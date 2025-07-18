货币 / AGI
AGI: Alamos Gold Inc Class A
31.60 USD 1.83 (5.47%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AGI汇率已更改-5.47%。当日，交易品种以低点31.47和高点33.43进行交易。
关注Alamos Gold Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGI新闻
- BMO上调Alamos Gold目标价至51加元，受土耳其资产出售影响
- Alamos Gold stock price target raised to C$51 by BMO on Turkish asset sale
- AGI to Lower Debt Levels With Sale of Turkish Development Projects
- Jefferies上调Alamos Gold目标价至39美元，此前为38美元，因土耳其资产出售
- Alamos Gold stock price target raised to $39 from $38 at Jefferies on Turkish asset sale
- Karen Hao on the Empire of AI, AGI evangelists, and the cost of belief
- Alamos Gold stock hits all-time high at 33.12 USD
- Luca Mining: A Poor Q2, But Improvements Expected In The Second Half Of The Year (LUCA:CA)
- As Gold Prices Hit Record High, Is It Too Late To Invest? What The Charts Say.
- Alamos Gold stock hits all-time high at 31.16 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 249 Points; Nvidia Extends A Streak As Palantir Does This (Live Coverage)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 500 Points; This Biotech Soars 33%, A Gold Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Harmony Gold Mining ADR Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark
- Newmont Corporation: Turnaround Potential That Still Has Room To Shine (NYSE:NEM)
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- Billion-Dollar Gold Showdown Nears Surprise Ending as Turkish Giant Eyes Alamos Mines
- The Mag 7’s AI Spending Spree Spells Trouble – Look Here Instead
- Alamos Gold Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AGI)
- Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Alamos Gold Q2 2025 posts earnings beat, stock dips
- Alamos Gold beats Q2 earnings estimates as gold production rises
- Got Gold? 5 Hot Gold Mining Stocks
- EGO or AGI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
日范围
31.47 33.43
年范围
17.43 34.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.43
- 开盘价
- 33.41
- 卖价
- 31.60
- 买价
- 31.90
- 最低价
- 31.47
- 最高价
- 33.43
- 交易量
- 11.084 K
- 日变化
- -5.47%
- 月变化
- 1.51%
- 6个月变化
- 18.26%
- 年变化
- 57.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值