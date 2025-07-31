QuotazioniSezioni
AGI: Alamos Gold Inc Class A

32.33 USD 1.19 (3.82%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGI ha avuto una variazione del 3.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.15 e ad un massimo di 32.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Alamos Gold Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.15 32.40
Intervallo Annuale
17.43 34.01
Chiusura Precedente
31.14
Apertura
31.15
Bid
32.33
Ask
32.63
Minimo
31.15
Massimo
32.40
Volume
10.278 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.82%
Variazione Mensile
3.85%
Variazione Semestrale
21.00%
Variazione Annuale
61.17%
20 settembre, sabato