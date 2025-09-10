Currencies / AEM
AEM: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
153.83 USD 0.57 (0.37%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AEM exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.24 and at a high of 154.38.
Follow Agnico Eagle Mines Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
151.24 154.38
Year Range
75.17 156.11
- Previous Close
- 153.26
- Open
- 152.40
- Bid
- 153.83
- Ask
- 154.13
- Low
- 151.24
- High
- 154.38
- Volume
- 6.776 K
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 5.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.60%
- Year Change
- 89.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%