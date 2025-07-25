Währungen / AGI
AGI: Alamos Gold Inc Class A
31.14 USD 0.26 (0.83%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AGI hat sich für heute um -0.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 30.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Alamos Gold Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
30.81 31.25
Jahresspanne
17.43 34.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.40
- Eröffnung
- 31.03
- Bid
- 31.14
- Ask
- 31.44
- Tief
- 30.81
- Hoch
- 31.25
- Volumen
- 7.428 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.83%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.54%
- Jahresänderung
- 55.23%
