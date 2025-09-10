QuotesSections
Currencies / AEM
Back to US Stock Market

AEM: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

153.83 USD 0.57 (0.37%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AEM exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.24 and at a high of 154.38.

Follow Agnico Eagle Mines Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEM News

Daily Range
151.24 154.38
Year Range
75.17 156.11
Previous Close
153.26
Open
152.40
Bid
153.83
Ask
154.13
Low
151.24
High
154.38
Volume
6.776 K
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
5.66%
6 Months Change
40.60%
Year Change
89.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%