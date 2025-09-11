KurseKategorien
AEM: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

154.40 USD 1.08 (0.70%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AEM hat sich für heute um 0.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 150.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 154.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Agnico Eagle Mines Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
150.76 154.53
Jahresspanne
75.17 156.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
153.32
Eröffnung
152.47
Bid
154.40
Ask
154.70
Tief
150.76
Hoch
154.53
Volumen
6.591 K
Tagesänderung
0.70%
Monatsänderung
6.05%
6-Monatsänderung
41.12%
Jahresänderung
90.24%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K