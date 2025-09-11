Währungen / AEM
AEM: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
154.40 USD 1.08 (0.70%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AEM hat sich für heute um 0.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 150.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 154.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Agnico Eagle Mines Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AEM News
Tagesspanne
150.76 154.53
Jahresspanne
75.17 156.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 153.32
- Eröffnung
- 152.47
- Bid
- 154.40
- Ask
- 154.70
- Tief
- 150.76
- Hoch
- 154.53
- Volumen
- 6.591 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.70%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.12%
- Jahresänderung
- 90.24%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K