Health
- DocGo at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Canaccord Genuity raises DocGo stock price target to $1.60 on improved cash position
- DocGo (DCGO) Q2 Revenue Falls 51%
- DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- DocGo secures contract with major NY academic medical system
- DocGo secures vaccination services contract with San Diego County
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- DocGo subsidiary wins $3.4 million VA medical transport contract
- DocGo at IAccess Alpha: Tech-Driven Mobile Healthcare Strategy
- DocGo shareholders elect three directors, approve executive compensation
- DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025
- DocGo at Goldman Sachs Conference: Expanding Home Care Services
- DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of DocGo, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- DocGo stock touches 52-week low at $1.35 amid market challenges
- DocGo Wins Compliance Management Innovation Award in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program
- This Target Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO), Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH)
- DocGo: I'm Still On The Fence On This One (NASDAQ:DCGO)
- DocGo, Inc (DCGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.43 1.55
Intervallo Annuale
1.23 5.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.55
- Apertura
- 1.55
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Minimo
- 1.43
- Massimo
- 1.55
- Volume
- 818
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -44.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -56.19%
21 settembre, domenica