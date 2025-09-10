货币 / AEM
AEM: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
152.42 USD 1.41 (0.92%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AEM汇率已更改-0.92%。当日，交易品种以低点150.85和高点154.13进行交易。
关注Agnico Eagle Mines Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
150.85 154.13
年范围
75.17 156.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 153.83
- 开盘价
- 153.52
- 卖价
- 152.42
- 买价
- 152.72
- 最低价
- 150.85
- 最高价
- 154.13
- 交易量
- 7.045 K
- 日变化
- -0.92%
- 月变化
- 4.69%
- 6个月变化
- 39.31%
- 年变化
- 87.80%
